ETV Bharat / opinion

Beyond GDP: A New Global Blueprint For Progress And Welfare

New Delhi: The UN Secretary-General's independent High-Level Expert Group on 'Beyond GDP' has officially released a global blueprint proposing 31 new indicators to complement—and go beyond—traditional GDP measures.

Developed from the 2024 Pact for the Future, the framework is designed to measure progress by tracking human well-being, environmental sustainability, and economic health.

The new indicators are presented in a report titled Counting What Counts, prepared by a committee of scholars and policymakers co-chaired by economists Kaushik Basu of Cornell University and Nora Lustig of Tulane University.

Released on May 7, 2026, the document is the culmination of initiatives undertaken over several decades.

Economic growth is traditionally measured via Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It drives profits, jobs, and innovation, but does not inherently account for inequality or environmental damage. The benefits of unchecked growth have accrued to only a fifth of the world's people, leaving societies to confront the Siamese twins of climate change and rising inequality. Proponents of Keynesian economic theory believe that we can grow our economies and reverse environmental degradation through techno-fixes—a belief at odds with reality.

True prosperity, by contrast, requires an inclusive society, empowered individuals, and a strong social contract that protects liberties and well-being. Environmental economists such as Tim Jackson have called for an alternative approach—one that abandons the notion of GDP as a financial goal, given its reliance on unlimited consumerism. Instead, they urge countries to develop macroeconomic models that integrate economic, financial, social, and ecological variables. Efforts to replace GDP as a measure of progress go back several decades.

Milestones in the Development of Alternative Growth Models

One of the strongest and earliest critiques of the prevailing growth model and its impact on biophysical limits came from a 1972 report titled The Limits to Growth, prepared by a group of scientists led by Donella Meadows.

The report questioned the foundations of industrial society in light of the Earth's biophysical limits and exponential population growth. In 2009, the world's leading Earth-system scientists introduced the "planetary boundaries" framework, which delineates safe spaces for human activities. The pursuit of unlimited economic growth and the surging extraction of natural resources are forcing humanity to transgress many of these boundaries, including those related to biodiversity loss, climate change, freshwater and land-system change, biogeochemical flows, and novel entities.

The next major milestone was the Brundtland Commission—formally the World Commission on Environment and Development—founded in 1983 by the UN and chaired by former Norwegian Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland. The commission was dissolved in 1987 after releasing Our Common Future, which defined sustainable development as development that "meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." The 2009 report of the Commission on the Measurement of Economic Performance and Social Progress, chaired by Joseph Stiglitz, Amartya Sen, and Jean-Paul Fitoussi, examined the limits of GDP as a measure of societal progress and called for greater emphasis on well-being, equity, and sustainability.

In May 2023, the European Parliament marked a turning point in the battle of ideas around post-growth. The meeting opened with an address from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, which concluded with a stirring call to join the "movements of movements" to create an economic system based on sustainable prosperity, social justice, and sufficiency. The conference emphasised that GDP is only a measure of market production and consumption, revealing nothing about the distribution of wealth or social well-being. GDP, it argued, is built on a false premise: that economic growth equals human progress.