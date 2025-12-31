ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Understanding Stampedes In India

By Dr. Kancharla Valentina

India is witnessing a rise in incidents related to stampedes, causing devastating human loss, and needs urgent policy interventions. The latest such unfortunate incident happened on November 1, 2025, at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, which led to the loss of lives of at least nine devotees and injuring several others. Eight women and one child died in this stampede, raising concerns about public safety and crowd management in festive and religious congregations.

Overcrowding, a single entry and exit route, and a shabby construction site that obstructed the smooth passage of devotees are all said to be the reasons for this stampede. Some estimates say that there was chaos among the devotees due to the rush of over 25,000 people, and this chaos resulted when a railing collapsed due to the crowd pressure when they were trying to enter the elevated first-floor temple premises.

According to several media reports, this Venkateshwara temple was privately owned and did not seek permission from public authorities about the expected huge gathering on the auspicious occasion of Ekadashi, but a pertinent question to be asked here is how public authorities can be unaware of such massive gatherings? Another tragic stampede occurred on 27th September, with the death of over 40 people during the Tamilaga Vettri Kashagan (TVK) founder and actor Vijay TVK's party meeting in Karur in Tamil Nadu, which shook the nation.

Many stampedes occurred in the recent past during religious, political rallies, sports events, and other public programmes. It was not long before Bengaluru witnessed a stampede in which 11 people were killed, and 56 were injured during the celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) win on 4th June, 2025. In Hathras, on July 2nd, 2024, 121 devotees of Bhole Baba died in a stampede that happened while he was leaving the venue. This stampede occurred after some people rushed to see him from close, which resulted in a rush, chaos, and a stampede.

During Kumbh Mela on 29th January 2025, on Mouni Amavasya, as per official records, 30 people died, while independent media reports said that close to 82 people died. On 15th February, 2025, a stampede also occurred in Delhi railway station, wherein 18 people died, and many were injured in the Kumbh mela rush to catch trains to Prayagraj. Similarly, during a stampede incident in annual gathering of the Sabarimala pilgrimage in 2011, 109 people were killed.

Usually, stampedes occur in mass gatherings of an uncontrolled crowd. Stampedes cannot be considered just mere accidents and have socio-economic and structural dimensions to them. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines mass gatherings as assemblies of more than a specific number of people at a designated location for a particular purpose over a set period. Mass gatherings could be of two types - spontaneous and planned.

Spontaneous Mass Gatherings, by their nature, are more difficult to manage when compared to the other. As reported by the online website, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)'s report titled 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India', the number of deaths caused by stampedes spanning from 2001 to 2022 reveals that a total of 3,074 lives have been lost due to stampedes in India. Of these, 2,169 (70%) were men and 900 (30%) were women.

Major international incidents of Stampedes

On April 15, 1989, the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, En Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, witnessed one of the deadliest tragedies in the history of British sports, in which 90 people died, and over 200 people were injured. This incident led to many changes in the United Kingdom’s mass gathering safety protocols in sports events thereafter. The deadliest three human stampedes in the world over the past century include the stampede in Baghdad during a religious procession in 2005 (965 fatalities), the Mina Valley stampede during the annual Hajj in 2006 (380 fatalities), and the Phnom Penh black Friday shopping stampede in 2010 in Cambodia with 347 fatalities.

Socio-Psychological theories explaining religious and crowd behaviour

Research on stampedes indicates that they occur mostly in religious festivals, victory processions, and political rallies, wherein there is a surge in people attending these events. According to French sociologist Emile Durkheim, religious gatherings create a phenomenon called collective effervescence (sacred time and space) during which people share solidarity and high emotional intensity. According to him, a religion comes into being and is legitimised through moments of what he calls "collective effervescence."