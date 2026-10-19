ETV Bharat / opinion

60 Year Tumultuous Political Journey Of Shiv Sena Through The Prism Of Its Dussehra Rallies

Mumbai: Dussehra has special significance for Shiv Sena. It is associated with the call to "gather the gold of ideas" (vicharancha sona lutayla). For Shiv Sainiks, the combination of Dussehra, Shivaji Park and a speech by Balasaheb Thackeray once held a unique importance.

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks from every corner of Maharashtra would travel to Mumbai for the occasion, anticipating what Balasaheb would say, whom he would criticize and what new stance he might articulate. This rally was an event that showcased the Shiv Sena’s strength, its ideology and its connection with its grassroots workers.

In the party’s 60-year journey, the Dussehra rally has witnessed numerous political shifts. Every major milestone- the party’s early days, its growing influence in Mumbai, its ascent to power, leadership changes, the adoption of Hindutva, the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the change in government in 2019 and the split in the party in 2022 has been reflected in these rallies. Presently, there are two separate factions holding their own Dussehra rallies.

File photo of Uddhav Thackeray (ETV Bharat)

Balasaheb founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966, to focus on issues concerning the rights of the Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai. These included employment opportunities, local identity and ensuring that the Marathi community secured its rightful place within its own city. The first Dussehra rally took place on October 30, 1966, just months after the party’s formation.

Balasaheb gave a powerful voice to the concerns and aspirations of the Marathi people. Prabodhankar Thackeray also delivered a speech. At that time, the Shiv Sena did not possess the statewide political strength it commands today. However, the presence of a leader who spoke aggressively about the issues concerning the Marathi people, supported by a network of dedicated workers, began to shape the Shiv Sena’s identity.

Shivaji Park holds a deep emotional and symbolic importance in the political history of the Shiv Sena. For many years, Balasaheb used this venue to connect with the Shiv Sainiks. It was here that he would articulate the party’s stance, critique his opponents and often signal the future direction of the party’s politics.

Following the speeches delivered at these rallies, political analysts would interpret their deeper meanings. The bond between Shivaji Park and the Dussehra rally became so profound that the ground itself evolved into an integral part of the Shiv Sena’s political identity. Even after the passing of Balasaheb, the ground acquired an even deeper emotional resonance, now inextricably linked to his memory.

File photo of Uddhav Thackeray (ETV Bharat)

The call to ‘gather the gold of ideas’ is a defining element of the atmosphere surrounding the Dussehra rally. Drawing upon the traditional custom of exchanging ‘gold’ (symbolized by apta leaves), this phrase invites Shiv Sainiks to the rally to ‘gather the gold of ideas.’ Balasaheb’s unique oratory was the primary draw of these rallies. He spoke in a language that was simple, direct and sharp. His speeches were a blend of wit, irony, political critique and direct appeals to his followers. This gathering served to define the party’s public stance, with its repercussions felt across the state’s political landscape.

The tradition of holding the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally at the same venue for many years is often cited as a record. This tradition has endured for decades and has become an integral part of the party’s identity.

Over time, the Shiv Sena’s politics extended beyond the confines of Mumbai. The party expanded its organizational structure and took a more active role in electoral politics, increasing its influence within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the late 1980s, the Shiv Sena and the BJP grew closer. Alongside the cause of Marathi identity, Hindutva also became a central pillar of the party’s political agenda. The 1989 Dussehra rally is often cited in the context of this shift. Subsequently, Hindutva, Ayodhya and broader political issues began to feature more prominently in the Shiv Sena’s speeches.

In 1995, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance won the Maharashtra Assembly elections, forming the first coalition government in the state. This was a significant political milestone for the Shiv Sena, a party that had emerged through street-level agitations and organizational strength. The Dussehra rally served as a witness to this evolving political journey.

File photo of Eknath Shinde (ETV Bharat)

For decades, the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally was synonymous with Balasaheb. At the 2010 rally, the 'Yuva Sena' (youth wing) was launched under the leadership of Balasaheb’s grandson, Aaditya Thackeray. Following Balasaheb’s passing on November 17, 2012, the nature of the party’s Dussehra rally began to change.

Uddhav Thackeray assumed leadership of the party and from 2013, he began articulating the party’s stance through the annual Dussehra rally. Under his leadership, the Shiv Sena continued its alliance with the BJP, but over time, differences began to grow. Following the 2019 Assembly elections, the relationship became strained over the issue of the Chief Minister’s post.

Subsequently, the Shiv Sena joined forces with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government under Uddhav. The fact that a party that had been aligned with the BJP for many years formed a government with the Congress and the NCP sparked widespread discussion about its ideological stance. The shifting political equations were also reflected in the Dussehra rallies where themes such as criticism of the BJP, the policies of the state government, the interpretation of Hindutva and the assertion of the party’s distinct political identity took centre stage.