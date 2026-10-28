ETV Bharat / opinion

Vivek Ramaswamy's Negative Ad Against Democrat Rival Amy Acton Looks Like Political Hara-kiri

In this image released by PMO on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, left, at the Blair House, in Washington, DC, USA. ( AP )

Vivek Ramaswamy, the India-American entrepreneur and billionaire, seems to have landed in deep trouble of his own making. The 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate, who conceded to Donald Trump after making headlines, seems to have landed himself in a maelstrom of his own making.

Running as the Republican candidate for Ohio governorship in the November 3 election, Ramaswamy ran an advertisement featuring his Democrat opponent Amy Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, calling her daughter a liar and asking Ohioans not to vote for her. This has touched a raw nerve across Ohio, which is essentially a Republican state.

Republicans as well as Democrats, and the media, found the advertisement crossing the red lines because Acton has been a victim of child abuse by her stepfather, who faced legal charges but fled and remained a fugitive till he died in 2004.

The court removed Acton and her brother from their mother’s custody, and Acton had been estranged from her mother since 1978 when Acton was 12. So, getting Acton’s mother to speak against the daughter did not please even hardened Republicans.

File photo of Vivek Ramaswamy speaking at a poll rally (AP)

Mike DeWine, the incumbent Republican governor of Ohio, called the advertisement "deeply, deeply troubling" though he continues to support Ramaswamy. Another former governor of the state and a Republican, Bob Taft, was more than unhappy with Ramaswamy's anti-Acton salvo. He said it "really exceeds bounds of human decency." That is an unmistakable rebuke from a fellow Republican.

The only two Republicans who supported the advertisement, which put off even conservative Republicans, are President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Trump called the advertisement "very powerful" and Vance was "disgusted" with the Republican critics of Ramaswamy. Trump’s endorsement of the advertisement has not improved Ramaswamy’s electoral fortunes.

The swing in public mood against Ramaswamy can be gauged from the fact that establishment owners are cancelling Ramaswamy’s venues for the campaign. And the largest circulated local newspaper, Plain Dealer, which had adopted the policy of no-endorsement of candidates contesting elections, has reversed its neutrality stance, taking a stand against Ramaswamy, and endorsing Acton.

President Donald Trump tosses hats into the crowd at a campaign rally at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP)

The paper said that its decision was not solely due to the advertisement, and explained its new stance: "We made our endorsement policy to serve our readers. We cannot let it become a reason to remain silent when we believe Ohio faces a choice this consequential."

That is, Plain Dealer felt that this was no regular Republican versus Democrat gubernatorial battle, and that there was something more substantial at stake in the contest between Ramaswamy and Acton. Polls show that the fight between the two is no longer a "toss-up", but it is now showing a "Lean Democrat" trend.

Ramaswamy has tried to defend the advertisement that has offended the moral sense of people at large. He used a familiar line from Hindi commercial cinema that he would not start a fight, but once he is in it, he would finish it.

Acton team released a press statement saying that Ramaswamy was a "fraud billionaire" because he raised $315 million from the market for a $1.4 billion Initial Public Offering for his drug company Axiovant, using his mother, Dr. Geetha Ramaswamy, a qualified medical practitioner, to manipulate clinical trial data to market a drug to treat Alzheimer’s, and that there was an investigation.