ETV Bharat / opinion

Trump finds no easy way out from Gaza to Ukraine to Iran

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump craves the Nobel Peace Prize, something his bete noir Barack Obama got.

And Trump is desperate to have it.

When Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado got it in 2025, she offered it to Trump, who was only too happy to accept.

But he wants it the proper, formal way, and he thought he could get it if he brokered peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has dragged on.

And the Nobel Peace Prize seems even more unachievable as Trump is ensnared in the conflict in Iran and unable to bring peace to Gaza.

The President who promised no more forever wars is entangled in not one but three conflicts with no end in sight.

To top it all, critics are calling him TACO or Trump Always Chickens Out, an acronym used to describe his many U-turns.

Let's go back to February 2025, when Trump infamously clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with Vice President J.D.Vance at a press conference in the White House.

That was his characteristic attempt to nudge and push Zelensky to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky tried to explain to him that Putin cannot be trusted. Trump did not agree.

But after 19 months in office, the picture has shifted as the US is now helping Ukraine fight the war.

When Trump turned his attention to Israel’s war in Gaza, he came up with the Grand idea of a Riviera.

He thought the best way to do it was to find a safe alternative to the 20 million Gazans in one of the Arab countries, and turn the Gaza Strip into a replica of the French Riviera, a holiday resort for the rich.

Of course, the idea was roundly rejected by all the Arab countries as being unfair and unjust, apart from being impracticable.

Trump, not the one to be rebuffed, persisted with alternate plans.

He pushed Israel to accept a ceasefire with a 20-point peace plan last October, which included keeping Hamas out of the arrangement, setting up an apolitical administration comprising technocrat Palestinians, and an international Peace Board comprising many countries, with him presiding over it as chairman.

There are elements of the self-indulgent egotist. But there was also an energetic push to end the violence.

Hamas, which was governing Gaza, had agreed to step back, and it has not attacked Israel for the last year.

And Hamas, led by Khalil al-Hayya, has agreed to surrender weapons and not involve itself in the new administrative setup of Gaza.

Trump has succeeded with Hamas by holding negotiations with the militant group face to face. Trump’s

son-in-law Jared Kushner, a Jew, has been the chief interlocutor with Hamas and Israel.