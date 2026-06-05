ETV Bharat / opinion

World Environment Day: Time To Act As Earth Is Sending Warnings Through Heatwaves, Pollution And Extreme Weather

“And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” John F. Kennedy spoke those words at the height of the Cold War, urging citizens to take personal responsibility for their nation. Today, the Earth itself is in peril—due to human excess. So let us paraphrase him: “And so, the residents of the Earth, do not ask the Earth what more it can give you, but ask what you can do to protect your only home.”

Only one day a year do most human beings seem to truly face that question. Yet the question has existed since we first occupied this planet. What began as low, sombre murmurs are now loud and clear—and humanity is far from offering a satisfactory answer. For too long, we have used the Earth’s resources as if they were infinite. They are not. Every symptom suggests we are at a tipping point. World Environment Day is no longer merely symbolic. It is a reminder: the Earth needs its life-supporting systems—and we are the ones who must protect them.

The idea of World Environment Day began as the United Nations' response to environmental changes caused by human intervention. Through it, the UN aimed to raise awareness, control encroachment on nature, and encourage protection. The first formal discussions took place in Stockholm, Sweden, from June 5 to June 16, 1972. Since then, June 5 has been observed annually as World Environment Day. In 1973, the first celebration carried the theme "One Earth." Since then, each year has seen a specific theme chosen, often by a host country.

Pictures posted on the X account of Bhupender Yadav show Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch, Gujarat, which have been added to India’s Ramsar sites list, reflecting the country’s commitment to wetland and wildlife conservation (IANS)

Since 1978, global environmental efforts have achieved historic and legal victories in ozone layer and wildlife protection, and massive public awareness campaigns have been largely successful. But the fight continues against climate change, plastic pollution, and land degradation. Meanwhile, man-made wars and armed conflicts are causing some of the most devastating and irreversible environmental disasters. Such actions directly undo decades of progress made under global environmental treaties. Not only do they endanger innocent people, but the environmental damage from wars also undermines global climate recovery efforts.

The world is concerned about rising temperatures and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Although "net zero" is our ultimate goal, there has been no net atmospheric carbon reduction over the last decade. Instead, global human- caused carbon emissions have remained flat at historically high levels, and atmospheric concentrations of CO 2 have continued to rise.

Globally, human activities release approximately 38 billion tonnes of CO2 annually. Natural carbon sinks—forests, soils, and oceans—absorb roughly half of these emissions, but the remaining carbon accumulates in the atmosphere year after year. Over the last decade, atmospheric CO2 has increased at an average rate of 2.4 to 2.6 parts per million (ppm) per year. That appears very low—just 0.00024% to 0.00026%—but the impacts are huge, as we are already experiencing.

To this we add the contributions from war. Comprehensive tracking by the Initiative on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Accounting of War shows that the first four years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine generated 311 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. That single conflict equals the entire annual carbon output of an industrialized nation like France. Most of these emissions come from the constant transport of troops, heavy artillery, fighter jet sorties, and missile launches—which account for 37% of the conflict's total.

Migratory birds soar over the Surajpur Wetlands as people observe World Wetlands Day in Greater Noida on Monday, February 2, 2026 (IANS)

In addition, the heavy destruction of landscape and forest is immense. In Ukraine, combat-induced forest and wetland fires accounted for 23% of the war's total emissions, transforming carbon-absorbing ecosystems into major carbon emitters. Reconstruction then turns on more carbon factories.

Take, for example, the comprehensive climate audit of the conflict in Gaza. While direct combat emissions accounted for 1.3 million tonnes of CO2, the future concrete and steel production required to rebuild destroyed infrastructure will generate over 31 million tonnes. So on one side, we work under the pretext of pursuing net zero. To achieve it, we drive electric cars and install solar panels. But on the other side, we crowd the land with heavy artillery and fill the skies with drones and fighter planes that bomb our cities. Then we pretend to be the Earth's saviours—and observe World Environment Day.

Added to these setbacks, is the withdrawal of the United States of America from the commitments of the Paris Agreement. The U.S. formally exited the Paris Agreement. It also rescinded its financial commitments to multilateral funds like the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF). Its government is actively encouraging the production and consumption of fossil fuels, reversing course on the clean-energy deployment path.