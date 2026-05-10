ETV Bharat / opinion

Why India Became The Hottest Country: Key Mistakes At Its Core

A woman fills drinking water in a traditional bottle next to her home on a hot summer day in the Little Rann of Kutch region of Gujarat on April 29, 2026. ( AFP )

India's current status as one of the hottest countries can be attributed to several broad factors, including the absence of cloud cover, low wind speeds, and a high-pressure system that traps heat near the surface.

A heat dome has developed over northern and eastern India, trapping hot air that expands vertically into the atmosphere, while high pressure pushes it back towards the ground. To make matters worse, the Western Disturbances, originating in the Mediterranean region — which typically bring snow to the hills and rain to the plains — have weakened.

As of April 2026, real-time data and reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that 95 to 98 of the world's 100 hottest cities are located in India. This extreme heat is driven by a combination of climate change and a "heat dome" over the country. Cities such as Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), and various locations in Rajasthan regularly record temperatures exceeding 45°C.

A heat wave is officially declared when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40°C in the plains or 30°C in hilly regions. In India, heat waves usually occur between March and June, and in rare cases may extend into July. On average, five to six heat wave events occur each year over the northern parts of the country.

Individual events can last for weeks, occur consecutively, and affect large populations. In 2016, for example, severe heat wave conditions affected Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The peak month of the heat wave over India is May.

A persistent high-pressure system — often called a "heat dome" — is locked over the Indo-Gangetic plains and central India. This traps warm air, prevents cloud formation, and forces hot air downward through a process known as subsidence, preventing any significant cooling. The weather systems that typically bring winter and spring rains to northern India were weakened in 2026, leading to a lack of pre-monsoon showers and an increase in dry heat.

On top of all those factors, rapid, unplanned urbanisation has replaced green spaces with concrete, asphalt, and glass. These materials absorb immense heat during the day and release it slowly at night, keeping urban areas warmer than surrounding rural ones. Added to this, reduced tree cover diminishes natural evapotranspiration, which would otherwise cool the air.

Human-induced global warming acts as a multiplier, and the potential 2026 "Super El Niño" effect is causing reduced rainfall and higher temperatures. The combination of high temperatures and increased humidity — often a 10% rise over the past decade — makes the heat index significantly higher.

As a result of climate change, global temperatures — along with the frequency and intensity of heatwaves — are expected to rise throughout the 21st century. High air temperatures can affect human health and lead to additional deaths. Extended periods of high daytime and nighttime temperatures create cumulative physiological stress on the human body, exacerbating the leading causes of death worldwide, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and renal disease.

Heatwaves can acutely impact large populations over short periods, often triggering public health emergencies, resulting in excess mortality, and causing cascading socioeconomic consequences, such as reduced work capacity and labour productivity.

Hybrid Disaster

Experts often describe the situation in India as a "hybrid disaster" — a combination of global climate trends and localised policies that prioritise concrete development over environmental management. Rapid, unplanned urbanisation has replaced green spaces with concrete, asphalt, and glass. These materials absorb large amounts of heat during the day and release it slowly at night, keeping urban areas warmer than surrounding rural regions. Reduced tree cover also limits natural evapotranspiration, which would otherwise help cool the air.

Yes, scientific analysis increasingly indicates that the extreme heatwaves experienced in India are partially man-made, or at least heavily exacerbated by human activity. Although India has historically faced hot summers, recent studies show that the intensity, frequency, and duration of these heat events are direct consequences of climate change and rapid, unsustainable urbanisation. Data reveal that urban areas are warming 45% faster than rural areas.

Trees play a critical role in moderating local temperatures. Through evapotranspiration — the release of water vapour from leaves — tree cover can cool the surrounding environment by up to 10 degrees Celsius, in addition to sequestering carbon. However, deforestation, reduced vegetation, and the destruction of water bodies remove these natural cooling agents, further intensifying local heat.

While certain aerosols can temporarily mask warming, studies suggest that regional pollution patterns contribute to the overall dysfunction of climate systems, thereby enhancing heat stress. Despite our understanding of these mechanisms, trees continue to be felled mindlessly across India.

Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai have turned into heat islands, driven by unchecked urban expansion and the systematic destruction of green cover and wetlands. Shrinking urban water bodies — such as lakes, ponds, and rivers — significantly impact a city's microclimate by removing the natural "air conditioning" provided by evaporative cooling. As these water bodies shrink due to urbanisation, the surrounding land absorbs more heat, leading to higher surface temperatures — a phenomenon known as the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect.

Water bodies take longer to warm up in summer and longer to cool down in winter compared to land. This high heat capacity allows them to act as "cold sources". They cool the air through evaporation (the conversion of liquid water to vapour), which consumes significant amounts of heat in the form of latent heat of vaporisation. This process can create a localised cooling effect that lowers temperatures for up to 800 meters or one kilometre away.

Furthermore, the destruction of natural drainage systems — including wetlands and their connecting channels — directly contributes to the severity of floods. The loss of water-absorbing wetlands has reduced their capacity to store water for dry seasons, while the vanishing habitat has led to a significant decline in both migratory birds and local species.