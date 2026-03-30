Tomato Price Crisis: Temporary Relief Or Structural Reforms?
The falling prices of tomatoes are a red alert for the agricultural system, writes Dr. Shaik N. Meera.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
A 'Season of Shock': The Crisis Visible in Market Yards
March 2026. For tomato farmers, it has once again become a "season of shock.” Across the Chittoor–Madanapalle belt in Andhra Pradesh, in Krishna and Guntur districts, and in markets of Kurnool, heaps of tomatoes are piling up. At the same time, in Telangana markets like Bowenpally, prices have fallen to single digits. Market updates from Bowenpally have shown tomato prices hovering around ₹6 per kg. Such a price level is not merely an insult to the farmer's labour — it is a red alert for the agricultural system itself.
One number captures the severity of the crisis. Reports indicate that in Andhra Pradesh, a 25-kg crate of tomatoes is selling for around ₹200, implying a farm-gate price of less than ₹10 per kg. Farmers who have invested ₹60,000–₹70,000 per acre in cultivation cannot recover even half their costs at such prices. This is not just a case of "prices falling." It is a direct blow to farmers' cash flows, the rural credit cycle, and village employment.
The fundamental question is simple: why does this story repeat every year? Governments often announce relief measures and move on. But the crisis returns with predictable regularity. Therefore, the real choice before us is clear—should we continue with temporary relief measures, or finally undertake structural reforms that address the root causes?
Not an Accidental Crisis—A Predictable System Failure
Tomato is an extremely perishable crop, typically lasting only 7–10 days after harvest. If supply increases suddenly, prices collapse. That is normal market behaviour. But when the same pattern occurs every year, in the same regions, at the same time, it is no longer a natural phenomenon—it is a planning failure.
This season too, massive arrivals from districts such as Chittoor, Madanapalle, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and West Godavari flooded the markets, leading to oversupply. Demand rarely spikes suddenly. Supply, however, tends to arrive in clusters.
The reason is behavioural economics at play. When prices are high in one season, farmers expand acreage in the next. Neighbouring districts follow the same signal. Eventually, this collective "signal-following" behaviour produces a glut, causing prices to crash simultaneously across markets.
The Statistical Paradox: Production Is Rising, But Farmer Incomes Are Not
Here lies a striking paradox. Tomato production in India is steadily increasing. According to the first advance estimates for 2024–25, tomato production is projected at 215.49 lakh tonnes, cultivated across 8.53 lakh hectares (21.07 lakh acres).
Among the major producing states:
Madhya Pradesh: 32.69 lakh tonnes
Karnataka: 27.76 lakh tonnes
Andhra Pradesh: 20.76 lakh tonnes
Other important producing states include Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
These numbers clearly show that tomatoes are no longer a regional vegetable—they are a national commercial crop. However, the market ecosystem—storage, processing, and supply coordination—has not expanded at the same pace as production. As a result, a bumper harvest becomes a trigger for financial losses rather than prosperity.
Seasonal Production Patterns Are Known—Yet Unmanaged
In southern and western states, tomatoes are cultivated in four seasonal cycles, with peak harvest periods typically occurring during August–September and December–February.
This means price volatility is not unpredictable—it is seasonal. Yet staggered sowing advisories, cluster-level production scheduling, and market arrival forecasts are rarely implemented systematically. Without such coordination, harvests arrive simultaneously in markets, triggering sudden supply surges and price collapses.
Rising Arrivals, Falling Prices: What Market Data Reveals
Some observers attribute price crashes entirely to trader manipulation. However, market data clearly indicate a classic supply shock.
For instance, market committee data from Madanapalle shows that:
Around mid-February, first-grade tomatoes sold for ₹160–₹190 per 10 kg.
Within a week, prices fell to ₹120–₹140 per 10 kg.
During the same period, arrivals increased from 46 metric tonnes to 66 metric tonnes.
This simple economic relationship—higher arrivals leading to lower prices—was visible well in advance. Yet the system lacked mechanisms to anticipate and manage it.
Why Don’t Consumers Benefit Fully When Farmer Prices Collapse?
Another distortion emerges here. When farm-gate prices collapse, retail prices in cities do not fall proportionately.
This reflects inefficiencies in the supply chain:
Multiple intermediaries
Transport costs
Post-harvest losses
Lack of grading and aggregation
As a result, the price spread between farmers and consumers widens. Farmers receive extremely low prices while consumers continue to pay relatively high prices. This indicates a deeper structural inefficiency within the market system.
Post-Harvest Losses: Not Just Farmer Loss, But National Waste
In discussions on the tomato crisis, the phrase "lack of cold chain" is often used casually. In reality, post-harvest losses in tomatoes are substantial.
When storage, grading, and processing infrastructure are weak, surplus produce during gluts quickly becomes waste. Farmers lose income, food resources are wasted, and consumers face price volatility.
Reducing these losses is therefore not merely an agricultural challenge—it is a national food system priority.
Tomato Grand Challenge: A Value Chain Approach
Encouragingly, the Department of Consumer Affairs launched the Tomato Grand Challenge to address precisely these systemic issues. The initiative received 1,376 innovation proposals nationwide, and after multi-stage evaluation, 28 projects were selected for funding and mentorship. The shortlisted ideas focus on solutions such as:
Shelf-life extension technologies
Smart packaging
Market intelligence tools
Storage innovations
Processing solutions
This approach is significant because it recognises that the problem lies not only in price fluctuations but across the entire tomato value chain—from production forecasting to processing and distribution.
However, innovations alone are insufficient unless they are implemented in production clusters such as Chittoor–Madanapalle, Kurnool, and Rangareddy–Medak through coordinated efforts involving state departments, Universities, stakeholders such as KVKs, FPOs, APMCs, and processors.
Why the Crisis Is Severe in India: Three System Gaps
Three structural gaps aggravate the tomato price crisis. First, the absence of real-time acreage and harvest forecasts. Without accurate information on how much area has been planted and when harvests will arrive, both governments and markets respond too late.
Second, the lack of cluster-level storage and processing buffers. Units capable of absorbing gluts—such as puree, paste, or dehydrated tomato processing facilities—are still insufficient in major tomato belts.
Third, the weak institutional marketing capacity of farmers. Individual farmers negotiating in volatile markets have little bargaining power. Strong FPOs, contract arrangements, and branded aggregation systems could significantly improve price realisation.
What Other Countries Did Right
International experiences show a consistent lesson: price stability comes from market design, not relief packages. In many regions, cooperative marketing systems, transparent auction platforms, production scheduling, and standardised grading have helped stabilise prices of perishable commodities.
These mechanisms coordinate supply flows, reduce market shocks, and ensure fairer price discovery. India can implement similar systems—but they must be built as permanent institutional frameworks, not temporary schemes.
Why Relief Measures Alone Are Not Enough
Governments often intervene during gluts by procuring tomatoes and distributing them through subsidised outlets. While this provides short-term relief, it does not change the structural dynamics.
In the next season, the same patterns repeat:
Similar acreage decisions
Simultaneous harvesting
Inadequate storage
Insufficient processing capacity
As a result, farmers face both price crashes and delayed policy responses.
Five Structural Reforms Needed Immediately
To break this cycle, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could initiate five critical reforms.
First, develop digital crop calendars and staggered sowing advisories through the KVK network, integrating weather forecasts, nursery sales, acreage data, and market arrivals.
Second, establish cluster-level pre-cooling and cold chain infrastructure in major tomato belts.
Third, create processing buffers capable of diverting 10–20% of surplus production into puree or paste during gluts.
Fourth, transform Farmer Producer Organizations into trading-ready institutions, with grading facilities, logistics support, and contractual marketing channels.
Fifth, establish a joint Andhra Pradesh–Telangana Tomato Stabilization Cell that monitors arrivals, prices, storage capacity, and processing uptake in real time.
How Agricultural R&D Must Respond
Research priorities must evolve beyond yield improvement.
Future tomato R&D should focus on volatility-reducing technologies, including:
Varieties with longer shelf life and transport tolerance
Staggered maturity varieties
High-TSS processing varieties
Digital arrival forecasting systems
By leveraging the State departments, real-time data on acreage and crop stages could enable predictive market intelligence. Such systems would allow farmers to adjust decisions weeks in advance, preventing gluts.
Conclusion: Farmers Need Systemic Justice, Not Sympathy
The tomato price crisis is not a natural disaster. It is the result of uncoordinated production expansion, weak storage and processing infrastructure, and flawed market design. When national tomato production crosses 215 lakh tonnes, the supporting ecosystem must expand proportionately. Otherwise, higher production will continue to translate into lower farm incomes.
Relief measures are necessary — but they are not a strategy. A strategy requires digital crop planning, cold chain infrastructure, processing buffers, strong FPO marketing, joint stabilisation mechanisms, and market-oriented research. If such reforms begin now, by March 2027, tomato farmers will arrive at market yards with confidence, not fear.
Otherwise, next year we will again confront the same question:
Temporary relief—or structural reform?
(The writer is the Director, ICAR – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Hyderabad)
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)