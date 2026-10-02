ETV Bharat / opinion

Why New CAFE 3 Norms Mark A Paradigm Shift Away From Micromanagement And Towards Outcome Oriented Regulation

For the first time, regulatory policy has shifted decisively away from specifying the nitty-gritty’s of manufacturing to manufacturers – who arguably know better – and towards setting broad outcome targets for the benefit of society as a whole, which is what the government ought to have been doing in the

first place.

So far, policymakers – and sometimes, the courts – have been deciding what the Indian consumer needs, constitutes efficiency and even which fuel or technology to use to reduce emissions. India’s small car boom, for instance, was sparked by a tax change introduced in the Budget in 2006. While cars were still considered a ‘luxury’ and taxed heavily, the powers that be decided that the common man ought to get an affordable small car.

But the choice of what car to offer was not left to either the manufacturers or the market to decide. Instead, our bureaucrats decreed that a car which did not exceed 3.999 metres in length, and with an engine displacement of 1,200 cc or less (1,500 cc in the case of diesel engines) qualified as a “small” car, and was given a concessional excise duty rate of 8 percent.

This caused a lot of changes in both consumer expectations and market development. While global car markets focused on the power developed

by an engine, in India, the talk was all about cubic capacity of the engine, although that does not have a proportionate relationship to power at all. In fact, Ford finally bust that myth by launching the Ecosport, an “SUV’ which only measured 3.998 metres in length, and was powered by a 1,000 cc petrol engine which actually developed more power than competitor engines with a bigger cubic capacity!

Subsidies and other concessions further complicated the matter. For long, diesel, considered essential fuel for transporting goods and powering agricultural equipment like tractors, was subsidised and considerably cheaper than petrol. This led to a boom in diesel vehicles, including even small cars and even autorickshaws.

Court decisions introduced further wrinkles. The Supreme Court in 1998, hearing petition on pollution in Delhi, decreed that all public transport vehicles, including taxis and rickshaws, be compulsorily converted to CNG. In 2015, the Supreme Court banned the registration of diesel cars with engine capacity of more than 2,000 cc, on the grounds that they were more polluting, although a modern, well-maintained vehicle with an engine of 2,000 cc or more could actually be less polluting than vehicles with smaller engine capacity but using older technology or were poorly maintained. This ban was lifted after

vehicle makers agreed to pay a 1 percent ‘green’ cess. Later, diesel vehicles older than 10 years were ordered to be compulsorily deregistered in the NCR, even if they were compliant with the emissions protocol (BS IV at the time) in place!

The government further wielded the stick in a bid to cut emissions by jumping directly to BSVI from BSIV emission standards, forcing fuel

refiners and automakers to scramble to reengineer their products, at heavy investment costs.

The common thread to all these developments is that while nominally, the desired outcome was the same – reduced vehicular emissions and

pollution – the approach focussed on not the desired outcome but on unrelated technicalities like engine capacity and choice of fuel.

What has changed now

The CAFE 3 norms notified on September 29 focus on two key parameters – progressively higher fuel efficiency and progressively lower CO2

emissions.

The key change is that these norms will apply, not to particular make or model but across the entire fleet of vehicles manufactured by any particular automaker. So, a company like Maruti Suzuki, which makes small petrol cars, larger SUVs, hybrid vehicles as well as electric vehicles, the fuel efficiency and emissions norms will be calculated across its entire range of vehicles.