Why India Became The Hottest Country: Key Mistakes At Its Core
Real-time data and reports from the IMD indicate that 95 to 98 of the world's 100 hottest cities are located in India
Published : May 10, 2026 at 9:13 AM IST
India's current status as one of the hottest countries can be attributed to several broad factors, including the absence of cloud cover, low wind speeds, and a high-pressure system that traps heat near the surface.
A heat dome has developed over northern and eastern India, trapping hot air that expands vertically into the atmosphere, while high pressure pushes it back towards the ground. To make matters worse, the Western Disturbances, originating in the Mediterranean region — which typically bring snow to the hills and rain to the plains — have weakened.
As of April 2026, real-time data and reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that 95 to 98 of the world's 100 hottest cities are located in India. This extreme heat is driven by a combination of climate change and a "heat dome" over the country. Cities such as Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), and various locations in Rajasthan regularly record temperatures exceeding 45°C.
A heat wave is officially declared when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40°C in the plains or 30°C in hilly regions. In India, heat waves usually occur between March and June, and in rare cases may extend into July. On average, five to six heat wave events occur each year over the northern parts of the country.
Individual events can last for weeks, occur consecutively, and affect large populations. In 2016, for example, severe heat wave conditions affected Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The peak month of the heat wave over India is May.
A persistent high-pressure system — often called a "heat dome" — is locked over the Indo-Gangetic plains and central India. This traps warm air, prevents cloud formation, and forces hot air downward through a process known as subsidence, preventing any significant cooling. The weather systems that typically bring winter and spring rains to northern India were weakened in 2026, leading to a lack of pre-monsoon showers and an increase in dry heat.
On top of all those factors, rapid, unplanned urbanisation has replaced green spaces with concrete, asphalt, and glass. These materials absorb immense heat during the day and release it slowly at night, keeping urban areas warmer than surrounding rural ones. Added to this, reduced tree cover diminishes natural evapotranspiration, which would otherwise cool the air.
Human-induced global warming acts as a multiplier, and the potential 2026 "Super El Niño" effect is causing reduced rainfall and higher temperatures. The combination of high temperatures and increased humidity — often a 10% rise over the past decade — makes the heat index significantly higher.
As a result of climate change, global temperatures — along with the frequency and intensity of heatwaves — are expected to rise throughout the 21st century. High air temperatures can affect human health and lead to additional deaths. Extended periods of high daytime and nighttime temperatures create cumulative physiological stress on the human body, exacerbating the leading causes of death worldwide, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and renal disease.
Heatwaves can acutely impact large populations over short periods, often triggering public health emergencies, resulting in excess mortality, and causing cascading socioeconomic consequences, such as reduced work capacity and labour productivity.
Hybrid Disaster
Experts often describe the situation in India as a "hybrid disaster" — a combination of global climate trends and localised policies that prioritise concrete development over environmental management. Rapid, unplanned urbanisation has replaced green spaces with concrete, asphalt, and glass. These materials absorb large amounts of heat during the day and release it slowly at night, keeping urban areas warmer than surrounding rural regions. Reduced tree cover also limits natural evapotranspiration, which would otherwise help cool the air.
Yes, scientific analysis increasingly indicates that the extreme heatwaves experienced in India are partially man-made, or at least heavily exacerbated by human activity. Although India has historically faced hot summers, recent studies show that the intensity, frequency, and duration of these heat events are direct consequences of climate change and rapid, unsustainable urbanisation. Data reveal that urban areas are warming 45% faster than rural areas.
Trees play a critical role in moderating local temperatures. Through evapotranspiration — the release of water vapour from leaves — tree cover can cool the surrounding environment by up to 10 degrees Celsius, in addition to sequestering carbon. However, deforestation, reduced vegetation, and the destruction of water bodies remove these natural cooling agents, further intensifying local heat.
While certain aerosols can temporarily mask warming, studies suggest that regional pollution patterns contribute to the overall dysfunction of climate systems, thereby enhancing heat stress. Despite our understanding of these mechanisms, trees continue to be felled mindlessly across India.
Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai have turned into heat islands, driven by unchecked urban expansion and the systematic destruction of green cover and wetlands. Shrinking urban water bodies — such as lakes, ponds, and rivers — significantly impact a city's microclimate by removing the natural "air conditioning" provided by evaporative cooling. As these water bodies shrink due to urbanisation, the surrounding land absorbs more heat, leading to higher surface temperatures — a phenomenon known as the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect.
Water bodies take longer to warm up in summer and longer to cool down in winter compared to land. This high heat capacity allows them to act as "cold sources". They cool the air through evaporation (the conversion of liquid water to vapour), which consumes significant amounts of heat in the form of latent heat of vaporisation. This process can create a localised cooling effect that lowers temperatures for up to 800 meters or one kilometre away.
Furthermore, the destruction of natural drainage systems — including wetlands and their connecting channels — directly contributes to the severity of floods. The loss of water-absorbing wetlands has reduced their capacity to store water for dry seasons, while the vanishing habitat has led to a significant decline in both migratory birds and local species.
Disappearing Tree Cover
For the Versova-Dahisar (Versova-Bhayandar) phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road project, the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court have approved the removal of over 45,000 mangrove trees. Specifically, approximately 45,675 mangroves are affected, with plans to cut down 9,000 trees and transplant or relocate more than 36,000 others.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project requires clearing over 53,000 mangrove trees in Maharashtra for its high-speed rail corridor. While initial reports cited 53,467 trees, this number was later reduced to roughly 21,997–32,044, depending on design updates.
One million trees have been marked for felling in the tropical forests of Great Nicobar Island to develop the area into an international shipping centre. These forests play a critical role as moisture-rich precursors to the southwest monsoon that hits the Indian mainland.
The 900km+ Char Dham road widening project in the Uttarakhand Himalaya has led to the felling of over 56,000 trees across various stretches, with many already cut, according to data accessed in 2021.
The Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project is a major infrastructure initiative designed to divert "surplus" water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the water-deficient Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that around 23 lakh (2.3 million) trees would be cut down.
Some reports have indicated that the number of trees affected could range from 3 to 4 million. Concerns have been raised that such extensive tree loss could affect local rainfall patterns in the already dry Bundelkhand region.
Loss of Wetlands
According to National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) data between 1979 and 2024, Hyderabad lost 61% of its lake area, with nearly 40 of its 185 notified lakes drying up or disappearing due to rapid urbanisation and encroachment. The total area of the analysed lakes shrank from 40.35 sq. km to just 16 sq. km. Some water bodies, such as the 254-year-old Bam Rukn-ud-Dowlah, have been severely encroached upon.
In Bengaluru, the built-up area jumped from 27% to 86% over the past three decades. Bengaluru's lakes have shrunk dramatically due to rapid urbanisation. Studies show water bodies and wetlands decreased from 64 sq. km in 1965 to 55 sq. km by 2018. Over 800 lakes have vanished, and nearly 80% of the remaining 183 are heavily polluted, severely impacting the city's now 10-million-plus population and its groundwater.
Chennai's wetlands have experienced drastic shrinkage over the past few decades, with estimates indicating a loss of 85% to 90% of their original area due to rapid, often illegal urbanisation. This reduction has severely diminished the city's ability to manage floodwaters and recharge groundwater, contributing to increased disaster vulnerability. Chennai lost a significant number of its water bodies — especially in the southern and western suburbs — due to encroachment and the construction of infrastructure, including roads, IT parks, and residential complexes.
The East Kolkata Wetlands, a vital Ramsar site often called the "kidneys of Kolkata", have lost approximately 63.4% of their area between 1991 and 2025. During this period, the wetlands shrank from roughly 91.2 sq. km to just 33.4 sq. km, driven by urbanisation, illegal real estate expansion, and conversion into agricultural land.
According to various studies, the total area has declined by 36% to 63.4% over the past three decades. If current trends continue, the wetland extent is projected to fall further to approximately 24.9 sq. km by 2050.
Urbanisation Requires Structural Corrections
As currently practised, urbanisation in India threatens to lock the country into an unsustainable future. Between 2011 and 2036, India is projected to add another 217 million people to its urban areas, accounting for 73% of the population growth during that period. Already, many Indian cities rank among the world's most polluted and congested, while remaining prone to extreme heat and flooding. Without structural change, these problems will only worsen.
Correcting India's urbanisation trajectory demands urgent, structural reforms centred on integrated planning, land-use management, sustainable infrastructure, and stronger bottom-up governance.
Priorities include promoting mixed land use, expanding affordable housing, upgrading public transport, improving sanitation, and granting financial autonomy to city governments. At the same time, cities must expand green spaces, safeguard water bodies, and embrace cleaner fuel technologies — or risk irreversible environmental collapse.
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