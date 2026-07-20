ETV Bharat / opinion

Chenab-Beas Link: Why One Tunnel Has Alarmed Pakistan

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir): Chenab River flows in spate with turbulent waters following heavy rainfall in the Doda-Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, in Ramban on Monday. ( ANI Video Grab )

New Delhi: A proposed Chenab-Beas Link tunnel in Himachal Pradesh has opened a new front in the Indus Waters Treaty dispute.

The tunnel seeks to transfer water from the Chandra, a headstream of the Chenab, towards the Beas basin.

And Pakistan is alarmed. Its concern is not that the project will immediately dry up the Chenab. The deeper fear is that the link may establish the first physical and political precedent for transferring water from the western river system allocated to Pakistan into India’s eastern river network.

The Chenab is among the most important rivers for Pakistan. It enters Pakistan’s Punjab province and supports a large irrigation network.

Its waters are also redistributed through link canals towards areas associated with the Ravi and Sutlej systems.

Any change in its flow can have a wider effect.

What the Project Proposes

The link reportedly involves a barrage near Koksar and a tunnel of about 8.7 kilometres towards the Beas basin.

The proposed annual transfer remains disputed. Pakistan has cited a figure of about 1.9 million acre-feet (MAF).

Some assessments suggest that the actual transfer may be lower.

It is a very miniscule portion of the Chenab’s annual flow, which is over 36 MAF. The project cannot empty the river. It will not suddenly deprive Pakistan of its entire water supply.

Its importance lies in the precedent. Pakistan fears that a limited transfer today could create the tunnel alignment, engineering experience and political justification for larger schemes in the future.

Under the Indus Waters Treaty, the six main rivers of the Indus basin are divided into two groups.

India has unrestricted use of the waters of three eastern rivers - Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. Pakistan has the main use of the waters of three western rivers - Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

India also retained limited rights over the western rivers. It could use their waters for domestic requirements, specified irrigation, hydropower generation and limited storage.

For India, the proposed project is within its territory and permissible.

For Pakistan, it appears to weaken the basic river division on which the treaty rests.

India Cannot Stop the Chenab

Political statements often create the impression that India can simply close the rivers flowing into Pakistan. It cannot.

India presently lacks the storage capacity, diversion infrastructure and available land required to hold back the enormous flows of the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab for prolonged periods.

Most Indian hydropower projects on these rivers are run-of-the-river projects. They have limited pondage. They can temporarily alter the timing of water releases.

They can retain some water during filling. Maintenance and sediment-flushing operations may also affect downstream flows for short periods.

But they cannot permanently stop the river.

India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. It did not abrogate or formally terminate the treaty.

The distinction is deliberate. Abrogation would close the agreement. Abeyance suspends its implementation while leaving open the possibility of restoration in the future.

In practical terms, India has stopped routine water data sharing.

It has suspended normal cooperation under the Permanent Indus Commission. It is also not accepting the existing dispute-resolution proceedings.

Pakistan has, therefore, lost some of the procedural access it earlier enjoyed. Pakistan can no longer seek inspections or raise objections through treaty mechanisms in the same manner as before.

This reduces its capacity to delay Indian projects.

Abeyance has changed the political and procedural environment in which projects are planned.