ETV Bharat / opinion

Trump In Beijing: The Price Of The Peace Pivot

The two-day meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in China is consequential in many respects. First, it transcends the expectation that Donald Trump was caught in the quagmire of the escalating and unending Iran war; regardless, the fact that he is going ahead to meet Xi Jinping is telling of his deep concern about domestic inflation and the stability of the American economy.

Amidst a rising expenditure due to the war, which in turn has forced him to slip on his domestic promises, Trump's approval ratings have drastically fallen, and this could be one of the other reasons behind Donald Trump’s willingness to engage Xi Jinping. Trump is travelling to China with a high-powered business delegation, the first US president to visit China in nine years, in an effort to reach a grand economic bargain with China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony hosted for the latter in Beijing on Thursday, May 14, 2026 (IANS)

The key ingredients of the deal include addressing the trade deficit with China, a falling trade value as US-China trade has shrunk by 30 per cent, semiconductor and key technology exports, and other issues in areas such as energy and agriculture. In the US, manufacturers, especially in sectors such as steel, automobiles, and some technologies, remain circumspect of a grand bargain between the US and China that would allow China to invest in the United States.

The key issues from the US side going into these talks are likely to centre on trade rebalancing, the reduction of the bilateral deficit, technology transfer restrictions, and, perhaps most pressingly, the role China plays in sustaining Iran's war economy. These three threads, if pulled together coherently, could either yield an opportunity for the rest of the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony hosted for the latter in Beijing on Thursday, May 14, 2026 (IANS)

One of the most remarkable theories floating around to justify the US-China meeting is the prospect of a grand bargain between the world's two leading powers. The theory may sound compelling, but on closer inspection, it carries little credibility, given that Trump's steps in both Venezuela and now in Iran have significantly hit China's economy and forced Beijing to diversify its own oil supplies.