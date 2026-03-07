From Saddam Slogan To Strategic Silence: How West Asia Lost Its Electoral Edge In Kerala Politics
CPI(M) appears reluctant to turn the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States into a central electoral theme
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
By Jayan Komath
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's political landscape has historically been influenced by developments in West Asia, with Gulf conflicts often finding their way into election campaigns.
However, the current geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have not translated into a major political issue in the State, reflecting a noticeable shift in strategy among political parties.
The contrast is particularly striking when compared to the 1990 district council elections, the first of their kind in Kerala. At the time, the Left Democratic Front government led by Chief Minister E. K. Nayanar and with V. S. Achuthanandan as the state secretary, while guided by CPI(M) stalwart E. M. S. Namboodiripad, who was the then national general secretary, the most powerful post in the Left party, openly leveraged the Gulf crisis for political mobilisation.
During public meetings across Kerala, E.M.S. famously posed the provocative question: "We are with Saddam, are you?"
The statement came in the backdrop of Iraq's August 2, 1990, invasion of Kuwait, which had triggered global tension and uncertainty among millions of expatriates, including Malayalis working in the Gulf.
By backing Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, who attempted to link Iraq's withdrawal from Kuwait to the Palestinian issue, the CPI(M) positioned itself as a voice opposing Western intervention in West Asia. The political messaging resonated strongly with sections of voters, particularly Muslims, and played a role in the Left Front’s victory in the district council elections. However, the momentum did not last.
In the 1991 Assembly elections, the United Democratic Front swept to power, riding on a nationwide sympathy wave following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. CPI(M) leader V. S. Achuthanandan, who had contested in the parliamentary arena, later assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition.
Over the years, the CPI(M) continued to raise the Palestine issue in political campaigns. But in the current context, the party appears reluctant to turn the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States into a central electoral theme.
Senior journalist and political observer M. Jayachandran notes that the CPI(M) cannot afford to make the Iran crisis or developments involving the Iranian leadership a defining election issue. While the party's politburo has criticised American and Israeli actions and organised protests against what it termed US 'war-mongering', it has avoided aggressive political mobilisation around the conflict.
Several factors explain this caution
One key consideration is the complex sectarian dynamics within West Asia, particularly the Shia–Sunni divide.
In Kerala, the majority of the Muslim population belongs to the Sunni community, while Shias constitute a small minority. Political observers say this makes it difficult for parties to adopt a strongly pro-Iran narrative.
Economic considerations also play a major role. Kerala maintains deep ties with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which host a large number of expatriate Malayali workers and contribute significantly to the state’s economy through remittances.
Political parties are wary of taking positions that might strain these relationships. Another major factor is the proposed India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which the Kerala government views as a major economic opportunity.
The corridor, which bypasses China and Iran, is expected to boost trade and logistics activity through projects such as the Vizhinjam International Seaport, potentially generating significant revenue for the State.
Outside the mainstream political arena, only organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami have shown tacit support for Iran.
Other parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have largely maintained silence on the issue. Despite the escalating tensions in West Asia, experts believe a mass return of expatriates to Kerala is unlikely.
Political analyst M. Jayachandran and G. Vijayaraghavan, former member of the Kerala Planning Board and founding CEO of Technopark, say the conflict may eventually be resolved through international diplomatic intervention. Vijayaraghavan noted that while a large-scale exodus of workers is improbable, uncertainty in the region could prompt some expatriate families to relocate back to Kerala.
At the same time, Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) may become more cautious about investments and spending in Gulf countries, particularly in sectors such as real estate. Such caution could indirectly affect Kerala's economy, which relies heavily on expatriate remittances.
For now, the once-powerful electoral narrative around West Asian geopolitics appears to have faded from Kerala's campaign rhetoric. Unlike in the past, when expatriate votes were actively mobilised through charter flights and organised campaigns by groups like KMCC, Navodaya and Kairali, political leaders and expatriate organisations alike have largely remained silent on the current conflict—signalling an unprecedented quiet on an issue that once shaped the state's political discourse.
