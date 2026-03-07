ETV Bharat / opinion

Washington Is Navigating A Precarious Quagmire It Created To Neutralise The Iranian Regime

Their previous experiences haven't been great, particularly after the fall of the Asad regime, and they found themselves sidelined, ignored and sandwiched between Turkey and Iran. Beyond the Kurds, the Balochs are next on the cards to be used against Iran. Baloch people are fighting for the Baloch freedom struggle against Pakistan with strong moral support from India. Before the Balochs would enter into any fight against Iran, Pakistan, just a couple of days before, cautioned Iran against using drones and missiles, citing the mutual security treaty signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year.

Kurds, who make up 10 per cent of Iran's population and remain a disgruntled lot longing to overturn the Islamic regime in Iran, are best suited candidates for ground attack. They previously fought against the regime, particularly the IRGC soldiers, indirectly in Syria while driving out ISIS. Kurdish Peshmerga (death squad) are ready to cross the border for the ground battle against Iranian forces. They have long been fighting the US's proxy war in the region, hoping to get something great in return.

The US primarily had assumed that the Supreme Leader's assassination would create a leadership vacuum; consequently, a crippled nation would descend into a mass uprising for the various ethnic groups supporting the US agenda. That did not happen. On the contrary, the war transformed an unpopular regime into a popular one. Now, the US and Israel are thinking of launching a ground offensive through their allies in the region.

The US and Israel reportedly plan to balkanise Iran by using various ethnic groups that have long bristled at the regime and have been on the prowl, waiting for the right opportunity to topple the government. Among these, the Iranian Kurds, one of the world's best and fiercest fighters and trained by the American army to fight ISIS in Syria, are ready to take the regime head-on both within the country and outside.

The ground offensive through Balochs or Kurds against Iran could turn the entire region into chaos, potentially replicating a US-Afghan war-like situation. In the Afghanistan conflict, the US trained the second major ethnic group, the Hazaras, and pitted them against the Taliban. They found against each other for more than twenty years, and finally made an uneasy peace after the US had to withdraw, leaving behind deadly and expensive weaponry. The Taliban was branded a terrorist group for twenty years, and almost all of its main leaders were on the US terror list. With the same group, the US made a deal and signed an agreement in Doha, leaving the country behind to be ruled by the same group that they had erstwhile declared a terror group. The Taliban derived its cadres from a major ethnic group, Pashtoon, primarily from madrasas, the religious schools.

In the same way, the Iranian regime derives most of its cadres from Hous-e-Qom and Hous-e-Mashad, the two religious centres of Iran. The regime maintains a strong foothold among the business community, which has been funding the religious institutions and their extensions both within and outside of Iran. Iranian Kurdish proxies are well-versed in the local terrain and have experience with how the IRGC and other groups can be dealt with. However, the fight is not going to be a 'cakewalk', particularly after the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. Kurds getting into the war would mean to the Iranian regime as direct complicity in the killing of the Supreme Leader.

Meanwhile, the Balochs are even more desperate to have the US support, as they have been running a secessionist movement against Pakistan for a long time. They are the ones who opposed China's CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) and attacked Chinese engineers multiple times. Given their antagonism towards China's projects in Pakistan, the Baloch people, by default, become good candidates for the US; however, this move would mean annoying Pakistan. Using Baloch fighters against Iran would mean some promises to the Balochs in return. Promising them any concession would be a double-edged sword for the US, as any promise to the Baloch would alienate Pakistan and would go against its interests. Israel, on the contrary, would have no qualms in using Baloch fighters in a ground offensive against Iran.

Disintegration, division and chaos in Iran is what Washington expected when they planned to kill Khamenei. They expected that disgruntled ethnic groups in Iran would take to the streets, sparking a mass agitation against the regime. However, what actually happened in the aftermath wasn't in their playbook; they had not expected the response they now face from Iran. Moreover, a ground offensive wouldn't be that easy, given how the Kurds were treated after the fall of Asad regime. Similarly, those Afghans who laid down their lives for the US were left behind clinging to the last flights leaving the country when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

For the US and Israel, launching a ground offensive and sending their own troops wouldn't be a strategically sound decision, according to American experts. Without ground attack or mass uprising, the regime change in Iran looks far from simple. Israel is clear on what they want; Iran is fighting to survive, but Washington is sinking into a quagmire that it created to topple the Iranian government.