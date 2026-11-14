ETV Bharat / opinion

When Success Becomes A Liability: Why Ethics Matter In The Corner Office

Jensen Huang built Nvidia from a graphics-chip company into the engine of the Artificial Intelligence revolution. For more than three decades, his vision and boldness were central to its rise. On November 12, he resigned as CEO after reports about his personal conduct and concerns about its possible national security implications. Chief financial officer Colette Kress is now interim CEO.

Huang has acknowledged infidelity and apologised to his family, employees and shareholders. Reports of links to Chinese intelligence are allegations under investigation, and we should not treat allegations as proven guilt. Still, the episode raises a question larger than one man: what happens when a leader's personal choices expose an entire institution to risks that others must bear?

Nvidia's roots also reach Hyderabad, through its 2007 acquisition of PortalPlayer, co-founded by J A Chowdary, who helped build its Hyderabad operations.

Whose Life Is It?

Some say that in a modern age, a CEO's private life is his own business. I disagree, and not because I wish to judge anyone's private choices. The issue is power.

A CEO decides who is promoted, who is funded, and whose concerns are heard. When a CEO becomes personally involved with someone who reports to him, the difference in authority cannot be ignored. Even a consensual relationship raises questions about favouritism, pressure, conflicts of interest, and whether others can challenge decisions involving that person. Reports say one relationship involved an executive in the company. Nvidia has not established the facts, but if true, this is a workplace-conduct problem, not merely a private matter.

A leader who holds sensitive information and keeps hidden relationships can also become vulnerable to pressure. Freedom brings responsibility, and the higher the position, the heavier that responsibility becomes.

The People Who Pay

Nvidia's shares fell sharply amid the controversy and wider worries about AI investments. Its market value declined by hundreds of billions of dollars. That is not the same as losing cash, and not all of it can be attributed to Huang. But pension funds, small investors, employees holding company stock, suppliers, and customers have all faced uncertainty.

Behind those numbers are engineers who built careers at Nvidia, families whose savings sit in index funds, and businesses whose products depend on its chips. Many lives depend on a company's decisions, yet only a few people make them.

Not a New Story

Other countries have learned this lesson the hard way. Volkswagen's emissions scandal in Germany showed that engineering excellence can coexist with deliberate deception. Wells Fargo in the United States opened millions of unauthorized accounts under pressure to meet sales targets, eventually agreeing to a $3 billion settlement. In India, Satyam's falsified accounts shook investor confidence and threatened thousands of livelihoods.

These were established cases of misconduct, unlike the unresolved allegations involving Huang. Yet they show how impressive results can conceal practices that undermine the very institutions producing them.

Silicon Valley Bank offers a different lesson. A successful business model became dangerously vulnerable as the bank expanded without adequate risk management. Its collapse in 2023 demonstrated that governance failures need not involve deliberate fraud. Responsible leadership requires questioning even what appears to be working well.

When a Strength Becomes a Weakness

For nearly three decades, I have worked with corporate leaders on an idea I call Core Incompetence. It is not a lack of ability. It develops when a strength that repeatedly produces success hardens into a winning formula to which we become blindly attached. We continue relying on it even when circumstances change.

Imagine a founder whose quick decisions build an extraordinary company. As the company grows, he continues making decisions personally. Others learn to wait for him, and their dependence reinforces his belief that he is indispensable. He remains competent, but the organization becomes increasingly unable to exercise that competence without him.