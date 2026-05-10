ETV Bharat / opinion

To Combat Weather Chaos And Corruption, Chhattisgarh Must Consider A Reform In Its Rice Procurement Policy

The conventional patterns of weather have moved throughout the country. May feels like August, not just in Delhi, but in many parts from Jaipur to Lucknow. Our rain pattern is also shifting, with untimely rains in March and dry spells in August and October.

Simply put, we can’t trust the weather, along with our weather forecasting systems. So this creates a big problem for our rain-fed farmers do? Especially rain-fed paddy farmers in areas like Chhattisgarh, which have a steady paddy procurement state policy and plagued by gaps in the procurement policy.

Let us explore this. Chhattisgarh is literally called the “rice bowl” as it has a high concentration of paddy fields and farmers growing paddy in the Kharif season. Now the surprising thing is that 80% of the farmers are rain-fed, meaning they irrigate their paddy with the help of the rains. Only 20% have means of irrigation.

The state has about 3.7 million ha under rice cultivation, covering both uplands and shallow lowlands. The state average productivity is about 1.3 tonnes/ha, whereas the rain-fed farmers average 1 -1.3 tonnes per hectare. Keeping this in mind, let’s look at the state paddy procurement policy.

In 2026, the average limit for paddy procurement per acre is 21 quintal (2.1 ton). That is between 10-8 quintals (1-.7 tonnes) higher than the average paddy yields in the state.

At the same time, the government also hoped to gather 73 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the previous ‘25-‘26 season. Now, during this paddy procurement drive, like many previous years, the state police and district administration across Chhattisgarh and especially in the border districts reported numerous illegal paddy shipments.

Mostly, this rice was being carted into Chhattisgarh and being sold as Chhattisgarh rice at the government MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal. Various investigations reported have confirmed the presence of a local nexus between inter-state traders and farmers bypassing the government and selling illegal rice into the state’s ration system.

The gap in the state’s procurement policy is the sole reason for such a nexus to emerge. In the current system, each farmer usually has an under-utilised procurement quota by a ton, and middlemen use this extra cushion to get paddy from other states and sell it under a local farmer’s name.

1 ton of extra rice can fetch the trader and the farmers around Rs 31,000 as an additional bonus. Due to the lucrative scheme, many privateers have unfairly profited from the system. The consequence of their profiteering is ecological and social. Ecologically first because heavy paddy cultivation is draining the water resources of Chhattisgarh.

It is also leading to encroachment of river beds and other forest areas. The state financially incentivises paddy, hence all farmers are trying to grow as much paddy as possible. Biodiversity of these areas is also suffering tremendously, as farmers are choosing to grow paddy instead of native crops, trees and seed varieties.