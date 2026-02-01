UN Report Warns of 'Water Bankruptcy' – India Needs to Worry
The report states the world has entered post-crisis condition characterised by irreversible losses of natural water capital and inability to return to historic hydrological baselines.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:30 AM IST
Along with chronic groundwater depletion, overallocation, land degradation, deforestation, and pollution—all exacerbated by global heating—a new UN report declares the dawn of an era of global water bankruptcy. It urges world leaders to facilitate “honest, science-based adaptation to a new reality.”
Titled “Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era,” the report argues that familiar terms like “water stressed” or “water crisis” no longer capture the reality in many regions. Instead, we have entered a post-crisis condition characterised by irreversible losses of natural water capital and an inability to return to historic hydrological baselines.
“This report tells an uncomfortable truth: many regions are living beyond their hydrological means, and many critical water systems are already bankrupt,” says lead author Kaveh Madani, Director of the UN University’s Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), known as 'The UN’s Think Tank on Water.' A staggering 75% of humanity now lives in water-insecure or critically water-insecure countries, according to this new UN report.
The report authors quantify the crisis with sobering statistics
1. 70% of the world's major aquifers are in long-term decline.
2. 75% of humanity lives in water-insecure or critically water-insecure countries.
3. 4 billion people endure severe water scarcity for at least one month each year.
Translated into financial terms, the report warns that many societies are living far beyond their hydrological means. They have not only overspent their annual renewable water "income" from rivers, soils, and snowpack but have also drawn down the long-term "savings" stored in aquifers, glaciers, and wetlands. This unsustainable deficit spending has resulted in a growing ledger of ecological bankruptcy: compacted aquifers, subsiding deltas and coastal cities, vanished lakes and wetlands, and irreversibly lost biodiversity.
Drawing on global datasets and the latest science, the report presents a stark statistical portrait of a planet living beyond its hydrological means—a reality overwhelmingly caused by human activity.
The Degradation of Natural Water Systems
1. Lakes & Wetlands: 50% of the world's large lakes have lost water since the 1990s, impacting 25% of humanity. An area of natural wetlands equal to the size of the European Union (410 million hectares) has been erased in 50 years.
2. Aquifers & Groundwater: 70% of major aquifers are in long-term decline.
3. Over 40% of irrigation water comes from these depleted sources, which now supply 50% of the world's domestic water.
4. Glaciers & Rivers: Several locations have lost over 30% of their glacier mass since 1970, with entire mountain ranges at risk. Dozens of major rivers now fail to reach the sea seasonally.
Direct Human and Economic Impact
1. Human Insecurity: 75% of humanity lives in water-insecure countries. 2.2 billion lack safe drinking water, and 3.5 billion lack safe sanitation. 4 billion face severe water scarcity at least one month a year.
2. Food & Land: 170 million hectares of irrigated cropland—an area equal to France, Spain, Germany, and Italy combined—is under high water stress. 100 million hectares of cropland are damaged by salinization.
3. Infrastructure & Economy: 2 billion people live on sinking ground, with some cities subsiding 25 cm annually. Drought affected 1.8 billion people in 2022-23 at an annual global cost of US$307 billion. Lost wetland services cost US$5.1 trillion per year.
Water scarcity is a severe and growing crisis across many regions, including the Middle East, parts of Africa and Asia. This issue remains critically underreported as a driver of social unrest. In Iran, for instance, acute water shortages in Tehran and other major cities were a significant, yet often overlooked, catalyst for recent civil protests, highlighting how resource depletion directly fuels political instability. The water crisis in Iran is the culmination of years of state policy that exhausted groundwater reserves and ignored warnings from environmental experts.
This mismanagement, compounded by international sanctions, prolonged droughts, and incentives for water-intensive agriculture, has pushed Iran's water systems to the brink. The human cost is staggering. Crumbling infrastructure, inefficient irrigation, and depleted aquifers have left farmers without water for crops and cities forced to ration supplies. Tens of thousands, including children, die prematurely each year from severe air and water pollution India is also one of the world's most severely water-stressed nations, facing a profound and escalating crisis, and Delhi is among the world’s most water-stressed cities.
The country is home to roughly 18% of the global population but possesses only 4% of its renewable freshwater resources, creating a massive structural deficit. Projections indicate that water demand in India will exceed available supply by 2030. In a stark warning, NITI Aayog has estimated that 40% of the population could lack access to safe drinking water by that date, underscoring the urgency of the crisis.
The crisis is systemic: Globally, 3 billion people live in areas where total water storage is declining, and these same stressed regions produce over 50% of the world's food.
The UNU report articulates four essential strategic imperatives to improve water security
1. Protect the Source: Water security cannot be achieved if the hydrological cycle, climate stability, and the underlying natural capital are damaged. Protecting these foundational systems represents a critical, and still largely untapped, global opportunity.
2. Bridge Divides with Water: Water is a universal issue that transcends traditional political, ideological, and geographic boundaries. In our fragmented world, it can serve as a powerful bridge to build trust, unity, and cooperation, aligning national security with shared international priorities.
3. Invest for Multiple Benefits: Investment in water is a direct investment in mitigating climate change, biodiversity loss, and desertification. Water should be treated not as a downstream casualty but as an upstream solution—targeted investment here addresses immediate community needs while advancing the core objectives of the Rio Conventions.
4. Re-energize Global Action: A renewed, practical global focus on water could break deadlocks and re-accelerate stalled international negotiations. It offers a tangible pathway to connect urgent local realities with long-term planetary goals, providing common ground for cooperative action.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)