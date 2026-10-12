ETV Bharat / opinion

Bengal, Assam Bypolls 2026: Is BJP No Longer A Pariah For Minority Voters?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ( File/ANI )

By Bilal Bhat 5 Min Read

The Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victories in two West Bengal Assembly seats, where minority votes have historically been considered decisive, raise an important question: whether by choice or compulsion, did voters prefer the BJP over the other parties in the fray? Even the religious factor appears not to have worked as expected in either constituency.

Nandigram and Rejinagar went to the BJP by such wide margins that even if all the other parties and candidates had united, they could not have defeated the BJP candidates.

In Nandigram, BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath--a political worker and close aide of state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead on May 6--was expected to receive sympathy votes from those opposed to political violence. Hasi polled 1,64,427 votes against 41,674 for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, a margin of 1,22,753. Of the nine candidates in the fray, six were from minority communities. Yet all the candidates other than the BJP nominee together polled far fewer votes than the BJP candidate. Similarly, ten of the fifteen candidates contesting in Rejinagar were from minority communities. The total votes polled by all the other candidates together were still far below the tally secured by the BJP candidate. The outcome was much the same as in Nandigram. This may suggest that voters across communities, including Muslims, voted for the BJP, as Suvendu said in his remarks after the party won the two seats. But the results alone do not establish how Muslim voters voted. Rejinagar bypoll - BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar emerges victorious (ETV Bharat Graphics) The two seats went to bypolls after becoming vacant. Of the two seats Suvendu Adhikari won in the 2026 Assembly elections, he retained Babanipur and left Nandigram vacant. Similarly, Rejinagar fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, who had won two seats, retained Nowda and left Rejinagar for a bypoll. The Prime Minister attributed the BJP’s success in the two West Bengal Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Assam to the hard work of BJP workers. The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam presented a somewhat different picture from the two West Bengal Assembly seats. Two things were common across the three contests: the BJP’s comfortable victory and the large number of candidates from minority communities. Of the fifteen candidates in the Nagaon race, eleven were from minority communities. Nagaon is also the place from where Mumtaz Begum was declared a foreigner and sent to Bangladesh. The Gauhati High Court has directed the Ministry of External Affairs to locate her and facilitate her return. It also ordered interim compensation of Rs two lakh for her husband. Unlike in the Bengal bypolls, the minority factor might have worked against the BJP in Assam had the opposition parties, including the independent candidates from minority communities, fought as a united front. Congress and the AIUDF together accounted for 48.24 per cent of the votes, or 7,01,617--12,732 fewer than the BJP candidate’s 7,14,349. The independent candidates together received 23,763 votes, around 1.6 per cent of the total. Had those votes also gone to a single opposition candidate, the arithmetic would have changed. But this remains a hypothetical calculation; it cannot establish how those voters would have voted in a united contest. Nagaon bypoll - Devasish Sharma garners over 7 lakh votes (ETV Bharat Graphics)