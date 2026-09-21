ETV Bharat / opinion

The Indian Paradox: Sunny Vitamin D Nation, Bone-Deficient People

There is generous sunlight throughout the year in most parts of the country, but people seem to complain of weak bones ( IANS Photo )

India is a land of bright skies and long summers, yet under the sunshine lies a widespread problem: more than three out of four Indians are found to be Vitamin D deficient or insufficient. The symptoms are usually rather vague: a general feeling of tiredness, sudden muscle cramps, niggling pain in the bones, and low mood. It’s a paradox playing out in clinics and homes across the country. There is generous sunlight throughout the year in most parts of the country, but people seem to complain of bones that are losing strength, leading to osteopenia, osteoporosis, and fractures later in life.

Why The Deficit Continues

The reasons are human and mundane at the same time. Many of us spend the majority of our day indoors; sitting at our desks in cubicles at work, in classrooms, and sitting in our cars commuting to work or school. Home is mostly in apartment blocks where most people see bright light outside but it doesn’t filter indoors. So the one UVB ray that our bodies actually crave for doesn’t reach us.

Two young women take cover from the scorching sun in Hyderabad (IANS Photo)

One of the important reasons for Vitamin D deficiency in our community is our dietary pattern. Indians traditionally follow a low-fat, high-fibre diet, which is excellent for cardiovascular health and weight management but may be relatively low in Vitamin D, as it is a fat-soluble vitamin. Animal fat is one of the richer sources of Vitamin D. So, it is a double-edged sword; while animal fat can have cardiovascular and gut-related consequences, it also provides a significant amount of Vitamin D.

Air quality and tall buildings cutting out light on streets below also contribute to insufficient sunlight exposure, especially in big cities. Very heavy smog and pollution can cut down by more than half the amount of UVB light that would penetrate it. Tall buildings overshadow much of the sunlight on streets as they create extensive shaded areas.

Another major factor is social norms and cultural clothing practices which lead to smaller areas of the skin being exposed to sunlight, especially for women. Then there is skin colour: darker skin produces more vitamin D than lighter skin, for instance. Next, factor in the increased use of sunscreen and deliberately avoiding the sharp mid-day sun in cities with very warm climes. The window for producing Vitamin D in natural ways shrinks dramatically, despite the scramble to find foods rich in Vitamin D to include in daily diets.