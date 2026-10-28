Vivek Ramaswamy's Negative Ad Against Democrat Rival Amy Acton Looks Like Political Hara-kiri
Ramaswamy’s negative advertisement seems to have hurt his election prospects, even as many Republicans are distancing themselves from the ad, writes Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy, the India-American entrepreneur and billionaire, seems to have landed in deep trouble of his own making. The 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate, who conceded to Donald Trump after making headlines, seems to have landed himself in a maelstrom of his own making.
Running as the Republican candidate for Ohio governorship in the November 3 election, Ramaswamy ran an advertisement featuring his Democrat opponent Amy Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, calling her daughter a liar and asking Ohioans not to vote for her. This has touched a raw nerve across Ohio, which is essentially a Republican state.
Republicans as well as Democrats, and the media, found the advertisement crossing the red lines because Acton has been a victim of child abuse by her stepfather, who faced legal charges but fled and remained a fugitive till he died in 2004.
The court removed Acton and her brother from their mother’s custody, and Acton had been estranged from her mother since 1978 when Acton was 12. So, getting Acton’s mother to speak against the daughter did not please even hardened Republicans.
Mike DeWine, the incumbent Republican governor of Ohio, called the advertisement "deeply, deeply troubling" though he continues to support Ramaswamy. Another former governor of the state and a Republican, Bob Taft, was more than unhappy with Ramaswamy's anti-Acton salvo. He said it "really exceeds bounds of human decency." That is an unmistakable rebuke from a fellow Republican.
The only two Republicans who supported the advertisement, which put off even conservative Republicans, are President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Trump called the advertisement "very powerful" and Vance was "disgusted" with the Republican critics of Ramaswamy. Trump’s endorsement of the advertisement has not improved Ramaswamy’s electoral fortunes.
The swing in public mood against Ramaswamy can be gauged from the fact that establishment owners are cancelling Ramaswamy’s venues for the campaign. And the largest circulated local newspaper, Plain Dealer, which had adopted the policy of no-endorsement of candidates contesting elections, has reversed its neutrality stance, taking a stand against Ramaswamy, and endorsing Acton.
The paper said that its decision was not solely due to the advertisement, and explained its new stance: "We made our endorsement policy to serve our readers. We cannot let it become a reason to remain silent when we believe Ohio faces a choice this consequential."
That is, Plain Dealer felt that this was no regular Republican versus Democrat gubernatorial battle, and that there was something more substantial at stake in the contest between Ramaswamy and Acton. Polls show that the fight between the two is no longer a "toss-up", but it is now showing a "Lean Democrat" trend.
Ramaswamy has tried to defend the advertisement that has offended the moral sense of people at large. He used a familiar line from Hindi commercial cinema that he would not start a fight, but once he is in it, he would finish it.
Acton team released a press statement saying that Ramaswamy was a "fraud billionaire" because he raised $315 million from the market for a $1.4 billion Initial Public Offering for his drug company Axiovant, using his mother, Dr. Geetha Ramaswamy, a qualified medical practitioner, to manipulate clinical trial data to market a drug to treat Alzheimer’s, and that there was an investigation.
He dismisses it all as lies and defends his advertisement against Acton as a retaliatory one. But he fails to see the difference between the two.
Ramaswamy’s advertisement touched on the personal life of Acton, and that of her traumatic childhood. Acton’s charges against Ramaswamy’s business venture and his mother’s alleged role were in the public realm, even if the charge implicating his mother was inaccurate.
Ramaswamy, rightly or wrongly, placed himself at the far right end of the Republican party. He is not a moderate Republican, nor is he a conservative Republican. He has projected himself as the no-holds-barred, in-your-face aggressive Republican, who has not yet won his political spurs.
Last week, I wrote about how the notorious conman Vivek Ramaswamy had co-opted Dr. Amy Acton's estranged mother for his "October surprise."— Ohio Politics News (@OhioCrawler) October 20, 2026
Here's the ad in full. Nasty stuff from Ms. Arthur. pic.twitter.com/Sk2DzpBU0l
Ramaswamy has, unintentionally perhaps, fashioned himself in the Trumpian mould, tycoon-cum-far-right politician. There are hazards and pitfalls on the way, and he seems to have faltered. He is perhaps not yet a write-off political aspirant. It is to be seen whether he can do some course correction.
He can be as anti-liberal as he wants to be, and speak the language of a hardened market economist. But he would have to keep in mind the sensibilities and sensitivities of American society. American rightists might be coarse and insensitive on many counts, but they do observe what can only be called basic decencies. These are not written in stone, but everyone knows them and observes them. It is the ethos of a society.
In his untrained aggression, Ramaswamy broke the fences. There is also the unspoken fact that he is an Indian origin person, and he has to win over the majority conservative Bible-reading, church-going white voters of Middle America.
Ramaswamy might have got his free market rhetoric right, but he seems to have not yet assimilated the unwritten conventions of conservative America. It would be folly on the part of Ramaswamy to believe that he can do what Trump does and talk what Trump talks.
Vivek Ramaswamy is not fit to lead. Watch our new ad. https://t.co/EhWNMdFjjH— Dr. Amy Acton (@amyactonoh) October 20, 2026
Ramaswamy remains an insider-outsider, a fact that is thrown at all minorities in America: Blacks, Catholics, Latinos, Indians, Chinese, Koreans. This is indeed a major factor behind the universal disapproval of Ramaswamy’s offensive advertisement across Ohio.
Acton has been leading in several of the pre-election polls, including the one by Fox News, which put her at 50 per cent ahead of Ramaswamy at 48 per cent. Ramaswamy’s negative advertisement seems to have hurt his election prospects, even as many Republicans are distancing themselves from the ad and the man who said that he did it. Ramaswamy declared that he would spend $4 million to air the controversial ad across the state. It seems to be a declaration of political hara-kiri.
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