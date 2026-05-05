Vijay's Tsunami Ends Seven-Decade Dravidian Binary In State
The TVK victory draws parallels to 1977, when AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran first swept to power with 144 seats
Published : May 5, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Actor-turned politician C Joseph Vijay does an MGR in his debut breaching the Dravidian citadel and ending the rule of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) finished at the top in a three-cornered contest to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, like how the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder and matinee idol MG Ramachandran swept to power unseating the DMK. MGR became the Chief Minister for the first time in 1977 after his party swept the Assembly polls by winning 144 seats.
For Tamil Nadu’s most loved celebrity, campaigning was not easy. It remained difficult to maneuvere bureaucracy and political hurdles thrown at him.
The Campaign
During the campaign, the ruling parties at the state and at the Centre did their best to prevent Vijay from campaigning as they had control over the official machinery until the model code of conduct for the elections kicked in.
Some senior police officials who expected a DMK return showed their loyalty by throwing spanners into Vijay's campaign schedule. The caveat they used was the court direction on regulating the crowd after the Karur stampede that left 41 dead at a rally in Karur, where the actor addressed in September 2025.
The case was handed over to the CBI from the state police on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Central probe team summoned the actor multiple times, which many dubbed an arm-twisting attempt by the ruling BJP at the Centre to coerce the actor into an electoral alliance. The party fought on its own in 233 constituencies. It extended support to an independent candidate in Edappadi--where former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami is in the race--after the nomination of their party candidate, who went incommunicado, was rejected.
On the campaign front, the alleged hindrances including scorching heat and official rejections to hold meetings, led to a string of cancellations. As for the policies, Vijay has adequately signalled that his party will be a Pro-Tamil party.
The Numbers
Vijay contested and won from two seats--Perambur in the state capital and Trichy East from the Cauvery delta--by huge margins. His party's VS Babu defeated incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency, marking one of the biggest upsets in the electoral history of the state. Only the second time in history that a sitting CM has faced defeat. In 1996, J Jayalalithaa was defeated by DMK candidate EG Sugavanam in the Bargur constituency.
As the postal ballot counting began on May 4, 2026, the TVK opened its tally with single digits. It climbed slowly, constituency after constituency, moving to double digits on par with the DMK and its arch-rival AIADMK, for some time, only to outnumber both.
As the counting concluded, the party won 108 seats, followed by the DMK with 59 seats and the AIADMK won 47 seats. The TVK’s vote share stood at about 35 per cent while that of the DMK and the AIADMK was 24 and 21 per cent.
This means the tinsel superstar was able to slice up the voters from the Dravidian parties. In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, they accounted for 71 per cent of total votes polled while individually, the DMK polled 38 per cent and the AIADMK 33 per cent.
The DMK election managers were touting that the current election will be a repeat of the 1971 Assembly election. Back then, the Dravidian party bagged 184 seats in the 234-Member-House. It also helped Stalin’s father and DMK’s founding member M Karunanidhi return as CM on the trot after the party’s maiden government in 1967.
It did not happen. Yet, there was another similarity and contradiction from that election. The K Kamarajar-backed Indian National Congress (Organisation)--abbreviated to NCO--fought in 201 seats and polled 35 per cent. It translated to the NCO bagging 15 seats, while the TVK today is seen grabbing a three-figure tally. A contradiction. The NCO’s figure served as a misdirection for many political pundits who projected the new entrant at about the same level.
Whether the Dravidian parties can get back at the debutant is a story for another day.
Vijay’s Narrative
Vijay positioned himself as anti-DMK and termed the party “evil,” like how Jayalalithaa used to address it. Most of his posers were to Stalin, holding him accountable for a host of issues ranging from civic amenities to law and order to women’s safety. This helped him position himself as anti-DMK; it worked. The AIADMK had little to counter or wrest out Vijay from the Opposition’s space as he kept building the momentum. Palaniswami had to carry the baggage of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and offered little beyond the doles for women and other sections.
Also, Vijay consciously avoided making any reference to the AIADMK during his campaign. At one stage, he quipped “BJP and some others” to refer to the AIADMK, adding that the saffron party is invisible in Tamil Nadu. In a campaign in Madurai long before the elections were announced, Vijay pretended to reel out the list of candidate names in all 10 constituencies. He repeated his name after every constituency, claiming that a vote cast to his nominee is a vote cast to the star himself.
Wishing Vijay Away Did Not Help
The messaging by the DMK patriarch was clear. He declared war on the ruling BJP at the Centre. He billed it as anti-Tamil Nadu. It did not resonate with the voters, except for his core voters. The CM tried to keep Vijay out of the conversation, wishing that he would be able to control the public narrative. His son and deputy in the government, Udhayanidhi Stalin, toed the same line. He kept himself busy engaging with Edappadi K Palaniswami. So much so that the AIADMK leader had to approach the court to bar Udhayanidhi from showing his photograph of prostrating at the legs of the late J Jayalalithaa’s aide and co-convict in a disproportionate assets case, VK Sasikala. He didn’t get any reprieve, though. The DMK youth wing leader branded Palaniswami as detrimental to the welfare of Tamil Nadu. His logic was that Palaniswami would remain an “ardent slave” of the BJP, which contested in 33 seats and secured only one win. Also, he kept showcasing Palaniswami’s photograph, which his team delivered in novel ways including drone delivery.
The alliances
As for the alliance, the DMK has largely kept its alliance together except for the exit of Panruti Velmurugan-led Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi.
Stalin allotted 28 seats to the Congress while being fully aware of the backdoor negotiations the national party had with the fledgling TVK. Of those, the grand old party won 5 seats.
Others in the combine include Premalatha Vijaykant’s Desiya Murpoku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK), Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI(M), CPI, and IUML. The DMDK won one seat out of 10 it contested, VCK won two seats out of eight, and CPI(M) and CPI won two each out of the 10 seats they contested together in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). IUML bagged both seats it contested, the only party to have 100 per cent strike rate. In the AIADMK alliance, former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK won four seats out of 18 it contested and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam won a lone seat while contesting from 11 seats.
What Next
The word around is that the alliance partners of both Dravidian Parties that won seats may support the TVK which is short of the majority mark of 118. At its inception stage itself, Vijay said he would share power with his alliance partners, which has not happened in the state for quite a while. It was one of the key squabbles the Congress had before Sonia Gandhi intervened through former Union Minister P Chidambaram to seal the alliance pact with the DMK.
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