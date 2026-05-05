ETV Bharat / opinion

Vijay's Tsunami Ends Seven-Decade Dravidian Binary In State

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. ( PTI )

Actor-turned politician C Joseph Vijay does an MGR in his debut breaching the Dravidian citadel and ending the rule of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) finished at the top in a three-cornered contest to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, like how the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder and matinee idol MG Ramachandran swept to power unseating the DMK. MGR became the Chief Minister for the first time in 1977 after his party swept the Assembly polls by winning 144 seats.

For Tamil Nadu’s most loved celebrity, campaigning was not easy. It remained difficult to maneuvere bureaucracy and political hurdles thrown at him.

The Campaign

During the campaign, the ruling parties at the state and at the Centre did their best to prevent Vijay from campaigning as they had control over the official machinery until the model code of conduct for the elections kicked in.

Some senior police officials who expected a DMK return showed their loyalty by throwing spanners into Vijay's campaign schedule. The caveat they used was the court direction on regulating the crowd after the Karur stampede that left 41 dead at a rally in Karur, where the actor addressed in September 2025.

The case was handed over to the CBI from the state police on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Central probe team summoned the actor multiple times, which many dubbed an arm-twisting attempt by the ruling BJP at the Centre to coerce the actor into an electoral alliance. The party fought on its own in 233 constituencies. It extended support to an independent candidate in Edappadi--where former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami is in the race--after the nomination of their party candidate, who went incommunicado, was rejected.

On the campaign front, the alleged hindrances including scorching heat and official rejections to hold meetings, led to a string of cancellations. As for the policies, Vijay has adequately signalled that his party will be a Pro-Tamil party.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, shows an election certificate outside a centre as he leads in vote counting for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI)

The Numbers

Vijay contested and won from two seats--Perambur in the state capital and Trichy East from the Cauvery delta--by huge margins. His party's VS Babu defeated incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency, marking one of the biggest upsets in the electoral history of the state. Only the second time in history that a sitting CM has faced defeat. In 1996, J Jayalalithaa was defeated by DMK candidate EG Sugavanam in the Bargur constituency.

As the postal ballot counting began on May 4, 2026, the TVK opened its tally with single digits. It climbed slowly, constituency after constituency, moving to double digits on par with the DMK and its arch-rival AIADMK, for some time, only to outnumber both.

As the counting concluded, the party won 108 seats, followed by the DMK with 59 seats and the AIADMK won 47 seats. The TVK’s vote share stood at about 35 per cent while that of the DMK and the AIADMK was 24 and 21 per cent.

This means the tinsel superstar was able to slice up the voters from the Dravidian parties. In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, they accounted for 71 per cent of total votes polled while individually, the DMK polled 38 per cent and the AIADMK 33 per cent.