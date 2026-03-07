ETV Bharat / opinion

From Saddam Slogan To Strategic Silence: How West Asia Lost Its Electoral Edge In Kerala Politics

Boys stand on a launcher of an Iranian domestically-built missile during an annual rally marking 1979 Islamic Revolution at the Azadi (Freedom) sq. in Tehran ( AP )

By Jayan Komath

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's political landscape has historically been influenced by developments in West Asia, with Gulf conflicts often finding their way into election campaigns.

However, the current geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have not translated into a major political issue in the State, reflecting a noticeable shift in strategy among political parties.

The contrast is particularly striking when compared to the 1990 district council elections, the first of their kind in Kerala. At the time, the Left Democratic Front government led by Chief Minister E. K. Nayanar and with V. S. Achuthanandan as the state secretary, while guided by CPI(M) stalwart E. M. S. Namboodiripad, who was the then national general secretary, the most powerful post in the Left party, openly leveraged the Gulf crisis for political mobilisation.

Seen from the northern Israeli-Lebanese border, smoke ascends from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanon on March 2, 2026. (AFP)

During public meetings across Kerala, E.M.S. famously posed the provocative question: "We are with Saddam, are you?"

The statement came in the backdrop of Iraq's August 2, 1990, invasion of Kuwait, which had triggered global tension and uncertainty among millions of expatriates, including Malayalis working in the Gulf.

By backing Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, who attempted to link Iraq's withdrawal from Kuwait to the Palestinian issue, the CPI(M) positioned itself as a voice opposing Western intervention in West Asia. The political messaging resonated strongly with sections of voters, particularly Muslims, and played a role in the Left Front’s victory in the district council elections. However, the momentum did not last.

In the 1991 Assembly elections, the United Democratic Front swept to power, riding on a nationwide sympathy wave following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. CPI(M) leader V. S. Achuthanandan, who had contested in the parliamentary arena, later assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition.

Over the years, the CPI(M) continued to raise the Palestine issue in political campaigns. But in the current context, the party appears reluctant to turn the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States into a central electoral theme.