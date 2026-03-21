ETV Bharat / opinion

US–Israel–Iran War Escalates Into Most Dangerous Middle East Conflict In Decades

An Israeli policeman walks in a kindergarten hit by fragments of an Iranian missile in Rishon LeZion, Israel, Saturday, March 21, 2026. ( AP )

By Lt Gen KK Rao (Retired)

Introduction

The Middle East is witnessing one of its gravest security crises in modern history as open warfare between the United States, Israel, and Iran pushes the region toward prolonged instability, threatens global energy markets, and raises fears of a wider international confrontation.

What began as long-simmering hostilities marked by proxy clashes, covert operations, and diplomatic breakdowns erupted into full-scale war on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and government targets. Iran responded swiftly and forcefully, transforming years of indirect confrontation into a direct and expanding regional conflict.

A Conflict Years in the Making

The current war did not emerge overnight. Its roots lie in decades of rivalry between Iran and Israel, intensified by Iran's expanding regional influence and its controversial nuclear programme. Tensions escalated sharply after direct missile exchanges between Iran and Israel in 2024, breaking long-standing norms of indirect confrontation.

Toys and rubble at a kindergarten hit by fragments of an Iranian missile in Rishon LeZion, Israel, Saturday, March 21, 2026 (AP)

Israel and the United States have consistently maintained that Iran was nearing the capability to produce a nuclear weapon, viewing such a development as an existential threat to Israel and a strategic danger to regional stability. Iran, for its part, has denied any intention to build nuclear weapons, insisting that its programme is designed for peaceful energy and scientific purposes.

Another major factor driving confrontation has been Iran's support for armed groups hostile to Israel, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and allied militias in Iraq and Syria. Israel has repeatedly argued that these groups form a coordinated network designed to encircle and weaken it militarily.

June 2025: The Israel–Iran 'Twelve-Day War'

The trajectory toward full-scale war became unmistakable in June 2025, when Israel launched a surprise air campaign against Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases, and military infrastructure. The conflict, later known as the Israel–Iran Twelve–Day War, lasted from June 13 to June 24, 2025, and marked the first sustained direct military engagement between the two states.

Over 200 Israeli fighter jets struck around 100 targets across Iran, focusing on facilities linked to nuclear development and missile production. The United States joined the campaign on June 22, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in a move that significantly widened the conflict.

Iran responded with an unprecedented barrage of missile and drone attacks, employing over 550 ballistic missiles and more than 1,000 drones. For the first time, Israel's advanced missile defence systems, including Iron Dome and other layers of defence, were visibly challenged, as several projectiles penetrated defences and caused casualties and infrastructure damage.

A ceasefire brokered by the United States and Qatar halted the fighting on June 24, but it was widely seen as fragile. While open hostilities paused, neither side resolved the underlying strategic disputes that had driven the conflict.

The Shadow War of Late 2025

Following the ceasefire, the confrontation entered what analysts described as a "shadow phase." Direct military clashes subsided, but hostilities continued through proxy forces, cyber operations, covert strikes, and targeted assassinations.

A displaced man who fled Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, watches activities for children through a classroom window at a school that turned into a shelter in Beirut, Saturday, March 21, 2026 (AP)

Hezbollah increased rocket attacks on northern Israel, prompting retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. In the Red Sea, the Houthis launched missiles and drones at commercial shipping, particularly vessels linked to Israel or Western countries. These attacks disrupted one of the world's most important maritime trade routes, forcing the US Navy and allied forces to intercept incoming threats.

At the same time, both sides conducted cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, including banking systems, energy networks, airports, and communications facilities. Reports also emerged of assassinations targeting senior military figures and nuclear scientists, further deepening mistrust and animosity.

By December 2025, the Middle East was already experiencing a low-intensity regional war involving Iran, Israel, Hezbollah, Houthis, Iraqi militias, and US forces. Analysts warned that a single major strike could trigger a far larger and more destructive conflict.

Collapse of Nuclear Diplomacy

The immediate diplomatic trigger for the current war was the failure of negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme in February 2026. The talks aimed to revive or replace the 2015 nuclear agreement, which had limited uranium enrichment, reduced centrifuge numbers, and allowed international inspections.

After the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, Iran gradually stepped back from several commitments. By 2024–2025, Iran was enriching uranium to levels close to weapons grade, according to Western assessments.

Negotiations in early 2026 collapsed as both sides refused to compromise. Iran demanded full removal of US sanctions, security guarantees against future attacks, and recognition of its right to peaceful nuclear technology. The United States and its allies insisted on stricter inspections, limits on missile development, and an end to high-level uranium enrichment.