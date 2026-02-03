ETV Bharat / opinion

Union Budget 2026: Focus On New Knowledge Economy

The Union Budget 2026 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines a forward-looking vision that seeks to harmonise India’s traditional knowledge systems with modern science, digital infrastructure and inclusive human development. Spanning healthcare, education, agriculture, biotechnology, data systems and gender equity, the Budget reflects a coherent strategy to build a knowledge-driven, resilient and socially inclusive India.

Rather than viewing tradition and technology as competing domains, the Budget attempts to create synergies between heritage knowledge, frontier science and digital innovation, signalling a mature and integrated approach to national development.

Ayurveda at the National Core

A major highlight of the Budget is the renewed institutional emphasis on Traditional Knowledge Systems (TKS), particularly Ayurveda, positioning them as an integral component of India’s public health and research ecosystem. The proposal to establish new All India Institutes of Ayurveda marks a significant step in elevating Ayurveda to nationally recognised centres of excellence, comparable to premier institutions in modern medicine.

These institutes are expected to integrate classical Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific research, standardisation, clinical validation and advanced diagnostics. Such an approach enhances credibility, facilitates global acceptance and creates pathways for evidence-based integration of traditional medicine into contemporary healthcare systems. The initiative also strengthens linkages with medicinal plant cultivation, biodiversity conservation and rural livelihoods.

Mental Health Institutions in North India

Recognising the growing burden of mental health disorders, the Budget proposes the strengthening and expansion of mental health institutions, especially in North India, addressing long-standing regional gaps in access to specialised mental healthcare.

By investing in institutional capacity, skilled human resources and infrastructure, the government signals a decisive shift towards holistic healthcare, where mental well-being is treated as a core public health priority. This approach aligns well with both modern psychiatry and India’s traditional understanding of health as a balance between body, mind and environment.

Boost to Biopharma - Manufacturing Strength to Innovation Leadership

The Budget places strong emphasis on the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector, recognising it as a strategic pillar for public health security, economic growth and global competitiveness. Enhanced allocations and policy support signal India’s intent to move beyond its traditional strength in generic drugs towards high-value biologics, biosimilars, vaccines and advanced therapeutics.

The proposed measures aim to strengthen the entire biopharma value chain, from basic and translational research to clinical development, advanced manufacturing and regulatory capacity. This will reduce dependence on imports for critical biologics, improve preparedness for emerging health challenges and position India as a reliable global supplier of affordable, high-quality biopharmaceutical products.

By aligning biopharma growth with public health priorities, the Budget underscores the role of science-driven innovation in achieving both health equity and economic resilience.

Focus on NIPERs