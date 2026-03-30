ETV Bharat / opinion

Tomato Price Crisis: Temporary Relief Or Structural Reforms?

A 'Season of Shock': The Crisis Visible in Market Yards

March 2026. For tomato farmers, it has once again become a "season of shock.” Across the Chittoor–Madanapalle belt in Andhra Pradesh, in Krishna and Guntur districts, and in markets of Kurnool, heaps of tomatoes are piling up. At the same time, in Telangana markets like Bowenpally, prices have fallen to single digits. Market updates from Bowenpally have shown tomato prices hovering around ₹6 per kg. Such a price level is not merely an insult to the farmer's labour — it is a red alert for the agricultural system itself.

One number captures the severity of the crisis. Reports indicate that in Andhra Pradesh, a 25-kg crate of tomatoes is selling for around ₹200, implying a farm-gate price of less than ₹10 per kg. Farmers who have invested ₹60,000–₹70,000 per acre in cultivation cannot recover even half their costs at such prices. This is not just a case of "prices falling." It is a direct blow to farmers' cash flows, the rural credit cycle, and village employment.

The fundamental question is simple: why does this story repeat every year? Governments often announce relief measures and move on. But the crisis returns with predictable regularity. Therefore, the real choice before us is clear—should we continue with temporary relief measures, or finally undertake structural reforms that address the root causes?

Not an Accidental Crisis—A Predictable System Failure

Tomato is an extremely perishable crop, typically lasting only 7–10 days after harvest. If supply increases suddenly, prices collapse. That is normal market behaviour. But when the same pattern occurs every year, in the same regions, at the same time, it is no longer a natural phenomenon—it is a planning failure.

This season too, massive arrivals from districts such as Chittoor, Madanapalle, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and West Godavari flooded the markets, leading to oversupply. Demand rarely spikes suddenly. Supply, however, tends to arrive in clusters.

The reason is behavioural economics at play. When prices are high in one season, farmers expand acreage in the next. Neighbouring districts follow the same signal. Eventually, this collective "signal-following" behaviour produces a glut, causing prices to crash simultaneously across markets.

The Statistical Paradox: Production Is Rising, But Farmer Incomes Are Not

Here lies a striking paradox. Tomato production in India is steadily increasing. According to the first advance estimates for 2024–25, tomato production is projected at 215.49 lakh tonnes, cultivated across 8.53 lakh hectares (21.07 lakh acres).

Among the major producing states:

Madhya Pradesh: 32.69 lakh tonnes

Karnataka: 27.76 lakh tonnes

Andhra Pradesh: 20.76 lakh tonnes

Other important producing states include Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

These numbers clearly show that tomatoes are no longer a regional vegetable—they are a national commercial crop. However, the market ecosystem—storage, processing, and supply coordination—has not expanded at the same pace as production. As a result, a bumper harvest becomes a trigger for financial losses rather than prosperity.

Seasonal Production Patterns Are Known—Yet Unmanaged

In southern and western states, tomatoes are cultivated in four seasonal cycles, with peak harvest periods typically occurring during August–September and December–February.

This means price volatility is not unpredictable—it is seasonal. Yet staggered sowing advisories, cluster-level production scheduling, and market arrival forecasts are rarely implemented systematically. Without such coordination, harvests arrive simultaneously in markets, triggering sudden supply surges and price collapses.

Rising Arrivals, Falling Prices: What Market Data Reveals

Some observers attribute price crashes entirely to trader manipulation. However, market data clearly indicate a classic supply shock.

For instance, market committee data from Madanapalle shows that:

Around mid-February, first-grade tomatoes sold for ₹160–₹190 per 10 kg.

Within a week, prices fell to ₹120–₹140 per 10 kg.

During the same period, arrivals increased from 46 metric tonnes to 66 metric tonnes.

This simple economic relationship—higher arrivals leading to lower prices—was visible well in advance. Yet the system lacked mechanisms to anticipate and manage it.

Why Don’t Consumers Benefit Fully When Farmer Prices Collapse?

Another distortion emerges here. When farm-gate prices collapse, retail prices in cities do not fall proportionately.

This reflects inefficiencies in the supply chain:

Multiple intermediaries

Transport costs

Post-harvest losses

Lack of grading and aggregation

As a result, the price spread between farmers and consumers widens. Farmers receive extremely low prices while consumers continue to pay relatively high prices. This indicates a deeper structural inefficiency within the market system.

Post-Harvest Losses: Not Just Farmer Loss, But National Waste

In discussions on the tomato crisis, the phrase "lack of cold chain" is often used casually. In reality, post-harvest losses in tomatoes are substantial.

When storage, grading, and processing infrastructure are weak, surplus produce during gluts quickly becomes waste. Farmers lose income, food resources are wasted, and consumers face price volatility.

Reducing these losses is therefore not merely an agricultural challenge—it is a national food system priority.

Tomato Grand Challenge: A Value Chain Approach

Encouragingly, the Department of Consumer Affairs launched the Tomato Grand Challenge to address precisely these systemic issues. The initiative received 1,376 innovation proposals nationwide, and after multi-stage evaluation, 28 projects were selected for funding and mentorship. The shortlisted ideas focus on solutions such as:

Shelf-life extension technologies

Smart packaging