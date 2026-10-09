ETV Bharat / opinion

Checking The Door Lock Every Time Isn't Just A Habit, When Should It Be Seen As An OCD Warning Sign?

A person with OCD checks the lock, walks away, and feels the doubt return within minutes ( Getty Images )

We have all turned back at least once to make sure the gas is off or the gate is locked when leaving the house. In a country where a padlock on the main gate and a cylinder in the kitchen are part of everyday life, a little double-checking is a symbol of responsibility. The trouble starts when the checking stops giving any reassurance.

Checking is among the most common forms of obsessive compulsive disorder. In Indian clinic studies, roughly half of all patients report it, second only to washing and contamination fears. OCD itself is estimated to affect 2% to 3% of the population, yet the gap between first symptoms and a correct diagnosis often runs to ten years or more. Checking is a big reason. It looks so much like good sense that families rarely question it. A careful person checks once, registers the lock engaged, and moves on. The matter is closed. A person with OCD checks, walks away, and feels the doubt return within minutes. The task is no longer about the lock. It is about getting rid of a feeling that something terrible will happen, and that the blame will be theirs.

Time is the simplest measure. A few seconds at the gate is routine. An hour a day spent on returning to doors, switches, almirahs and stove knobs is not. The same applies when the checking makes someone late for work, disturbs sleep, or strains the household. Extreme perfectionism is another sign of OCD (Getty Images) One of the most useful research findings here runs against common sense. People who check compulsively don't have a bad memory. Studies comparing repeated checking with single checking show that memory accuracy stays roughly the same, but confidence in that memory drops sharply. Details fade and the image of the turning key feels less vivid. The mind starts asking whether it really happened. So the ritual meant to create certainty wears it down. The next check becomes necessary, and the cycle keeps itself going. Signs Worth Noticing Several patterns suggest that checking has moved beyond habit: Going back to recheck something already confirmed, even after leaving the house or getting into bed Needing the lock turned a set number of times, or until it feels right Asking others again and again whether the gate was locked, or getting them to check A strong sense that any mistake would be a disaster for which the person alone is responsible Feeling worn out and embarrassed by the behaviour but unable to resist it