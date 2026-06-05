World Environment Day: Time To Act As Earth Is Sending Warnings Through Heatwaves, Pollution And Extreme Weather
World Environment Day reminds humanity that protecting nature is no longer optional as climate change, pollution, and ecological destruction intensify.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 6:31 AM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 8:21 AM IST
“And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” John F. Kennedy spoke those words at the height of the Cold War, urging citizens to take personal responsibility for their nation. Today, the Earth itself is in peril—due to human excess. So let us paraphrase him: “And so, the residents of the Earth, do not ask the Earth what more it can give you, but ask what you can do to protect your only home.”
Only one day a year do most human beings seem to truly face that question. Yet the question has existed since we first occupied this planet. What began as low, sombre murmurs are now loud and clear—and humanity is far from offering a satisfactory answer. For too long, we have used the Earth’s resources as if they were infinite. They are not. Every symptom suggests we are at a tipping point. World Environment Day is no longer merely symbolic. It is a reminder: the Earth needs its life-supporting systems—and we are the ones who must protect them.
The idea of World Environment Day began as the United Nations' response to environmental changes caused by human intervention. Through it, the UN aimed to raise awareness, control encroachment on nature, and encourage protection. The first formal discussions took place in Stockholm, Sweden, from June 5 to June 16, 1972. Since then, June 5 has been observed annually as World Environment Day. In 1973, the first celebration carried the theme "One Earth." Since then, each year has seen a specific theme chosen, often by a host country.
Since 1978, global environmental efforts have achieved historic and legal victories in ozone layer and wildlife protection, and massive public awareness campaigns have been largely successful. But the fight continues against climate change, plastic pollution, and land degradation. Meanwhile, man-made wars and armed conflicts are causing some of the most devastating and irreversible environmental disasters. Such actions directly undo decades of progress made under global environmental treaties. Not only do they endanger innocent people, but the environmental damage from wars also undermines global climate recovery efforts.
The world is concerned about rising temperatures and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Although "net zero" is our ultimate goal, there has been no net atmospheric carbon reduction over the last decade. Instead, global human- caused carbon emissions have remained flat at historically high levels, and atmospheric concentrations of CO 2 have continued to rise.
Globally, human activities release approximately 38 billion tonnes of CO2 annually. Natural carbon sinks—forests, soils, and oceans—absorb roughly half of these emissions, but the remaining carbon accumulates in the atmosphere year after year. Over the last decade, atmospheric CO2 has increased at an average rate of 2.4 to 2.6 parts per million (ppm) per year. That appears very low—just 0.00024% to 0.00026%—but the impacts are huge, as we are already experiencing.
To this we add the contributions from war. Comprehensive tracking by the Initiative on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Accounting of War shows that the first four years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine generated 311 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. That single conflict equals the entire annual carbon output of an industrialized nation like France. Most of these emissions come from the constant transport of troops, heavy artillery, fighter jet sorties, and missile launches—which account for 37% of the conflict's total.
In addition, the heavy destruction of landscape and forest is immense. In Ukraine, combat-induced forest and wetland fires accounted for 23% of the war's total emissions, transforming carbon-absorbing ecosystems into major carbon emitters. Reconstruction then turns on more carbon factories.
Take, for example, the comprehensive climate audit of the conflict in Gaza. While direct combat emissions accounted for 1.3 million tonnes of CO2, the future concrete and steel production required to rebuild destroyed infrastructure will generate over 31 million tonnes. So on one side, we work under the pretext of pursuing net zero. To achieve it, we drive electric cars and install solar panels. But on the other side, we crowd the land with heavy artillery and fill the skies with drones and fighter planes that bomb our cities. Then we pretend to be the Earth's saviours—and observe World Environment Day.
Added to these setbacks, is the withdrawal of the United States of America from the commitments of the Paris Agreement. The U.S. formally exited the Paris Agreement. It also rescinded its financial commitments to multilateral funds like the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF). Its government is actively encouraging the production and consumption of fossil fuels, reversing course on the clean-energy deployment path.
Unheard Cry of the Earth
For many, World Environment Day may be just another date on the calendar. But for those who can feel the pulse of the Earth, every day is for the environment. The air we breathe, the water we drink, the land, and all the plants and animals that have evolved alongside us—they are one system. As the only inhabitants of this planet who can think for themselves and for the importance of life growing on it, we cannot ignore that its future is at stake.
For billions of years, our planet has been silent. The Earth has never spoken out about the terms of coexistence with humans. But World Environment Day is a reminder that Earth's silence should not be taken for granted. As vital systems teeter on the brink of collapse, the planet is beginning to speak.
As forests shrink, air and rivers become impoverished and polluted , and temperatures rise, the planet begins to show signs of distress. Through rising temperatures, disappearing forests, and polluted oceans—the planet sending us the distress signals. And still, so often, being ignored by many of us at our own peril.
It is sobering, then, that we mark World Environment Day 2026 while all of this unfolds. With the unchecked proliferation of heavy infrastructure in environmentally fragile areas, India is now facing huge environmental challenges and has to deal with poor air quality, degraded rivers, shrinking forests, and water scarcity.
Salute to India's Women Activists
There are some listen who listen to the Earth, doing yeoman service. Women in India have long been at the forefront of environmental service, combining traditional wisdom with modern advocacy to protect nature. Rural women like Gaura Devi led the legendary Chipko movement of the 1970s. Indian environmentalist and scientist Vandana Shiva is known worldwide for her struggles for biodiversity conservation and agricultural sovereignty.
Women activists in Rajasthan, who reclaim dried-up stepwells in their ancestral homes and villages, are exemplary in the realm of water conservation. These activists believe that stepwells are not just heritage—they are life itself—and that it is the duty of women to protect them; they are working tirelessly toward that goal.
Thousands of women whose lives were disrupted by cyclones and sea erosion in the Sundarbans have now become guardians of nature. Reports indicate that more than 18,000 women, members of the ‘Badabon Farmers’ Interest Groups’ (BFIG), have restored over 4,600 hectares of coastal land. Many of these women, known as ‘Tiger Widows’—who lost their husbands in tiger attacks—have overcome depression and are planting and protecting 50,000 mangrove saplings through an organization called the ‘Mangrove Army.’
Salumaradha Thimmakka is a world-renowned environmentalist from Karnataka. She loved trees like her own children and became a mother to the Earth. Her grand undertaking began when Thimmakka and her late husband, Chikkaiah—decided to plant banyan trees and care for them as if they were their own. The couple planted hundreds of trees along the highway and nurtured them with devoted attention. The locals gave Thimmakka the title "Saalumarada" (meaning "row of trees" in Kannada) in recognition of her work.
In addition to the famous banyan trees along the highway, she was instrumental in planting over 8,000 trees. Living in poverty for most of her life and with no access to formal education, Thimmakka gave everything she had to the Earth. Sunita Narayan, Medha Patkar, poet Sugata Kumari, scientist Janaki Ammal—so many women have dedicated their lives to protecting the environment.
As one of India’s first female botanists and a highly respected national scientist, Janaki Ammal used her scientific authority to challenge the government in the 1970s against building a hydro-electric project across Kunthi Puzha, which would have destroyed the forest. Through her deeply moving poetry, such as her famous poem "Marathinu Sthuthi" (Ode to a Tree), Sugatakumari shifted public consciousness. She connected with ordinary citizens, students, and political leaders to raise widespread awareness about the dangers of destroying this irreplaceable habitat.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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