ETV Bharat / opinion

US Midterms 2026: Trump's Change Of Course Is A False Hope

US President Donald Trump departs the North Portico of the White House on Oct. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Just days before the US electorate votes on November 3, Democrats may be favoured to win the House and hold a narrow edge in the Senate, turning the corner from the 2024 verdict that returned Donald Trump to the White House with both chambers.

Decision Desk HQ, an independent data forecaster, gives Democrats a 79% chance of winning the House, with around 238 seats, and a 57% chance of winning the Senate. Three scenarios are important to consider, as per figures now: The most likely outcome is a Democratic sweep. The next most likely is a split verdict in which Republicans hold the Senate but lose the House. The third and less-likely scenario is a full Republican hold.

A person carries an umbrella outside a polling location during early voting in the 2026 midterm elections on Oct. 27, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP)

The national mood explains the shift. Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 31% in the Reuters/Ipsos poll, the lowest of either term, and Democrats lead the generic congressional ballot by 47% to 35%.

The Senate remains genuinely contested. Republicans hold 53 seats, so Democrats need a net gain of four in a cycle where many of the contests lie in Republican-leaning states.

The Redistricting War

The most striking feature of this cycle is Democratic competitiveness in areas Trump won comfortably in 2024. Senate races in Iowa, Ohio and Texas – all carried by Trump by double digits – are rated toss-ups, and Alaska now leans Democratic. The traditional purple states have, if anything, moved further from Republicans. Furthermore, in states like North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan, Democrats are positioned ahead of the Republicans.

The other issue that will be decisive is redistricting cuts both ways. At Trump’s urging, Republicans redrew maps mid-decade in Texas (five seats), Florida (four), Ohio (two) and in North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama. Democrats answered with California’s Proposition 50 (five seats) and gained a court-ordered seat in Utah, but Virginia’s referendum was struck down and Missouri’s new map will not be used this year. The net Republican gain may be a real cushion.

Trump tosses hats into the crowd at a campaign rally at Ohio University Chillicothe on Oct. 28, 2026. (AP)

The Issues: Prices, Jobs And The Iran War

The cost of living dominates the issues impacting how people will vote in the Midterms. Diesel averaged over $6 a gallon against $3.48 in January; Brent crude is up more than 80% this year; and annual inflation reached 3.7% in September. The labour market is softening as well: the economy added just 29,000 jobs in September and unemployment rose to 4.2%.

What sets this election apart is that foreign policy is a first-order issue. The war with Iran, now in its eighth month, has fed directly into fuel prices through repeated disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, and around two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of it.

His attempt to ease prices through a diesel deal with Russia has backfired politically, drawing objections from Republican senators such as Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis. The war has thus become both a pocketbook issue and a test of presidential competence – a combination midterm electorates rarely forgive.

Races To Watch

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico leads Attorney General Ken Paxton by 48% to 46% in a University of Houston poll, and by 60% to 32% among independents. Paxton, whom Trump showcased at the Republican convention, carries heavy personal and legal baggage. A Talarico win would be the first Democratic statewide victory in Texas since 1994.

In Michigan, in the open Senate seat, progressive Abdul El-Sayed leads former Republican congressman Mike Rogers by 50% to 48% in polls. The race will test whether a left-populist economic message can win a state Trump carried in 2024.