ETV Bharat / opinion

Why Iran's Clerical Regime Has Not Fallen: A Diplomat Juxtaposes Persian Glory And Modern Resistance

Iran, inheritor of an ancient Persian civilisation dating back more than 4,000 years, occupies a unique position in global geopolitics. With its vast natural resources, strategic geography bridging West Asia, Central Asia, and the Caucasus, and a deeply rooted cultural identity, Iran commands attention far beyond its borders.

This beautiful country, with a population exceeding 90 million, boasts the Persian Gulf, the Caspian Sea, and the majestic Alborz mountains. Cities like Tehran feature well-planned roads, lush gardens and parks, universities, and industries. The nation is rich not only in oil and natural gas but also in water and agricultural wealth, including a variety of fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

People shop at Tajrish bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 6, 2026. (AP)

Shiraz, renowned for its breathtaking beauty, has inspired poets like Hafez Shirazi, whose mesmerising words are often attributed to the city’s allure. Tehran, once known as the "Paris of Asia," transformed into the Islamic Republic of Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. This revolution established a clerical regime and marked a significant shift in Iran's political landscape.

Under the Shah, Iran was an imperial republic closely aligned with Western nations, particularly France and the United States. The Shah’s pompous nature was evident when he reportedly requested permission from the Indian government to celebrate a milestone in his enthronement at the Taj Mahal—only to be politely declined.

India and Iran have enjoyed civilizational linkages for centuries. Maharaja Ranjit Singh reached Tehran during his campaigns through Afghanistan and met the rulers there. The influence of the Persian language—known for its honey-sweet quality—extends to all Indian languages, as it was the court language during Mughal rule. Even Central Asian countries of Turkic origin were heavily influenced by Persian due to contiguous geography and the language's uniqueness. The famous Peacock Throne (Takht-e-Tavous), looted by Nader Shah, remains on display in Tehran.

A woman holds an Iranian flag at an intersection in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 6, 2026. (AP)

Iran, Israel, and the US have been at loggerheads for over four decades since the Islamic Revolution. I witnessed the fervour at Inquilab Square when I landed in Tehran on my first posting after joining the Indian Foreign Service on February 13, 1995. Fiery speeches against the USA and Israel are a common theme in Iranian rallies. It’s a different matter that many Iranians continued migrating to the USA even after the revolution, as America remains a favourite destination for aspiring youth.

Huge hoardings proclaiming “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” are impossible to miss while passing through the city. Of course, most gatherings are well-orchestrated by the government and its agencies. You also cannot miss the large compound of the American embassy, scrawled with “Den of Spies.” It was under siege after the revolution for 444 days, with 66 American diplomatic staff as hostages.

Processions, demonstrations, and celebrations of the Inquilab (Revolution) or Friday prayers—drawing thousands—were thrust upon the people; voluntary participation by the majority was rare. The clerical regime faced challenges in fostering economic growth and curbing youth adoption of Western values, including dress and partying. It soon realized that stability and sustenance of Islamic tenets and mullah rule required stricter implementation of Sharia across schools, universities, and government offices.

A woman holds a picture depicting the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, and the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a government-sponsored protest attended by medical workers against the U.S.-Israeli military campaign outside Imam Khomeini Hospital in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 6, 2026. (AP)

The regime unleashed religious police, backed by the Basij—a nightmare for women, youth, and those rejecting Islamic values like hair covering, unshaven beards, full-sleeve shirts, non-alcoholism, regular prayers, and respect for clerics. I heard and saw harsh punishments, such as marrying young girls found in parks with partners to old mullahs in Qom’s theological schools—a city dominated by clerics—or blackening the faces of men in short-sleeved shirts.

The regime positioned itself as custodian of the Islamic Ummah (all Muslims worldwide), irking Saudi Arabia (guardian of Mecca and Medina) and Turkey (evoking its Ottoman legacy). Tensions between Sunni-majority Gulf countries and Shia-majority Iran led to occasional open clashes. Population-wise, the Middle East is dominated by Shias due to Iran’s 90 million-plus people.

Under Khomeini and later Khamenei, Iran enforced strict Sharia through structures like Basij, Pasdaran (IRGC), Guardians Council, and Expediency Council. The system stifled moderate leaders via checks and balances, showing zero tolerance for deviation or criticism of the Rahbar (Supreme Leader). The Majlis (Parliament) Speaker was always a hardcore loyalist overseeing the executive, while a senior cleric headed the judiciary to enforce Sharia.