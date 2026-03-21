US–Israel–Iran War Escalates Into Most Dangerous Middle East Conflict In Decades
The war, which began on February 28, 2026, did not emerge overnight, and its roots lie in decades of rivalry between Iran and Israel.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
By Lt Gen KK Rao (Retired)
Introduction
The Middle East is witnessing one of its gravest security crises in modern history as open warfare between the United States, Israel, and Iran pushes the region toward prolonged instability, threatens global energy markets, and raises fears of a wider international confrontation.
What began as long-simmering hostilities marked by proxy clashes, covert operations, and diplomatic breakdowns erupted into full-scale war on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and government targets. Iran responded swiftly and forcefully, transforming years of indirect confrontation into a direct and expanding regional conflict.
A Conflict Years in the Making
The current war did not emerge overnight. Its roots lie in decades of rivalry between Iran and Israel, intensified by Iran's expanding regional influence and its controversial nuclear programme. Tensions escalated sharply after direct missile exchanges between Iran and Israel in 2024, breaking long-standing norms of indirect confrontation.
Israel and the United States have consistently maintained that Iran was nearing the capability to produce a nuclear weapon, viewing such a development as an existential threat to Israel and a strategic danger to regional stability. Iran, for its part, has denied any intention to build nuclear weapons, insisting that its programme is designed for peaceful energy and scientific purposes.
Another major factor driving confrontation has been Iran's support for armed groups hostile to Israel, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and allied militias in Iraq and Syria. Israel has repeatedly argued that these groups form a coordinated network designed to encircle and weaken it militarily.
June 2025: The Israel–Iran 'Twelve-Day War'
The trajectory toward full-scale war became unmistakable in June 2025, when Israel launched a surprise air campaign against Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases, and military infrastructure. The conflict, later known as the Israel–Iran Twelve–Day War, lasted from June 13 to June 24, 2025, and marked the first sustained direct military engagement between the two states.
Over 200 Israeli fighter jets struck around 100 targets across Iran, focusing on facilities linked to nuclear development and missile production. The United States joined the campaign on June 22, bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in a move that significantly widened the conflict.
Iran responded with an unprecedented barrage of missile and drone attacks, employing over 550 ballistic missiles and more than 1,000 drones. For the first time, Israel's advanced missile defence systems, including Iron Dome and other layers of defence, were visibly challenged, as several projectiles penetrated defences and caused casualties and infrastructure damage.
A ceasefire brokered by the United States and Qatar halted the fighting on June 24, but it was widely seen as fragile. While open hostilities paused, neither side resolved the underlying strategic disputes that had driven the conflict.
The Shadow War of Late 2025
Following the ceasefire, the confrontation entered what analysts described as a "shadow phase." Direct military clashes subsided, but hostilities continued through proxy forces, cyber operations, covert strikes, and targeted assassinations.
Hezbollah increased rocket attacks on northern Israel, prompting retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. In the Red Sea, the Houthis launched missiles and drones at commercial shipping, particularly vessels linked to Israel or Western countries. These attacks disrupted one of the world's most important maritime trade routes, forcing the US Navy and allied forces to intercept incoming threats.
At the same time, both sides conducted cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, including banking systems, energy networks, airports, and communications facilities. Reports also emerged of assassinations targeting senior military figures and nuclear scientists, further deepening mistrust and animosity.
By December 2025, the Middle East was already experiencing a low-intensity regional war involving Iran, Israel, Hezbollah, Houthis, Iraqi militias, and US forces. Analysts warned that a single major strike could trigger a far larger and more destructive conflict.
Collapse of Nuclear Diplomacy
The immediate diplomatic trigger for the current war was the failure of negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme in February 2026. The talks aimed to revive or replace the 2015 nuclear agreement, which had limited uranium enrichment, reduced centrifuge numbers, and allowed international inspections.
After the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, Iran gradually stepped back from several commitments. By 2024–2025, Iran was enriching uranium to levels close to weapons grade, according to Western assessments.
Negotiations in early 2026 collapsed as both sides refused to compromise. Iran demanded full removal of US sanctions, security guarantees against future attacks, and recognition of its right to peaceful nuclear technology. The United States and its allies insisted on stricter inspections, limits on missile development, and an end to high-level uranium enrichment.
Although Oman, acting as a mediator, suggested that a breakthrough might still be possible, military action soon followed, effectively ending diplomatic efforts.
The Flashpoint: From Diplomacy to War
The decisive flashpoint came with a massive U.S.–Israeli strike on Iran's military and leadership targets. The attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials — an act Iran viewed as a deliberate attempt at regime change.
Tehran responded with hundreds of missiles and drones targeting Israel and US bases across the region, marking the formal outbreak of a new and far more expansive war.
The Military Campaign
The US–Israeli offensive involved extensive naval and air power. Multiple US aircraft carrier strike groups were deployed, supported by stealth bombers, long-range bombers, advanced fighter aircraft, and unmanned systems. The campaign planned strikes against more than 5,000 targets within its opening phase, focusing on nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure, and command centres.
Operations targeted major cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom. Following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei was named Iran's new Supreme Leader as airstrikes and missile exchanges continued.
Iran's Retaliation and the 'Seven-Front War'
Iran's response was immediate and multi-layered. Missile and drone attacks struck Israel and US military installations in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, and Jordan. Hezbollah opened a major front from Lebanon, firing rockets into northern Israel.
This approach reflects what military analysts describe as Iran's "seven-front war" strategy, sometimes called a "Ring of Fire." Rather than confronting Israel in a single direct battle, Iran relies on allied forces across the region to stretch Israeli defences and resources.
The seven fronts include Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, the West Bank, and direct Iranian missile attacks.
Global Economic and Strategic Impact
The war's effects have extended far beyond the battlefield. Iran has threatened — and partially disrupted — shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint through which about 20 per cent of global oil supplies pass. Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel, shipping traffic declined, and global markets reacted with volatility.
Countries heavily dependent on energy imports, including India, have begun experiencing supply disruptions, including concerns over fuel and LPG availability.
Militarily, the United States and Israel are assessed to hold the upper hand due to superior air power and technology. Iranian naval and missile capabilities have suffered severe damage, though Iran continues to demonstrate its ability to strike back. Casualty estimates suggest far heavier losses in Iran, though precise figures remain uncertain.
Risk of a Wider War
Despite the scale of fighting, most experts believe a full global war remains unlikely for now. However, the situation is widely viewed as dangerous and unstable. Potential triggers for wider escalation include the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, direct involvement by Russia or China, a full Israeli invasion of Lebanon, or devastating attacks on Gulf states or US forces.
European leaders have warned that the conflict could last for months and further destabilise an already fragile region.
Paths Toward Ending the Conflict
No side appears capable of achieving a decisive military victory without unacceptable costs. Analysts argue that the war is more likely to end through diplomacy than outright defeat.
Pathways include an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations, renewed nuclear talks often described as a "Nuclear Deal 2.0," or a broader regional security agreement addressing proxy conflicts. International pressure through the United Nations and Gulf mediators may also play a role.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined conditions for halting retaliatory strikes, including recognition of Iran's legitimate rights, reparations for damage caused by airstrikes, and international guarantees against future military aggression.
Most experts agree that prolonged warfare would only deepen regional instability, damage global trade, and increase the risk of catastrophic escalation.
An Uncertain Road Ahead
For now, the war shows no obvious signs of resolution. Iran continues to launch missiles and drones, its allied groups remain active across multiple fronts, and US and Israeli forces maintain intense military pressure.
The conflict is shifting toward a prolonged regional asymmetric war—one that Iran has historically managed more effectively. As diplomacy struggles to regain footing, the Middle East and the world watch anxiously, aware that the next decision by any side could reshape regional and global security for years to come.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)