ETV Bharat / opinion

Bengal After Mamata: Why Left Is The New Right In BJP's 2029 Calculation

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leaves after appearing before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 14, 2026. ( PTI )

West Bengal has entered a strange political moment.

On the surface, the battle still appears simple, which is the BJP versus the Trinamool Congress (TMC). But beneath that familiar electoral battle, something more fundamental is unfolding. Bengal is no longer merely deciding who governs next. It is deciding what kind of political life it wants to live after Mamata Banerjee.

That is the real churn beneath the noise.

For years, the BJP approached Bengal as an expansion frontier, a difficult but necessary state in its larger national governing map. But after successive defeats and ups and downs, the party seems to have realised something important about Bengal after the 2026 edition of the Assembly election, defeating the TMC is not the same as replacing it.

Because the Trinamool is not merely a ruling party, it is an emotional ecosystem. Mamata Banerjee's politics was built not through institutional authority, but through perpetual resistance. She rose against the CPI(M)'s seemingly unshakeable machine. She survived ridicule from the Delhi elites and also from Congress insiders during her initial political career. But, Mamata transformed street-fighting into governance. Even today, when politically cornered, she instinctively returns to the language of rebellion.

And Bengal, historically, has often rewarded exactly that kind of politics.

This is the reason why a direct, fully polarised BJP-versus-TMC contest can turn into a dangerous terrain for the BJP itself. The sharper the binary becomes, the easier it becomes for Mamata Banerjee to revive older emotional instincts such as Bengal versus outsiders, regional pride versus central dominance, Bengali identity versus political homogenisation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari greets the gathering as he takes out a rally to show his gratitude following his win in the state Assembly elections, at Bhabanipur constituency, in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (PTI)

And, the BJP knows this too well. That is perhaps why its Bengal strategy now appears less like decimation and more like a slow redesign of the political landscape itself.

Left is the New Right

In most states where it has painted saffron, the BJP's instinct has been to crush the opposition completely and absorb its social base. Bengal appears different. Here, a politically surviving Left may actually serve the BJP’s long-term interests. Not because the BJP agrees with the Left ideologically. But because the Left performs an electoral function the BJP quietly benefits from.

The Left attracts exactly those voters who are deeply uncomfortable with the BJP, but increasingly disappointed with the TMC. Sections of students, intellectuals, secular middle class, trade unionists, social activists, and fragments of the minority electorate.

Every vote drifting toward the Left weakens the TMC's ability to rebuild itself as Bengal's single anti-BJP pole. And for the BJP, that is what matters most.

A weakened TMC facing a surviving Left is far easier to manage than a fully consolidated anti-BJP ecosystem emotionally rallying behind Mamata Banerjee. This is where the Tripura comparison suddenly becomes relevant.

When the BJP defeated the CPI(M) in Tripura in 2018, it did something politically very sophisticated. It did not simply remove the Left from office. It absorbed large parts of the Left's organisational machinery, its local leaders, booth networks, cadre structures, even methods of political mobilisation. Yet, the Left has survived just enough to remain part of the political atmosphere. The TMC had tried a bit, but only burnt its fingers.

In Tripura, the ideological conflict between the Saffron and the Reds remained alive. But electoral centrality shifted decisively toward the BJP. That is the model Bengal increasingly resembles. Not a Bengal without opposition, but a Bengal where opposition survives in fragments while the BJP becomes the permanent gravitational centre of politics. For nearly a decade, Mamata Banerjee positioned herself as Bengal's unquestioned anti-BJP face. But, if the Left survives culturally and electorally, even in a reduced form, the opposition camp gets divided into multiple emotional streams instead of consolidating behind one leader. That is what the BJP wants.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during the second day of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs in the state Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday, May,14, 2026. (PTI)

Writers' Buildings, the Metaphor

This is also why the BJP's fascination with Writers' Buildings is politically revealing. To outsiders, it may appear like a routine administrative issue. But it is not. The Writers' Buildings carries enormous psychological weight in Bengal's political imagination. The British ruled from there. The Communists converted it into the symbol of Left permanence. For decades, power in Bengal was visually inseparable from the long red colonial corridors facing the Lal Dighi.

When Mamata Banerjee shifted the secretariat to Nabanna after her 2011 win over the Left Front, the decision was deeply symbolic. It was her way of announcing that Bengal was leaving the Communist-era behind. The BJP now wants to reverse that symbolism. Its repeated emphasis on restoring and returning to the Writers' is not merely revisiting nostalgia. It is an attempt to inherit Bengal's institutional memory itself. For them, Bengal has not merely changed governments. It has changed political grammar.