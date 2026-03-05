ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | The US–Iran War Through The Lens Of Game Theory

The confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran has rapidly evolved into one of the most serious geopolitical crises in recent decades. What began as targeted military operations has now expanded into a wider regional confrontation involving Gulf States, maritime trade routes and global energy markets.

The conflict is unfolding across multiple dimensions. Military strikes, ideological narratives, economic pressure and geopolitical alignments.

In such strategic contests, actions are rarely isolated. Each step becomes part of a larger chain of escalation and signalling. The US and Israel aim to change regime, degrade Iran's strategic capabilities and deter its regional influence. Iran. On the other hand seeks to demonstrate that external pressure will only strengthen its resolve and widen the costs of conflict for its adversaries.

Analysts increasingly interpret the situation through the framework of game theory, where each actor calculates its moves based on anticipated reactions from opponents and allies.

Decapitation Strike and the Power of Martyrdom

One of the most dramatic developments in the conflict has been the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader in coordinated strikes attributed to the United States and Israel. From a purely military perspective, decapitation strikes aim to disrupt decision-making structures and weaken political authority.

However, Iran's ideological framework complicates this logic. Shia political thought places immense symbolic importance on martyrdom. Historical memory of the Battle of Karbala, where Imam Hussein was killed resisting injustice, forms a central element of Shia identity.

Within this narrative, the death of a leader can transform into a powerful symbol of resistance. Instead of weakening the state, such events may strengthen emotional mobilisation and public support for retaliation. In game-theoretic terms, a move intended to weaken the opponent may inadvertently increase its resolve.

Civilian Casualties and the Battle for Global Perception

Modern wars are fought not only on the battlefield but also in the information domain. Civilian casualties quickly shape global perceptions of the conflict. Reports of schoolchildren killed during military strikes have intensified public anger in Iran and across parts of the Middle East. Such incidents reinforce narratives portraying the conflict as resistance against external aggression.

In the contemporary information environment, images of civilian suffering circulate rapidly through media networks and social platforms. These narratives influence international public opinion and diplomatic alignments. For states engaged in military operations, tactical victories can therefore be offset by strategic losses in the information space.

Expansion of the Conflict into the Gulf

As the conflict intensified, Iran expanded retaliation beyond Israel by targeting American military interests across the Gulf region. Missile and drone attacks have been directed toward countries hosting US bases, including Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. The widening scope of retaliation reflects a deliberate strategy. Iran cannot directly attack the US mainland, but it can threaten American military infrastructure across the Middle East.

The Gulf states now face a difficult situation. Many host major American bases that form part of Washington's regional security architecture. These facilities enable surveillance operations, naval deployments and air missions across West Asia.

However, the same installations also make these countries potential targets in the confrontation. Iranian strikes and drone attacks have already affected multiple Gulf locations and energy facilities.

The result is a widening regional war in which countries that initially attempted neutrality are increasingly drawn into the conflict.

Geography and the Strategic Importance of the Strait of Hormuz