60 Year Tumultuous Political Journey Of Shiv Sena Through The Prism Of Its Dussehra Rallies
Dussehra rally is not merely a chronicle of political party’s rise, it is a narrative of its evolving ideology, power struggles and battle for legacy
By Sachin Parab
Published : October 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Dussehra has special significance for Shiv Sena. It is associated with the call to "gather the gold of ideas" (vicharancha sona lutayla). For Shiv Sainiks, the combination of Dussehra, Shivaji Park and a speech by Balasaheb Thackeray once held a unique importance.
Thousands of Shiv Sainiks from every corner of Maharashtra would travel to Mumbai for the occasion, anticipating what Balasaheb would say, whom he would criticize and what new stance he might articulate. This rally was an event that showcased the Shiv Sena’s strength, its ideology and its connection with its grassroots workers.
In the party’s 60-year journey, the Dussehra rally has witnessed numerous political shifts. Every major milestone- the party’s early days, its growing influence in Mumbai, its ascent to power, leadership changes, the adoption of Hindutva, the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the change in government in 2019 and the split in the party in 2022 has been reflected in these rallies. Presently, there are two separate factions holding their own Dussehra rallies.
Balasaheb founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966, to focus on issues concerning the rights of the Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai. These included employment opportunities, local identity and ensuring that the Marathi community secured its rightful place within its own city. The first Dussehra rally took place on October 30, 1966, just months after the party’s formation.
Balasaheb gave a powerful voice to the concerns and aspirations of the Marathi people. Prabodhankar Thackeray also delivered a speech. At that time, the Shiv Sena did not possess the statewide political strength it commands today. However, the presence of a leader who spoke aggressively about the issues concerning the Marathi people, supported by a network of dedicated workers, began to shape the Shiv Sena’s identity.
Shivaji Park holds a deep emotional and symbolic importance in the political history of the Shiv Sena. For many years, Balasaheb used this venue to connect with the Shiv Sainiks. It was here that he would articulate the party’s stance, critique his opponents and often signal the future direction of the party’s politics.
Following the speeches delivered at these rallies, political analysts would interpret their deeper meanings. The bond between Shivaji Park and the Dussehra rally became so profound that the ground itself evolved into an integral part of the Shiv Sena’s political identity. Even after the passing of Balasaheb, the ground acquired an even deeper emotional resonance, now inextricably linked to his memory.
The call to ‘gather the gold of ideas’ is a defining element of the atmosphere surrounding the Dussehra rally. Drawing upon the traditional custom of exchanging ‘gold’ (symbolized by apta leaves), this phrase invites Shiv Sainiks to the rally to ‘gather the gold of ideas.’ Balasaheb’s unique oratory was the primary draw of these rallies. He spoke in a language that was simple, direct and sharp. His speeches were a blend of wit, irony, political critique and direct appeals to his followers. This gathering served to define the party’s public stance, with its repercussions felt across the state’s political landscape.
The tradition of holding the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally at the same venue for many years is often cited as a record. This tradition has endured for decades and has become an integral part of the party’s identity.
Over time, the Shiv Sena’s politics extended beyond the confines of Mumbai. The party expanded its organizational structure and took a more active role in electoral politics, increasing its influence within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the late 1980s, the Shiv Sena and the BJP grew closer. Alongside the cause of Marathi identity, Hindutva also became a central pillar of the party’s political agenda. The 1989 Dussehra rally is often cited in the context of this shift. Subsequently, Hindutva, Ayodhya and broader political issues began to feature more prominently in the Shiv Sena’s speeches.
In 1995, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance won the Maharashtra Assembly elections, forming the first coalition government in the state. This was a significant political milestone for the Shiv Sena, a party that had emerged through street-level agitations and organizational strength. The Dussehra rally served as a witness to this evolving political journey.
For decades, the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally was synonymous with Balasaheb. At the 2010 rally, the 'Yuva Sena' (youth wing) was launched under the leadership of Balasaheb’s grandson, Aaditya Thackeray. Following Balasaheb’s passing on November 17, 2012, the nature of the party’s Dussehra rally began to change.
Uddhav Thackeray assumed leadership of the party and from 2013, he began articulating the party’s stance through the annual Dussehra rally. Under his leadership, the Shiv Sena continued its alliance with the BJP, but over time, differences began to grow. Following the 2019 Assembly elections, the relationship became strained over the issue of the Chief Minister’s post.
Subsequently, the Shiv Sena joined forces with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government under Uddhav. The fact that a party that had been aligned with the BJP for many years formed a government with the Congress and the NCP sparked widespread discussion about its ideological stance. The shifting political equations were also reflected in the Dussehra rallies where themes such as criticism of the BJP, the policies of the state government, the interpretation of Hindutva and the assertion of the party’s distinct political identity took centre stage.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the traditional format of the Dussehra rally changed. The 2020 rally was held online and in 2021, it took place at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion with a limited number of attendees.
One of the significant shifts in the history of the Shiv Sena occurred in 2022 when Eknath Shinde, along with several MLAs, rebelled against Uddhav’s leadership. This led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and a change of power in the state. The split also impacted the annual Dussehra rally, raising the question of who held the traditional right to host the event at Shivaji Park.
To demonstrate the strength of their respective support bases, both factions held separate rallies. The group led by Uddhav gathered at Shivaji Park while Eknath Shinde’s faction held its rally at a ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex.
In effect, two separate 'hearths' were lit within the same household, although this had already occurred when Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena to establish the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The only difference is that Raj typically holds his party's rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Regardless, the challenge posed by Eknath Shinde marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Dussehra rally.
Previously, the rally had served as a platform for a single, unified Shiv Sena leadership. Now, both factions laid claim to this tradition, with each asserting that they were the true inheritors of Balasaheb’s ideology.
In 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) awarded the name Shiv Sena and the bow and arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde’s faction. Uddhav’s faction was assigned the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the flaming torch (mashal) symbol.
Consequently, the Dussehra rally ceased to be merely an event for political speeches. It evolved into a platform to assert party identity, the legacy of leadership and the strength of support from the rank and file.
Since 2022, both factions have been holding their own Dussehra rallies. In 2023 and 2024, both groups competed for the right to hold their rally at Shivaji Park. Separate rallies were also held in 2025 under the leadership of Uddhav and Eknath, respectively.
The year 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Shiv Sena. This year, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav has been granted permission to hold its rally at Shivaji Park. Reports suggest that the faction led by Eknath did not submit an application for the venue.
The nature of the contest over Shivaji Park between the two groups is different this year. These rallies are no longer just about articulating a party’s stance. They serve as a display of the number of supporters backing each faction, a demonstration of who can more effectively claim Balasaheb’s legacy and a showcase of who holds a stronger grip on the future political landscape.
Consequently, the size of the crowds, the specific points raised in speeches, and the political messages conveyed have gained heightened significance.
The Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally is a vital chapter in the political history of Maharashtra. The story of the Dussehra rally is not merely a chronicle of a political party’s rise; it is a narrative of its evolving ideology, power struggles and the ongoing battle for legacy.
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