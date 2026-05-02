ETV Bharat / opinion

War And Feed: Social Media As A New Battle-Front In The US-Iran-Israel War

By Saadia Azim

On April 8, 2026, much of the eastern world woke to a chilling message on social media. It came from the President of the United States. Posted on Truth Social, the platform he often uses for his most immediate and consequential statements, it declared: “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” Reuters reported that he published it ahead of an 8 p.m. deadline he had set for Iran. Later that day, with less than two hours left before the deadline, he reversed course and announced a two-week ceasefire. But by then the sentence had already travelled. It had done what wartime language is designed to do: not merely describe power, but display it in public.

A parallel message came from the other side. In a post on X published before that threat, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed that more than 14 million Iranians had registered to sacrifice their lives in defence of Iran. The claim itself bore the mark of wartime rhetoric: a message aimed not only at the adversary, but also at supporters, at history, and at the feed.

A social media stream is called a feed for good reason: it feeds minds. Feeds are now among propaganda’s most relentless tools, recruiting supporters, provoking adversaries, and manufacturing rival versions of war in real time. But this informational dimension of the war rarely remains confined to the screen. In India and elsewhere, it quickly spills into heated television debates, public discourse, and political whataboutery, where spectacle, outrage, and repetition turn propaganda into common sense. Fears about oil, geopolitics, and the wider uncertainty of this war soon thus seeped into local politics and everyday anxieties.

This is the defining lesson of modern warfare: missiles may destroy infrastructure, but propaganda reshapes meaning. It works not only by spreading falsehoods, but by manufacturing fear, hardening emotions, shifting attention, reframing conversations, and fixing impressions before facts can settle. Long before historians assemble archives, publics assemble their own version of events. That is why propaganda cannot be dismissed as mere theatre surrounding ‘real’ combat. It is itself a weapon: an organised intervention into how a population feels, what it fears, and what it comes to accept as already true.

The current U.S.-Iran war has made this impossible to miss. Reuters reported that President Trump accused Iran of using AI as a ‘disinformation weapon’ to exaggerate battlefield success and domestic support. WIRED showed how X was flooded with fake and AI-generated war content, while ai tools such as Grok struggled to verify footage and, at times, generated misleading material of their own.