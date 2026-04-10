Why We Need To Protect Orans - Our Sacred Groves
Desert communities should have first right over land, water in Jaisalmer. Government should move corporate solar projects into different districts/regions having similar solar irradiation levels.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
It is biodiversity and nature that sustain human beings. Without these two critical forces, our lives would be lifeless. No one understands the value of biodiversity better than communities living on the fringes of our industrial culture. As I write this, a bunch of camel herders and desert dwellers from Jaisalmer district are enroute to Jaipur to demand rights for their Oran (sacred groves), Go-char (cattle grazing areas) and traditional grazing grounds from the government.
What are Oran lands?
Jaisalmer was part of the princely states in pre-independence era. Being situated in the desert and on the Western edge of India, this special eco-system was governed by very different rules of administration. One of these unique rules were reflected in pre-independence land laws, which understood the pastoral nature of the economy, and the importance of grazing and ecological refugees in the desert with vegetation and water.
The land rules were built on common understanding of the community, that the Orans, vegetated groves with high biodiversity and moisture, were necessary for survival in the desert for humans and beasts alike and hence cannot be privatised. They were considered sacred and even breaking a branch or a twig within them was blasphemous for the desert communities.
The sacredness came because of the life-sustaining functions it provided to society and the desert communities. These areas were biodiversity hotspots where thousands of varieties of trees, shrubs and animals and birds thrived. Even today, these small green patches provide shelter in the harsh desert eco-system, and aid the hydrological channels in the desert. They helped catch and store the water during rainfall. They also provided for fodder and fuelwood in extreme times.
But since India became independent, land reform happened, and land ceilings were enforced, so the communities in Jaisalmer area only managed to register some lands surrounding the villages in their personal names, and the rest of the grazing fields were left unregistered. A common example is if we look at the map of Jaisalmer, especially towards the Pakistan border, we see small hamlets and villages that have existed, and around them are huge tracts of the lands, which are notified as “wasteland”, but in reality, they are far from wastelands. Each village is settled in the best area and then is enveloped by Oran or cattle grazing land. Each village had its own land allotment for grazing because without the animals, life in the desert is near impossible.
The government of the time, couldn’t also create community land ownership laws, which would have protected these sacred grove lands. Hence most of the areas in Jaisalmer were categorised as “wastelands” by the government. The standard limits for grazing fields, which are seen in other state land laws, were not adopted to suit the ecology of Jaisalmer. The desert communities also, due to lack of literacy, fear of additional taxation or increased red tape, didn’t proactively campaign for cattle grazing rights or newer set of land laws for desert eco-system. Also due to lack of communication between the officials and communities, the “wasteland” notification couldn’t be understood by the people living and using these areas for grazing.
Today this wasteland is being sold off to corporations without consultation of the desert communities for solar projects and the camel herders are marching against it.
Sacred Forest Vs Development
India rides two boats, especially when it comes to the treatment of the eco-sensitive areas and development. For example, the Thar desert in Jaisalmer is a very fragile eco-system, which is only resilient because of the deep care the desert communities have taken, in conserving every Oran and water resources. This is also a border zone, so extremely important for our defence and military, and now on top of this, because of the “wasteland” land category and ample sun throughout the year, this area has a prime potential for deploying solar panels for harnessing energy.
Due to limited ability and land saturation, there are very few places in India with higher solar irradiation throughout the year than Jaisalmer. Hence the government is also keen to install as many solar projects in the region.
So which is the right way out? The government of India along with the Rajasthan state government, should currently stay all projects and do an environmental assessment of all the solar parks being developed. The desert communities should be stakeholders in these panels alongside desert ecologists, corporate representatives and members of the administration to decide on the feasibility.
Another separate land panel, needs to be created to undo the past wrongs, as Jaisalmer's economy is based on grazing, each village within the jurisdiction should be given community lands as a community land right and areas around the village should be recategorised from “wastelands” back to Oran or cattle grazing lands. Where such lands are not available, government should start a soil and desert conservation program, where around the inhabited areas pastures and grazing fields are developed.
Desert communities should have first right over land and water in Jaisalmer and if some corporate solar projects need to be cancelled, the government ought to move them into different districts or regions with the similar solar irradiation, so that India meets its emissions targets.
These Orans also provide refuge for endangered species like the Great Indian Bustard, desert foxes, chinkara (small deer) and if the sacred groves are not protected we could lose these birds and animals.
So what can our law makers do? The Supreme Court and the state and central parliament need to define and recognise sacred groves not just for Jaisalmer but use this event to have an all-India law or exercise for understanding of sacred groves. This would help get a deeper insight into indigenous laws, especially in fragile and eco-sensitive areas.
Based on the definition, land could be reallotted for Oran development under community care and management. These lands could also be linked to the carbon credit programme, so additional revenue can be generated by these groves, eventually paying for their maintenance and conservation.
Because of the high biodiversity, they would attract higher carbon credits.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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