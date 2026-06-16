ETV Bharat / opinion

US-Iran Peace Deal: Great For Short Term But Final Settlement Remains Out Of Sight

A man passes by a giant billboard that shows the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, with Arabic writing that reads: "Thank you Iran", in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, June 15, 2026. ( AP )

By Achal Malhotra 5 Min Read

Both the US and Iran have announced that an understanding has been reached on the peace deal between the two countries, and the document to formalise it will be signed in Geneva on Friday, the 19th of June 2026. Full details of the 14-point agreement are not known. However, the media reports at hand suggest that the proposed MoU is likely to cover the permanent cessation of hostilities, lifting of the US blockade of the Hormuz Strait and its opening for free flow of commercial ships, lifting of sanctions on Iran and release of its frozen assets, grants of up to $300 billion for the reconstruction of war-damaged Iran, the size of the US military presence in the region and the key issue of Iran's nuclear program. US-Israel-Iran war: Timeline of key events (ETV Bharat Graphics) All of this is likely to happen in a phased manner. It is not clear whether the role of Iran's proxies (Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthis) or the so-called Axis of Resistance will find a place in the MoU. US-Israel-Iran war: Timeline of key events (ETV Bharat Graphics) The deal prima facie sounds too good to be true, as the US appears to have addressed almost all the demands made by Iran whereas it remains to be seen as to what Iran will accept on its nuclear programme in addition to what it had already agreed upon in Iran Nuclear Deal in 2015 between Iran and P5+1 (the US, UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany), out of which President Trump had walked out during his first term. Perhaps Iran may agree to hand over to the IAEA approximately 440 kg of highly enriched uranium, which is close to weapons-grade enrichment. While the US is more or less euphoric about the deal, Iran is cautiously optimistic and guarded in its response. US-Israel-Iran war: Timeline of key events (ETV Bharat Graphics) The global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have welcomed the development and expressed hope that the deal would lead to peace and stability in the region and augur well for the global economy.