'Why Should I Lie To Them?': Ajit Pawar Served Truth Straight, Which Is Why He Was Loved And Hated

By Neeta Kolhatkar

Mumbai: Today is a black day for Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar, Baramati's Dada, is no more. He was killed in a plane crash this morning at Baramati, the place he was born in and represented as an MLA since 1991.

Everyone was looking forward to the political developments that would unfold now that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's parties had come together. There were talks that Sharad Pawar would finally hand over the party reins to his daughter, Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit.

As would the senior Pawar know, Ajit Pawar was a man who could give a real challenge to his detractors, opponents and rival parties. Gifted with a thundering voice and a towering personality, he commanded respect among all circles.

While he would come across as aggressive to many, Pawar was extremely popular among the people, especially those living in rural areas. His office was always brimming with people who would travel long distances with the hope that this leader would definitely do their work and give them justice.

His detractors always accused him of being rude and aggressive, but he was one leader who would be busy from morning till late night, lined up with meetings, work and most importantly, time for people and party workers.

He was available from 7 am without fail. Be it at the Mumbai office or at Baramati, Ajit Pawar would be present for the people. He once called me that early and asked, "Do you wake up by then?" with a smirk, knowing journalists work till late at night.

He took care of his health, was particular about the food he ate, and, unlike many political leaders, never consumed alcohol. His career was filled with upheavals. He seemed to be in a hurry to reach the pinnacle, to become the Chief Minister of his beloved state. It seems eerie, whether he had an inkling of not having too much time on hand. That is how his style was, always on the run.

He started as a Member of Parliament, but his heart was in Baramati, and somehow between the two cousins, Supriya Sule handled Mumbai and Delhi, while Baramati, Pune and the state were handled by Ajit Pawar. It always seemed like a family understanding between the two siblings.

Ajit Pawar was empathetic to people. Once during the elections of the Nationalist Congress Party, when R Patil was made the state president in 2008, I got to spend a lot of time interacting with Ajit Pawar. I asked him about the criticism many senior leaders had expressed against him.

That he would tell the public to their face that their problems could not be solved. Patil had once shared, "It is not right, they may feel insulted. He should give them assurance." When I asked Ajit about it, his voice thundered as he rubbished these suggestions.