When Success Becomes A Liability: Why Ethics Matter In The Corner Office
What a leader repeatedly rewards, tolerates, and ignores gradually becomes what I call Organizational DNA, says Prasad Kaipa
Published : November 14, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Jensen Huang built Nvidia from a graphics-chip company into the engine of the Artificial Intelligence revolution. For more than three decades, his vision and boldness were central to its rise. On November 12, he resigned as CEO after reports about his personal conduct and concerns about its possible national security implications. Chief financial officer Colette Kress is now interim CEO.
Huang has acknowledged infidelity and apologised to his family, employees and shareholders. Reports of links to Chinese intelligence are allegations under investigation, and we should not treat allegations as proven guilt. Still, the episode raises a question larger than one man: what happens when a leader's personal choices expose an entire institution to risks that others must bear?
Nvidia's roots also reach Hyderabad, through its 2007 acquisition of PortalPlayer, co-founded by J A Chowdary, who helped build its Hyderabad operations.
Whose Life Is It?
Some say that in a modern age, a CEO's private life is his own business. I disagree, and not because I wish to judge anyone's private choices. The issue is power.
A CEO decides who is promoted, who is funded, and whose concerns are heard. When a CEO becomes personally involved with someone who reports to him, the difference in authority cannot be ignored. Even a consensual relationship raises questions about favouritism, pressure, conflicts of interest, and whether others can challenge decisions involving that person. Reports say one relationship involved an executive in the company. Nvidia has not established the facts, but if true, this is a workplace-conduct problem, not merely a private matter.
A leader who holds sensitive information and keeps hidden relationships can also become vulnerable to pressure. Freedom brings responsibility, and the higher the position, the heavier that responsibility becomes.
The People Who Pay
Nvidia's shares fell sharply amid the controversy and wider worries about AI investments. Its market value declined by hundreds of billions of dollars. That is not the same as losing cash, and not all of it can be attributed to Huang. But pension funds, small investors, employees holding company stock, suppliers, and customers have all faced uncertainty.
Behind those numbers are engineers who built careers at Nvidia, families whose savings sit in index funds, and businesses whose products depend on its chips. Many lives depend on a company's decisions, yet only a few people make them.
Not a New Story
Other countries have learned this lesson the hard way. Volkswagen's emissions scandal in Germany showed that engineering excellence can coexist with deliberate deception. Wells Fargo in the United States opened millions of unauthorized accounts under pressure to meet sales targets, eventually agreeing to a $3 billion settlement. In India, Satyam's falsified accounts shook investor confidence and threatened thousands of livelihoods.
These were established cases of misconduct, unlike the unresolved allegations involving Huang. Yet they show how impressive results can conceal practices that undermine the very institutions producing them.
Silicon Valley Bank offers a different lesson. A successful business model became dangerously vulnerable as the bank expanded without adequate risk management. Its collapse in 2023 demonstrated that governance failures need not involve deliberate fraud. Responsible leadership requires questioning even what appears to be working well.
When a Strength Becomes a Weakness
For nearly three decades, I have worked with corporate leaders on an idea I call Core Incompetence. It is not a lack of ability. It develops when a strength that repeatedly produces success hardens into a winning formula to which we become blindly attached. We continue relying on it even when circumstances change.
Imagine a founder whose quick decisions build an extraordinary company. As the company grows, he continues making decisions personally. Others learn to wait for him, and their dependence reinforces his belief that he is indispensable. He remains competent, but the organization becomes increasingly unable to exercise that competence without him.
I do not know whether this describes Huang's thinking. But Nvidia's leadership structure invites difficult questions. He maintained an unusually flat organisation, with more than 60 executives reporting directly to him. He reportedly resisted conventional succession planning. Until this crisis, the board had no chairman, although it had an independent lead director. Several directors had longstanding ties to early investors and business partners. His two children also hold senior positions, although neither reports directly to him.
None of these arrangements proves wrongdoing. Huang's unconventional management style contributed to Nvidia's extraordinary performance. But when so much depends on one individual's judgment, succession, delegation, and independent oversight become essential safeguards.
What a leader repeatedly rewards, tolerates, and ignores gradually becomes what I call Organizational DNA. Habits become embedded in how decisions are made, authority is exercised, and dissent is handled. A company may praise independent thinking while making it difficult to challenge its founder.
Boards can develop their own Core Incompetence. Longstanding trust in a successful founder provides continuity and institutional knowledge. But if that trust discourages independent questioning, the board's greatest strength can become a weakness. Its responsibility is to recognize that danger before a crisis makes it obvious.
Discernment, Not Just Knowledge
The Bhagavad Gita distinguishes jñāna, knowledge, from buddhi, discernment. Chapter 18, verse 30, describes discernment as recognising what ought to be done and what ought to be avoided. Technical knowledge helps leaders recognize opportunities. Discernment helps them understand the consequences of their choices, including for people who have no say in them.
In From Smart to Wise, Navi Radjou and I argued that intelligence and achievement do not automatically produce wisdom. Wise leaders recognise the limitations of their capabilities and connect them to a noble purpose.
By noble purpose, I mean a North Star that guides us when we are uncertain and challenges us when we become smug or overconfident. It becomes meaningful when it questions our decisions, particularly those involving our own interests. The real test comes when protecting the institution requires us to surrender authority, acknowledge mistakes, or allow someone else to lead.
For a successful founder, the question is particularly demanding: am I developing people who may one day lead better than I do?
What Boards and Founders Must Do
Boards must ensure that power remains accountable, conflicts of interest are examined, and uncomfortable information reaches decision-makers. Succession cannot be an afterthought. Nvidia's board has now appointed its first chairman, following a period in which it relied on an independent lead director. The leadership crisis reminds us why governance arrangements need examination precisely when companies are enjoying exceptional success.
This matters for India. Our entrepreneurs are building companies of growing scale and global reach. Their legacy will depend on whether they create institutions with independent boards, credible successors, and cultures in which employees can raise concerns without fear. Ethical conduct must become part of how companies operate, rather than something invoked only after a scandal.
The Real Question
The Nvidia story is still unfolding. Huang's achievements should not be erased, and unproven allegations should not become verdicts. But the responsibility of leadership extends beyond personal conduct to the institutions leaders build and the risks they allow to accumulate.
Rarely does the leader alone bear the cost. Employees, investors, customers, and communities do.
A successful founder builds a valuable company. A wise founder also builds an institution that can keep creating value and exercising sound judgment long after the founder is gone.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writers. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)