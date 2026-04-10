ETV Bharat / opinion

Why We Need To Protect Orans - Our Sacred Groves

It is biodiversity and nature that sustain human beings. Without these two critical forces, our lives would be lifeless. No one understands the value of biodiversity better than communities living on the fringes of our industrial culture. As I write this, a bunch of camel herders and desert dwellers from Jaisalmer district are enroute to Jaipur to demand rights for their Oran (sacred groves), Go-char (cattle grazing areas) and traditional grazing grounds from the government.

What are Oran lands?

Jaisalmer was part of the princely states in pre-independence era. Being situated in the desert and on the Western edge of India, this special eco-system was governed by very different rules of administration. One of these unique rules were reflected in pre-independence land laws, which understood the pastoral nature of the economy, and the importance of grazing and ecological refugees in the desert with vegetation and water.

The land rules were built on common understanding of the community, that the Orans, vegetated groves with high biodiversity and moisture, were necessary for survival in the desert for humans and beasts alike and hence cannot be privatised. They were considered sacred and even breaking a branch or a twig within them was blasphemous for the desert communities.

Herders guide their camels in Pushkar, Rajasthan (File/ANI)

The sacredness came because of the life-sustaining functions it provided to society and the desert communities. These areas were biodiversity hotspots where thousands of varieties of trees, shrubs and animals and birds thrived. Even today, these small green patches provide shelter in the harsh desert eco-system, and aid the hydrological channels in the desert. They helped catch and store the water during rainfall. They also provided for fodder and fuelwood in extreme times.

But since India became independent, land reform happened, and land ceilings were enforced, so the communities in Jaisalmer area only managed to register some lands surrounding the villages in their personal names, and the rest of the grazing fields were left unregistered. A common example is if we look at the map of Jaisalmer, especially towards the Pakistan border, we see small hamlets and villages that have existed, and around them are huge tracts of the lands, which are notified as “wasteland”, but in reality, they are far from wastelands. Each village is settled in the best area and then is enveloped by Oran or cattle grazing land. Each village had its own land allotment for grazing because without the animals, life in the desert is near impossible.

Women and children in Rajasthan's Bharatpur walk miles daily for water (File/ETV Bharat)

The government of the time, couldn’t also create community land ownership laws, which would have protected these sacred grove lands. Hence most of the areas in Jaisalmer were categorised as “wastelands” by the government. The standard limits for grazing fields, which are seen in other state land laws, were not adopted to suit the ecology of Jaisalmer. The desert communities also, due to lack of literacy, fear of additional taxation or increased red tape, didn’t proactively campaign for cattle grazing rights or newer set of land laws for desert eco-system. Also due to lack of communication between the officials and communities, the “wasteland” notification couldn’t be understood by the people living and using these areas for grazing.

Today this wasteland is being sold off to corporations without consultation of the desert communities for solar projects and the camel herders are marching against it.