ETV Bharat / opinion

West Asia Conflict: Impact And Government Policies

By S. Mahendra Dev

Over the last decade, the world appears to be in a permanent state of disruption – marked by galloping technological progress, particularly AI, geopolitical conflicts, trade wars, supply chain problems and more recently the US-Israel war with Iran. It has been more than two months since the conflict in West Asia began on February 28th. Energy experts have long warned that war in Iran was causing the biggest oil supply shock in history. The conflict does not appear to be closer to a resolution. In this context, what is the impact of the war on the Indian economy? What are the measures taken by the Indian government for the management of the West Asian crisis?

It is true that the conflict will have a significant adverse impact on the Indian economy as the country imports 90% of its crude requirements and 50% of its gas (LNG) requirements. However, India has displayed resilience in the face of global headwinds generated by the war in West Asia. The economy has been strong and robust due to strong fundamentals: fiscal deficit is 4.4% of GDP; Debt-GDP Ratio of the Centre is 56% of GDP; combined with states, it is 81% of GDP; India's debt is among the lowest as compared to the high debt of others; external debt-GDP ratio is only at 19.1%; the current account deficit is around 1.2%; banking and private sector are in good shape; and the government has been increasing capital expenditure

Although there have been supply shocks, the demand side is still strong with higher passenger vehicle sales, GST collection, medium and heavy vehicle sales, etc.

Trade data for March has shown a limited impact on the trade balance, with the merchandise trade deficit actually narrowing to USD 20.67 billion from USD 21.69 billion. This shows that the impact of the war is being mitigated by a good export performance to a diversified set of markets. It is true that the rupee has depreciated, and it was 94 to 95 per US dollar. It is partly due to the selling by foreign portfolio investors in the stock market. The FPIs will return to India once normalisation happens in West Asia.

The gross FDI inflows are expected to be $90 billion in 2025-26. Annual inflows could touch $100 billion by 2030, supported by reforms and supply chain shifts. India’s investment momentum is a direct outcome of policy clarity, institutional commitment and the trust global investors place in India’s systems. There are also indications that states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and a few other states have emerged as top investment destinations due to proactive policies and infrastructure development.

Unlike COVID, India confronts the West Asia shock with strong growth and benign inflation. GDP growth in 2025-26 is estimated at 7.6%, and 2026-27 growth was estimated, pre-conflict, at close to 7%. According to RBI projections, real GDP growth for 2026-27 will be 6.9% with 4.6% inflation, assuming $85 per barrel of crude oil. Under the assumption of $95 per barrel of crude oil, the GDP growth would be 6.7% and 5% inflation in 2026-27. It shows that the impact on growth and inflation would be contained even if there is an increase in global crude oil prices. Of course, all this analysis is contingent on how long the war will continue and how long the disruption will actually be.

What are the government policies to manage the impact of the West Asia crisis? To cushion the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a combination of fiscal, monetary, trade and supply-side interventions is being deployed. The government has developed an emergency response mechanism, which has helped it respond to crises since Covid.

On the financial side, the Reserve Bank of India has taken measures to ensure currency stability, ease liquidity pressures, and extend export credit timelines, while targeted support is being provided to exporters and affected sectors. Institutional mechanisms such as an inter-ministerial coordination group and empowered groups are actively monitoring trade disruptions and enabling swift policy responses, including the creation of a war-risk insurance framework. The increase in LPG prices is only for the commercial sector, while the ordinary consumer is not affected.