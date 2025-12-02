ETV Bharat / opinion

Understanding COP30's Outcomes: A Vast Distance Still Separates Us from Paris Goals

Marina Silva, Brazil environment minister, second from left, André Corrêa do Lago, COP30 president, center, and Ana Toni, COP30 CEO, second from right, attend a news conference at the COP30 ( AP )

By CP Rajendran

The recent annual climate meeting (COP30) in Brazil, held in the Amazonian city of Belém, concluded with far fewer results than had been hoped. Notably, the final consensus agreement contained no specific language mandating a global move away from fossil fuels—a key priority for many European and developing nations. In fact, fossil fuels were not mentioned at all.

This outcome sharply contrasts with the landmark Paris Agreement reached at COP21 a decade ago. The disappointing conclusion of COP30 highlights the huge gap the world still needs to bridge to meet the Paris goals: keeping warming well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and aiming to limit it to 1.5°c.

About 80 countries did not submit national climate plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while the rest submitted weak plans, leading scientists to estimate that global warming could exceed 2.6 °c by 2100. The summit achieved what it needed to, says climate-policy researcher Niklas Höhne, by simply producing an international agreement and “setting an example for cooperation in an otherwise divided world”.

The lack of a fossil fuel phase-out mandate and the complete omission of the words "fossil fuels" from the final text are indeed major diplomatic failures. The pushback from major fossil fuel producers and economies heavily reliant on their extraction. It was the pressure exerted by countries like India, China, Russia and Saudi Arabia that was too powerful to overcome. National economic interests, for now, trumped the global commons. It was also a meeting that went ahead, formulating programmes without a delegation from the United States.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC) process requires consensus, meaning any single nation can block or dilute language. This makes ambitious, binding agreements incredibly difficult. We are now facing both an implementation crisis, involving a gap in realising the existing pledges, and an ambition gap, which involves a failure to set new targets.

One of the key outcomes from COP30 was the decision to establish modalities for implementing the financial provision of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, particularly in the context of unilateral trade measures like the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Article 9.1 states that "Developed country Parties shall provide financial resources to assist developing country Parties with respect to both mitigation and adaptation

The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is a tariff on carbon-intensive imports (like steel, cement, aluminium, and electricity). It aims to prevent "carbon leakage"—where companies move production to countries with weaker climate policies—and level the playing field for EU industries that are paying a price for their carbon emissions.

Measures like CBAM are seen as a de facto financial burden on developing economies. They argue that it acts as a unilateral trade barrier, potentially harming their exports and industrial growth. It is unfair because it does not account for the historical responsibility of developed nations for the existing carbon in the atmosphere. It forces them to pay twice: once by bearing the brunt of climate impacts they did not cause, and again through tariffs that could hinder their economic development.