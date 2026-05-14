Bengal After Mamata: Why Left Is The New Right In BJP's 2029 Calculation
BJP formed its government in West Bengal for first time after securing a majority in the 2026 Assembly election. Suvendu Adhikari took over as CM.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
West Bengal has entered a strange political moment.
On the surface, the battle still appears simple, which is the BJP versus the Trinamool Congress (TMC). But beneath that familiar electoral battle, something more fundamental is unfolding. Bengal is no longer merely deciding who governs next. It is deciding what kind of political life it wants to live after Mamata Banerjee.
That is the real churn beneath the noise.
For years, the BJP approached Bengal as an expansion frontier, a difficult but necessary state in its larger national governing map. But after successive defeats and ups and downs, the party seems to have realised something important about Bengal after the 2026 edition of the Assembly election, defeating the TMC is not the same as replacing it.
Because the Trinamool is not merely a ruling party, it is an emotional ecosystem. Mamata Banerjee's politics was built not through institutional authority, but through perpetual resistance. She rose against the CPI(M)'s seemingly unshakeable machine. She survived ridicule from the Delhi elites and also from Congress insiders during her initial political career. But, Mamata transformed street-fighting into governance. Even today, when politically cornered, she instinctively returns to the language of rebellion.
And Bengal, historically, has often rewarded exactly that kind of politics.
This is the reason why a direct, fully polarised BJP-versus-TMC contest can turn into a dangerous terrain for the BJP itself. The sharper the binary becomes, the easier it becomes for Mamata Banerjee to revive older emotional instincts such as Bengal versus outsiders, regional pride versus central dominance, Bengali identity versus political homogenisation.
And, the BJP knows this too well. That is perhaps why its Bengal strategy now appears less like decimation and more like a slow redesign of the political landscape itself.
Left is the New Right
In most states where it has painted saffron, the BJP's instinct has been to crush the opposition completely and absorb its social base. Bengal appears different. Here, a politically surviving Left may actually serve the BJP’s long-term interests. Not because the BJP agrees with the Left ideologically. But because the Left performs an electoral function the BJP quietly benefits from.
The Left attracts exactly those voters who are deeply uncomfortable with the BJP, but increasingly disappointed with the TMC. Sections of students, intellectuals, secular middle class, trade unionists, social activists, and fragments of the minority electorate.
Every vote drifting toward the Left weakens the TMC's ability to rebuild itself as Bengal's single anti-BJP pole. And for the BJP, that is what matters most.
A weakened TMC facing a surviving Left is far easier to manage than a fully consolidated anti-BJP ecosystem emotionally rallying behind Mamata Banerjee. This is where the Tripura comparison suddenly becomes relevant.
When the BJP defeated the CPI(M) in Tripura in 2018, it did something politically very sophisticated. It did not simply remove the Left from office. It absorbed large parts of the Left's organisational machinery, its local leaders, booth networks, cadre structures, even methods of political mobilisation. Yet, the Left has survived just enough to remain part of the political atmosphere. The TMC had tried a bit, but only burnt its fingers.
In Tripura, the ideological conflict between the Saffron and the Reds remained alive. But electoral centrality shifted decisively toward the BJP. That is the model Bengal increasingly resembles. Not a Bengal without opposition, but a Bengal where opposition survives in fragments while the BJP becomes the permanent gravitational centre of politics. For nearly a decade, Mamata Banerjee positioned herself as Bengal's unquestioned anti-BJP face. But, if the Left survives culturally and electorally, even in a reduced form, the opposition camp gets divided into multiple emotional streams instead of consolidating behind one leader. That is what the BJP wants.
Writers' Buildings, the Metaphor
This is also why the BJP's fascination with Writers' Buildings is politically revealing. To outsiders, it may appear like a routine administrative issue. But it is not. The Writers' Buildings carries enormous psychological weight in Bengal's political imagination. The British ruled from there. The Communists converted it into the symbol of Left permanence. For decades, power in Bengal was visually inseparable from the long red colonial corridors facing the Lal Dighi.
When Mamata Banerjee shifted the secretariat to Nabanna after her 2011 win over the Left Front, the decision was deeply symbolic. It was her way of announcing that Bengal was leaving the Communist-era behind. The BJP now wants to reverse that symbolism. Its repeated emphasis on restoring and returning to the Writers' is not merely revisiting nostalgia. It is an attempt to inherit Bengal's institutional memory itself. For them, Bengal has not merely changed governments. It has changed political grammar.
The message is subtle but unmistakable. The BJP no longer wishes to appear as a party trying to enter Bengal. It wants to appear as the next natural owner of Bengal's political continuity.
The Complicated Minority Story
Much commentary after recent elections has rushed toward one sweeping conclusion, which is, the Trinamool's Muslim support base has crumbled. But, the reality is far more complicated.
There are certainly visible signs of strain. In several Muslim-heavy regions like Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and pockets of South Bengal, especially in the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, TMC appears to have lost slices of minority support to combinations involving the Left, Congress, and the Indian Secular Front.
But, electoral movement and political rupture are not always the same thing. In Bengal's close corner contests, even a small shift of five or six per cent of votes can dramatically alter outcomes. A narrow leakage of votes can produce large political headlines without necessarily meaning that Muslim voters have emotionally abandoned Mamata Banerjee. But, a minor shift in minority voting patterns, which happened in those districts, has the ability to decide fates of seats in closely fought contests. The more accurate conclusion is probably that the Trinamool's minority base has become less airtight than before.
If minority fragmentation weakened the Trinamool from beneath, Hindu consolidation crushed it from above.
The BJP's Bengal strategy over the past several years was simple. The party recognised earlier than its opponents, especially Bengal's Hindu electorate, which was long fragmented by caste, class, language, refugee identity, and political tradition. Ground-level RSS workers through their Shakhas gave voice to a cumulative political grievance through ballot.
In border districts, anxieties over migration and demographic change became politically combustible. In semi-urban Bengal, resentment against localised Trinamool syndicates hardened into anti-incumbency. Among sections of Scheduled Castes, particularly Matua voters, citizenship politics retained emotional potency. In urban areas, corruption scandals and perceptions of political intimidation eroded middle-class tolerance for the TMC.
The BJP fused these disparate resentments into a single political emotion. That of insecurity tied to governmental exhaustion. The Assembly election demonstrated that Hindu consolidation in Bengal has now reached levels where it was powered less by theological mobilisation and more by political fatigue.
The Trinamool's opponents successfully reframed the state election as a referendum not merely on governance, but on cultural balance itself. Every allegation of appeasement, every controversy surrounding recruitment corruption, every episode of local violence, every symbolic assertion by minority leaders became components of a larger narrative that the BJP weaponised with extraordinary discipline.
The Curious Case of SIR
And then there was the far more contentious issue, that of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Over 90 lakh names were deleted from Bengal's electoral lists during the revision exercise, according to details provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI maintained that these were duplicate, deceased, shifted, or otherwise ineligible voters. Finally, it boiled down to around 27 lakh people, who were left out when the votes were cast. Politically, the scale of the deletions became impossible to ignore.
In dozens of constituencies, the number of deleted voters exceeded the eventual victory margin. Initial analysis show this happened in at least 49 seats, where deleted names outnumbered the winning margin. Of those seats, 26 were won by the BJP and 21 by the TMC. Some post-poll data suggest that in more than 100 BJP-won constituencies, deleted voters exceeded the final margin of victory. The Trinamool has argued before the Supreme Court that the deletions disproportionately affected minority-heavy and border constituencies.
Though none of this conclusively establishes manipulation, but it unquestionably complicates simplistic narratives.
To argue that Bengal changed solely because Muslim voters shifted from the Trinamool, is analytically incomplete. Multiple forces operated simultaneously. Hindu consolidation played a role. Anti-incumbency against a fifteen-year-old government played a role. Organisational expansion by the BJP played a role. Fragmentation of anti-BJP votes played a role. And the political consequences, real or perceived, of the SIR exercise also became part of the larger electoral atmosphere.
2026 Shaping 2029
This calculation could eventually define how Bengal behaves politically in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's biggest challenge in Bengal has never been arithmetic alone. It has been psychology. Despite massive gains, the party still appears to many Bengali voters as a powerful national force attempting entry into a culturally self-conscious state. BJP's long-term goal is to normalise itself psychologically for the Bengalis and to be accepted not as an external challenger, but as Bengal's natural party of governance.
A weakened Trinamool after the Assembly polls will struggle to recreate the emotional anti-BJP consolidation that helped it dominate the earlier general elections. Simultaneously, a surviving Left-Congress space could continue dividing anti-BJP voters in parliamentary seats, especially in minority-heavy and urban constituencies.
If Mamata Banerjee survives this poll debacle, particularly if she successfully reconstructs minority consolidation while retaining her welfare coalition and Bengali identity plank, then 2029 could once again become a general election fought in Bengal through a regional lens.
Which is why the BJP's Bengal project increasingly resembles a controlled political transition. The party appears to understand that permanence in Bengal cannot be built through victory alone. Bengal historically resists sudden political capture and tests whether power can also acquire cultural legitimacy. For the BJP, that is why the Writers' Buildings matters and the Left still matters.
Because Bengal has not merely changed governments. It is now renegotiating the entire emotional structure through which it understands power, resistance, identity, and permanence. In many ways, the 2029 general election will be about deciding whether Bengal's future political structure remains emotionally regional or becomes structurally nationalised.