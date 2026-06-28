ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Why Farmers Are Not Compensated For Climate Services? A Flaw In Carbon Accounting

The international agencies increasingly recognise agriculture's potential for carbon dioxide removal (CDR) through regenerative practices. However, a fundamental accounting injustice prevents the agricultural sector from receiving proper value for its climate services. This injustice stems from inconsistent greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting treatment of human metabolic emissions—respiration, excretion, and unavoidable food waste—which are incorrectly attributed to the agricultural sector.

Human metabolic emissions are fundamentally different from fossil fuel emissions. While fossil fuels release "new" carbon that had been locked underground for millions of years, metabolic emissions are part of the short-term biogenic carbon cycle—carbon recently captured by plants through photosynthesis and returned to the atmosphere within months or years.

These emissions, totalling approximately 0.54 tonnes of CO₂ equivalents per person annually (4.3 gigatonnes globally for 8 billion people), are unavoidable for human survival and cannot be reduced without compromising nutrition.

Infographics for Farmers and Carbon Accounting (ETV Bharat)

The GHG Protocol, the world's most widely used climate accounting standard, defines three scopes of emissions. Scope 1 covers emissions directly controlled by an enterprise during production. The inconsistency arises because metabolic emissions are incorrectly assigned to Scope 1 of the agricultural sector, whereas fossil fuel combustion emissions are correctly attributed to downstream users rather than the petroleum sector. This misattribution penalises agriculture for facilitating the natural recycling of atmospheric carbon while giving the fossil fuel sector preferential treatment.

The case of India illustrates the magnitude of this accounting error. India's 2023 GHG report states that agriculture emits 660 million tonnes of CO₂ annually while sequestering 228 million tonnes, yielding net emissions of 432 million tonnes (14% of national total). However, this calculation ignores that India's 1.4 billion people emit 756 million tonnes of CO₂ through metabolism—currently misattributed to agriculture. When these emissions are correctly separated, India's agriculture sector emerges as a net sink rather than a source, with gross CDR of 984 million tonnes and net sequestration of 324 million tonnes.