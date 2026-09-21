The Indian Paradox: Sunny Vitamin D Nation, Bone-Deficient People
Vitamin D is the key that unlocks calcium from food and delivers it to the bone, writes orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sabyasachi Bardhan.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
India is a land of bright skies and long summers, yet under the sunshine lies a widespread problem: more than three out of four Indians are found to be Vitamin D deficient or insufficient. The symptoms are usually rather vague: a general feeling of tiredness, sudden muscle cramps, niggling pain in the bones, and low mood. It’s a paradox playing out in clinics and homes across the country. There is generous sunlight throughout the year in most parts of the country, but people seem to complain of bones that are losing strength, leading to osteopenia, osteoporosis, and fractures later in life.
Why The Deficit Continues
The reasons are human and mundane at the same time. Many of us spend the majority of our day indoors; sitting at our desks in cubicles at work, in classrooms, and sitting in our cars commuting to work or school. Home is mostly in apartment blocks where most people see bright light outside but it doesn’t filter indoors. So the one UVB ray that our bodies actually crave for doesn’t reach us.
One of the important reasons for Vitamin D deficiency in our community is our dietary pattern. Indians traditionally follow a low-fat, high-fibre diet, which is excellent for cardiovascular health and weight management but may be relatively low in Vitamin D, as it is a fat-soluble vitamin. Animal fat is one of the richer sources of Vitamin D. So, it is a double-edged sword; while animal fat can have cardiovascular and gut-related consequences, it also provides a significant amount of Vitamin D.
Air quality and tall buildings cutting out light on streets below also contribute to insufficient sunlight exposure, especially in big cities. Very heavy smog and pollution can cut down by more than half the amount of UVB light that would penetrate it. Tall buildings overshadow much of the sunlight on streets as they create extensive shaded areas.
Another major factor is social norms and cultural clothing practices which lead to smaller areas of the skin being exposed to sunlight, especially for women. Then there is skin colour: darker skin produces more vitamin D than lighter skin, for instance. Next, factor in the increased use of sunscreen and deliberately avoiding the sharp mid-day sun in cities with very warm climes. The window for producing Vitamin D in natural ways shrinks dramatically, despite the scramble to find foods rich in Vitamin D to include in daily diets.
The Bone-Health Consequence
Vitamin D is the key that unlocks calcium from food and delivers it to the bone. Without enough of it, bones gradually become less dense. Osteopenia first, osteoporosis next, especially in post-menopausal women, older adults, and the average Indian who spends most of their time indoors. In a single clinical picture, 76 per cent of post-menopausal Indian women with osteoporosis had vitamin D levels <20 ng/mL (nanograms per millilitre), with another 18 per cent just below the ideal range. The human price for this follows not too far behind: a fall that results in a fracture, a recovery that takes months, a life that becomes more guarded.
Scalable Fixes For Bone Health
The good news is that deficient and insufficient levels of vitamin D can be fixed in simple and practical ways. An extra 15-20 minutes in the morning to mid-morning sun on the arms and legs three times a week, combined with good skin protection, and on-site advice to people can offer significant benefits. This means:
- Fortifying more foods: Enhancing fortification of milk, edible oils and common foods, and making these products available at low cost through schools and public food systems.
- Supplements for the vulnerable: Promoting use of high dose vitamin D3 supplements (as a supplement to food/sun) under physician recommendation in risk groups such as post-menopausal women, the aged, indoor workers and pregnant women.
- In practice: Introducing short “sun breaks” at workplaces, schools and homes too, besides planning and creating outdoor spaces that are safe to walk in.
- Incorporating vitamin D testing into a regular test panel for anyone who presents with symptoms and disseminating public health messages to create awareness about the importance of vitamin D, can convert consciousness into behaviour.
India’s vitamin D deficit is a consequence of lifestyle choices, an urban ecosystem, and public policies that may need a rethink. Through concerted and consistent action, the nation can leverage its best natural resource (sunlight) to usher in a future with healthier bodies and fortified bones, with intelligent food fortification, targeted supplementation, innovative urban planning, and clear discourse about sun exposure and nutrition.
The author Dr. Sabyasachi Bardhan is Senior Consultant - Orthopaedic Surgery, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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