Checking The Door Lock Every Time Isn't Just A Habit, When Should It Be Seen As An OCD Warning Sign?
Checking things repeatedly is among the most common forms of obsessive compulsive disorder, writes Shyam Gupta ahead of World Mental Health Day
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
We have all turned back at least once to make sure the gas is off or the gate is locked when leaving the house. In a country where a padlock on the main gate and a cylinder in the kitchen are part of everyday life, a little double-checking is a symbol of responsibility. The trouble starts when the checking stops giving any reassurance.
Checking is among the most common forms of obsessive compulsive disorder. In Indian clinic studies, roughly half of all patients report it, second only to washing and contamination fears. OCD itself is estimated to affect 2% to 3% of the population, yet the gap between first symptoms and a correct diagnosis often runs to ten years or more. Checking is a big reason. It looks so much like good sense that families rarely question it. A careful person checks once, registers the lock engaged, and moves on. The matter is closed. A person with OCD checks, walks away, and feels the doubt return within minutes. The task is no longer about the lock. It is about getting rid of a feeling that something terrible will happen, and that the blame will be theirs.
Time is the simplest measure. A few seconds at the gate is routine. An hour a day spent on returning to doors, switches, almirahs and stove knobs is not. The same applies when the checking makes someone late for work, disturbs sleep, or strains the household.
One of the most useful research findings here runs against common sense. People who check compulsively don't have a bad memory. Studies comparing repeated checking with single checking show that memory accuracy stays roughly the same, but confidence in that memory drops sharply. Details fade and the image of the turning key feels less vivid. The mind starts asking whether it really happened. So the ritual meant to create certainty wears it down. The next check becomes necessary, and the cycle keeps itself going.
Signs Worth Noticing
Several patterns suggest that checking has moved beyond habit:
- Going back to recheck something already confirmed, even after leaving the house or getting into bed
- Needing the lock turned a set number of times, or until it feels right
- Asking others again and again whether the gate was locked, or getting them to check
- A strong sense that any mistake would be a disaster for which the person alone is responsible
- Feeling worn out and embarrassed by the behaviour but unable to resist it
Family reassurance deserves special mention. Answering "did you hear the click?" for the 10th time feels kind. But then it also teaches the brain that doubt can only be settled by someone else. Relief arrives, then fades and the question returns.
Telling someone to trust their memory does not work. Memory confidence is the very thing that has been damaged. The approach with the strongest evidence is exposure and response prevention which is a form of cognitive behavioural therapy. The person locks the gate once, with attention. Then walks away without going back. The spike of anxiety is allowed to rise and pass on its own. Repeated over time, the brain learns that uncertainty does not lead to disaster. Then the urge weakens.
International guidance published this month is also pushing for earlier recognition of OCD, because everyday checking is so often mistaken for general anxiety or plain carefulness. Anyone who checks things often, feels distressed doing it, and loses time or peace as a result should treat that as a reason for a proper assessment rather than a character flaw.
Shyam Gupta is an OCD specialist therapist and rehabilitation psychologist with over 24 years of experience in clinical psychology and OCD management. He is the Founder of Emotion of Life, an Agra-based OCD treatment, research and training institute.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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