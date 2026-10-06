ETV Bharat / opinion

Why Malnourishment Among Tribals In India Is A Public Health Concern

Since June 2026, over 25 tribal children from the Baiga and Gond communities have died in remote villages of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district due to a severe health crisis involving malnutrition, malaria, measles, and lack of healthcare access. According to news sources, when the measles outbreak hit villages there, along with a sharp rise in malaria infections, malnourished children fell seriously ill. Many caught both diseases resulting in their deaths.

Nearly half the deaths among children under 5 years of age are linked to undernutrition. These mostly occur in low- and middle-income countries according to WHO.

Malaria and Malnutrition

According to a study by a team helmed by Anil Kumar Verma, Researcher, National Institute for Research in Tribal Health (ICMR), children below 5 years are the main victims of malaria and malnutrition. In 2023, children under 5 years old contributed to 73.7% of deaths due to malaria, whereas nutritional issues account for nearly 50% of mortality in children under five worldwide. The immune system in malnourished children is largely compromised by T cell dysfunction and reductions in neutrophil microbicidal activity, the number of dendritic cells, antigen priming and presentation, and protein levels in the complement cascade. Subsequently, children with severe acute malnutrition are at a significant risk of death from infectious illnesses, such as pneumonia, diarrhoea, and malaria. Malnutrition in the tribal communities was higher than the national average. Approximately 44% of tribal children are stunted, 45% are underweight, and 27% are wasted (NFHS-4).

Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM)

SAM is the most dangerous form of undernutrition, defined by the WHO as an extremely low weight-for-height ratio, severe visible wasting, or the presence of nutritional edema (swelling). The Government of India has set up Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) in inpatient health facilities across the country for treatment of children with SAM and medical complication. However, only an estimated 10-15% of children with SAM are medically complicated and require inpatient treatment. Severe acute malnutrition (SAM) has been a persistent, long-standing public health crisis in India rather than starting in a single year, with national tracking showing rates rising from 6.6% in 2005-2006 (NFHS-3) to 7.7% in 2019-2021 (NFHS-5). Around 9,27,606 children from 6 months to 6 years were identified in SAM category in 2020. UNICEF supports several States and UTs to combat SAM.

Governments Policies To Address Malnutrition:

Though the National Health policy of 2017 provides a broader health-policy intervention, the Integrated child development services (ICDS), 1975 is one of the oldest of nutrition programmes in India.

Through Anganwadi centres, it provided supplementary nutrition, growth monitoring, health check-ups, immunisation support etc.

Mid-Day meals provided hot cooked meals to government and aided schools in order to have a double fold effect of providing nutrition and school retention.

provided hot cooked meals to government and aided schools in order to have a double fold effect of providing nutrition and school retention. Anaemia Mukt Bharat scheme envisaged to address anaemia which is closely linked with maternal and child malnutrition.

envisaged to address anaemia which is closely linked with maternal and child malnutrition. POSHAN Abhiyaan (erstwhile National Nutrition Mission) was launched in March 2018 to achieve improvement in nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner and to achieve reduction in stunting and wasting in children (0-6 years) as well as reduction in anaemia in women, children and adolescent girls.

(erstwhile National Nutrition Mission) was launched in March 2018 to achieve improvement in nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner and to achieve reduction in stunting and wasting in children (0-6 years) as well as reduction in anaemia in women, children and adolescent girls. Mission Poshan 2.0 (Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0) was announced and launched in the Union Budget 2021-22 presented in February 2021, building upon the original POSHAN Abhiyaan.

was announced and launched in the Union Budget 2021-22 presented in February 2021, building upon the original POSHAN Abhiyaan. Poshan Trackers were launched to monitor different parameters of children's growth like stunting, wasting, underweight etc.

Agribusiness and Innovation Platform (AIP) of International Crops Research Institute for Semi Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Department of Tribal Welfare, Telangana, have jointly launched Giri Poshana, a tribal nutrition project. The project commenced in January 2019. This nutritional programme intended to improve the nutritional status of pregnant, lactating and children of tribal communities.

Malnutrition among tribals is a public health concern which cannot be dealt in isolation. It needs good technology integration, enough trained personnel, proper monitoring and implementation of several programmes simultaneously like Swatch Bharat Yojana, Food Security Act, Anaemia Mukt Bharat, Poshan programmes etc. Poverty, lack of proper hygiene, and drinking water, sanitation facilities and health-seeking behaviour of tribals need to be addressed through a comprehensive approach. Many research studies point out that during sickness, several tribal communities especially Particularly Vulnerable Tribal groups (PVTG) either take treatment from their traditional healers or uregisteredu medical practioners. They need to be convinced to send these patients to the nearest government medical centres. India spends abysmally on health and other social sectors in annual budgets. Health accounts for nearly 2% of the total union budget expenditure which is the lowest among BRICS countries after Ethiopia.

The government should coordinate with grassroots organisations and NGOs working in tribal areas to report cases and spread awareness of programmes targetted at improving tribal health. It should also incentivise healthcare personnel including doctors who are working in tribal areas. Spending on health alone is not sufficient; proper connectivity to tribal hamlets with functional roads and bridges is required. Poshan trackers can’t work if there is no proper internet connectivity. The government should also invest in mobile vans for regular immunisation and health checkups.

Malnutrition among tribals cannot be combatted without addressing the problem of malaria, measles, anaemia etc. The tragic death of 25 tribal children in Balaghat indicates that malaria and measles made malnourished kids more vulnerable to death because of their poor immunity levels. Malaria parasites infect and propagate within vulnerable populations, causing anaemia, fever, and, if ignored, death. In 2025, the health ministry set a target for elimination of measles by 2026 through 100% immunisation. India, however, has not met that deadline. We recorded 26,332 measles cases in the first half of 2026. Before this, India missed deadlines to eliminate measles in 2015, 2020 and 2023. Any public health intervention is most likely to fail if it doesn’t integrate the local community awareness and participation, so the government needs a multi-pronged comprehensive approach to address this public health concern of malnutrition among tribals.

(The author is Assistant Professor at Ambedkar University in Delhi. The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)