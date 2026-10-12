Bengal, Assam Bypolls 2026: Is BJP No Longer A Pariah For Minority Voters?
Polarisation worked in the BJP’s favour and against the opposition parties, as voters had no face behind whom they could rally.
By Bilal Bhat
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victories in two West Bengal Assembly seats, where minority votes have historically been considered decisive, raise an important question: whether by choice or compulsion, did voters prefer the BJP over the other parties in the fray? Even the religious factor appears not to have worked as expected in either constituency.
Nandigram and Rejinagar went to the BJP by such wide margins that even if all the other parties and candidates had united, they could not have defeated the BJP candidates.
In Nandigram, BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath--a political worker and close aide of state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead on May 6--was expected to receive sympathy votes from those opposed to political violence. Hasi polled 1,64,427 votes against 41,674 for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, a margin of 1,22,753. Of the nine candidates in the fray, six were from minority communities. Yet all the candidates other than the BJP nominee together polled far fewer votes than the BJP candidate.
Similarly, ten of the fifteen candidates contesting in Rejinagar were from minority communities. The total votes polled by all the other candidates together were still far below the tally secured by the BJP candidate. The outcome was much the same as in Nandigram. This may suggest that voters across communities, including Muslims, voted for the BJP, as Suvendu said in his remarks after the party won the two seats. But the results alone do not establish how Muslim voters voted.
The two seats went to bypolls after becoming vacant. Of the two seats Suvendu Adhikari won in the 2026 Assembly elections, he retained Babanipur and left Nandigram vacant. Similarly, Rejinagar fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, who had won two seats, retained Nowda and left Rejinagar for a bypoll.
The Prime Minister attributed the BJP’s success in the two West Bengal Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Assam to the hard work of BJP workers.
Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA. I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hardwork of our Party Karyakartas. I also congratulate our valued NDA ally, the AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry. This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future. @BJP4Assam @BJP4Bengal— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2026
The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam presented a somewhat different picture from the two West Bengal Assembly seats. Two things were common across the three contests: the BJP’s comfortable victory and the large number of candidates from minority communities. Of the fifteen candidates in the Nagaon race, eleven were from minority communities.
Nagaon is also the place from where Mumtaz Begum was declared a foreigner and sent to Bangladesh. The Gauhati High Court has directed the Ministry of External Affairs to locate her and facilitate her return. It also ordered interim compensation of Rs two lakh for her husband.
Unlike in the Bengal bypolls, the minority factor might have worked against the BJP in Assam had the opposition parties, including the independent candidates from minority communities, fought as a united front.
Congress and the AIUDF together accounted for 48.24 per cent of the votes, or 7,01,617--12,732 fewer than the BJP candidate’s 7,14,349. The independent candidates together received 23,763 votes, around 1.6 per cent of the total. Had those votes also gone to a single opposition candidate, the arithmetic would have changed. But this remains a hypothetical calculation; it cannot establish how those voters would have voted in a united contest.
In West Bengal, both seats would still have gone to the BJP even if all opposition parties and independent candidates had combined their vote totals.
Hasi defeated her nearest rival by 1,22,753 votes. Suvendu Adhikari had won Nandigram in 2016 while with the TMC. Minorities account for around 27 per cent of the constituency’s voters, which is why Adhikari described the result as proof that minority voters had supported the BJP. The BJP candidate, Shankharavh Sarkar, won Rejinagar by 75,816 votes, despite the constituency’s large minority population.
Whether voters from minority communities heeded Suvendu’s pre-election appeal to vote for the BJP or not, one thing is clear: the BJP won the seats. When people feel they have no real choice in a democratic process, they may retreat into silence or go with the flow. To continue benefiting from government schemes or to feed their children, people have to choose between nowhere and somewhere. The ruling party may, by default, be seen as a messiah because of its position and the circumstances that have taken shape during the TMC’s rule and after its defeat.
Minority voters had to vote, as that was what distinguished them from those who had no vote and were under suspicion. The “Mian Muslim” slogan created a gulf between the Indian and the perceived Indian. Both may be Indian, but people with inadequate documents are viewed as contentious cases and left suspended between being Indian and being perceived as Indian.
According to the Sabar Institute, Muslims accounted for 95.5 per cent of the voters deleted from seven supplementary lists in Nandigram. The institute’s analysis covered those lists, not every deletion in the constituency. Those who retained their voting rights may care less about who comes to power than about their credibility as Indians in their own country. Genuine Indians in Assam and Bengal are under tremendous pressure, particularly after the “Mian Muslim” slogan. When someone’s identity is at risk or in doubt, it shakes the very significance of the choices they can make.
The slogans, deletions and campaigns that ran in parallel left the minority community with only one choice: not to associate itself with any religious factor. Polarisation worked in the BJP’s favour and against the opposition parties, as voters had no face behind whom they could rally. They were faceless in both West Bengal and Assam. And where a party like the AIUDF was present, it was fighting for its own survival.
Parties running religious agendas in both West Bengal and Assam have been badly affected, except the BJP, whose leaders are also at the receiving end. Language, particularly in Assam, has become a bone of contention. Those whose Assamese has a Bangla flavour are viewed as “Miya Muslims”--people believed to have migrated from Bangladesh. It does not matter when they migrated or from which part of Bengal; they may have come from West Bengal, but in Assam they are under pressure because of their location.
The people from minority communities in Bengal and Assam, caught between an identity and survival crisis and the making of electoral choices, will need time to return to normalcy. Only then will the people be able to make choices that would reflect their true preferences, rather than being driven by other considerations. Nandigram, Reginagar and Nagaon are classic examples of this phenomenon.
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