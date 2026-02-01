ETV Bharat / opinion

UN Report Warns of 'Water Bankruptcy' – India Needs to Worry

Along with chronic groundwater depletion, overallocation, land degradation, deforestation, and pollution—all exacerbated by global heating—a new UN report declares the dawn of an era of global water bankruptcy. It urges world leaders to facilitate “honest, science-based adaptation to a new reality.”

Titled “Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era,” the report argues that familiar terms like “water stressed” or “water crisis” no longer capture the reality in many regions. Instead, we have entered a post-crisis condition characterised by irreversible losses of natural water capital and an inability to return to historic hydrological baselines.

“This report tells an uncomfortable truth: many regions are living beyond their hydrological means, and many critical water systems are already bankrupt,” says lead author Kaveh Madani, Director of the UN University’s Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), known as 'The UN’s Think Tank on Water.' A staggering 75% of humanity now lives in water-insecure or critically water-insecure countries, according to this new UN report.

The report authors quantify the crisis with sobering statistics

1. 70% of the world's major aquifers are in long-term decline.

2. 75% of humanity lives in water-insecure or critically water-insecure countries.

3. 4 billion people endure severe water scarcity for at least one month each year.

Translated into financial terms, the report warns that many societies are living far beyond their hydrological means. They have not only overspent their annual renewable water "income" from rivers, soils, and snowpack but have also drawn down the long-term "savings" stored in aquifers, glaciers, and wetlands. This unsustainable deficit spending has resulted in a growing ledger of ecological bankruptcy: compacted aquifers, subsiding deltas and coastal cities, vanished lakes and wetlands, and irreversibly lost biodiversity.

Drawing on global datasets and the latest science, the report presents a stark statistical portrait of a planet living beyond its hydrological means—a reality overwhelmingly caused by human activity.

The Degradation of Natural Water Systems

1. Lakes & Wetlands: 50% of the world's large lakes have lost water since the 1990s, impacting 25% of humanity. An area of natural wetlands equal to the size of the European Union (410 million hectares) has been erased in 50 years.

2. Aquifers & Groundwater: 70% of major aquifers are in long-term decline.

3. Over 40% of irrigation water comes from these depleted sources, which now supply 50% of the world's domestic water.

4. Glaciers & Rivers: Several locations have lost over 30% of their glacier mass since 1970, with entire mountain ranges at risk. Dozens of major rivers now fail to reach the sea seasonally.