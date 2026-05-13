ETV Bharat / opinion

Trump-Xi Meeting: An Important Node In Global Powershift

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are greeted by children waving flowers and flags during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017. ( AP )

Will the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing herald a new era of cooperation or mark a continuation of the managed contestation between the US and China? The meeting was originally scheduled for the last week of March and the first week of April. However, because the US President was indisposed due to the Iran war, it was rescheduled for 14-15 May.

The last time a US President visited China was almost nine years ago, and therefore, the proposed visit of US President Trump to China has acquired importance. The visit will be marked by an extensive ceremony and effusive commentary. However, behind the state dinners and diplomatic protocols, both countries will engage in tough negotiations with implications for global power relations.

Unlike during Trump's first term, China is now much better prepared for his harsh rhetoric. Trump and Xi Jinping have met about 6 times thus far, including state visits and meetings on the sidelines of various multilateral events. Chinese leaders have a much better assessment of US President Donald Trump and his diplomatic tactics.

This visit marks the first of many interactions that President Trump and President Xi Jinping will likely have this year. China is the chair of APEC, and the US is chairing the G20; policymakers from both sides will be visiting each other’s capitals frequently. The outcome of the conversation between President Trump and President Xi Jinping will shape the discussions likely to take place throughout the year.

Iran

Regardless of whether both sides formally acknowledge it, Iran will be a major topic of conversation. For China, the Iran War created a few challenges and offered a few opportunities. In 2025, China purchased about 80 per cent of Iran’s oil, which accounted for about 13.4 per cent of its oil imports by sea. The current Iran War has disrupted relatively cheaper oil flows from Iran to China.

The reduced oil flow from Iran is negatively affecting the Chinese economy. On the other hand, the Iran war gave China unexpected leverage. Pakistan facilitated peace talks between the US and Iran. Islamabad is also carrying messages between Iran and the United States. In conversations with Iran, whenever Islamabad encountered a roadblock, it turned to Beijing for assistance.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with close economic and political ties to Iran, China can nudge Iran’s negotiating positions. Therefore, Pakistan’s role as a facilitator in the Iran peace talks is backed by China. The United States is also concerned that China may provide weapons and support Iran’s war efforts.

President Trump called on the Chinese leadership not to provide weapons to Iran. Subsequently, Trump stated that a ship carrying weapons from China to Iran was apprehended, and added that China will face ‘big problems’ if it supplies air defence systems to Iran.

Given the twin possibilities of either extending military support or nudging Iran towards fruitful peace talks, China has new leverage in its negotiations with President Donald Trump.

Taiwan

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, center, gestures to Chinese President Xi Jinping as they listen to the band music during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP)

Taiwan could be another major geopolitical issue that both leaders may discuss. Beijing’s statements on fully integrating Taiwan into China are well known. The US policy thus far has been not to “support independence for Taiwan or unilateral moves that would change the status quo.”

By contrast, China is keen that the United States should explicitly oppose Taiwan's independence and refrain from arms sales to Taiwan. While President Trump has expressed his displeasure that Taiwan ‘stole’ the US chip business, it is unlikely that he would make a major concession on Taiwan. Nonetheless, the Chinese leadership will explore every possibility to get the US to alter its stance on Taiwan.

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