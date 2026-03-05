Analysis | The US–Iran War Through The Lens Of Game Theory
The US-Israel-Iran conflict, which began on February 28, 2026, is unfolding across multiple dimensions. It has several global consequences, and also for India.
The confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran has rapidly evolved into one of the most serious geopolitical crises in recent decades. What began as targeted military operations has now expanded into a wider regional confrontation involving Gulf States, maritime trade routes and global energy markets.
The conflict is unfolding across multiple dimensions. Military strikes, ideological narratives, economic pressure and geopolitical alignments.
In such strategic contests, actions are rarely isolated. Each step becomes part of a larger chain of escalation and signalling. The US and Israel aim to change regime, degrade Iran's strategic capabilities and deter its regional influence. Iran. On the other hand seeks to demonstrate that external pressure will only strengthen its resolve and widen the costs of conflict for its adversaries.
Analysts increasingly interpret the situation through the framework of game theory, where each actor calculates its moves based on anticipated reactions from opponents and allies.
Decapitation Strike and the Power of Martyrdom
One of the most dramatic developments in the conflict has been the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader in coordinated strikes attributed to the United States and Israel. From a purely military perspective, decapitation strikes aim to disrupt decision-making structures and weaken political authority.
However, Iran's ideological framework complicates this logic. Shia political thought places immense symbolic importance on martyrdom. Historical memory of the Battle of Karbala, where Imam Hussein was killed resisting injustice, forms a central element of Shia identity.
Within this narrative, the death of a leader can transform into a powerful symbol of resistance. Instead of weakening the state, such events may strengthen emotional mobilisation and public support for retaliation. In game-theoretic terms, a move intended to weaken the opponent may inadvertently increase its resolve.
Civilian Casualties and the Battle for Global Perception
Modern wars are fought not only on the battlefield but also in the information domain. Civilian casualties quickly shape global perceptions of the conflict. Reports of schoolchildren killed during military strikes have intensified public anger in Iran and across parts of the Middle East. Such incidents reinforce narratives portraying the conflict as resistance against external aggression.
In the contemporary information environment, images of civilian suffering circulate rapidly through media networks and social platforms. These narratives influence international public opinion and diplomatic alignments. For states engaged in military operations, tactical victories can therefore be offset by strategic losses in the information space.
Expansion of the Conflict into the Gulf
As the conflict intensified, Iran expanded retaliation beyond Israel by targeting American military interests across the Gulf region. Missile and drone attacks have been directed toward countries hosting US bases, including Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. The widening scope of retaliation reflects a deliberate strategy. Iran cannot directly attack the US mainland, but it can threaten American military infrastructure across the Middle East.
The Gulf states now face a difficult situation. Many host major American bases that form part of Washington's regional security architecture. These facilities enable surveillance operations, naval deployments and air missions across West Asia.
However, the same installations also make these countries potential targets in the confrontation. Iranian strikes and drone attacks have already affected multiple Gulf locations and energy facilities.
The result is a widening regional war in which countries that initially attempted neutrality are increasingly drawn into the conflict.
Geography and the Strategic Importance of the Strait of Hormuz
The geography of the Persian Gulf provides Iran with a powerful strategic lever. At the centre of this advantage lies the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea.
Around one-fifth of the world's oil consumption passes through this chokepoint, making it one of the most critical trade routes in the global economy. Iran has repeatedly threatened to block or disrupt shipping through the strait. In recent developments, Iranian officials warned that vessels attempting to pass through the waterway could be targeted as part of the conflict escalation.
Even a temporary disruption in this corridor would have immediate consequences for global energy markets. Asian economies that rely heavily on Gulf oil imports would be particularly vulnerable.
Geography, therefore, gives Iran an asymmetric advantage in the conflict despite its weaker conventional military capabilities.
Resources, Water and the Hidden Layer of Conflict
Beyond immediate military operations, structural pressures are also shaping the strategic environment. Water scarcity and environmental stress are emerging as major challenges across the Middle East.
Several Gulf countries depend heavily on desalination plants for drinking water. These facilities represent critical infrastructure that could become potential targets during prolonged conflict. Iran itself faces significant environmental challenges, including declining groundwater levels and drying lakes. Resource scarcity can intensify geopolitical competition and amplify tensions between neighbouring states.
In the longer term, control over water and energy resources may become as significant as military power in shaping regional conflicts.
A Conflict With Global Consequences
The war between the United States, Israel and Iran cannot be viewed solely as a regional dispute. Sitting on global energy supply chains, the Middle East is an arena of major power rivalries.
Russia and China maintain strategic relationships with Iran and closely monitor developments in the region. While direct military involvement remains unlikely, diplomatic and economic support can influence the balance of power.
Energy markets have already reacted to the crisis, with fears of supply disruption driving volatility in oil prices. Maritime shipping routes across the Gulf and Arabian Sea are also facing growing risks. The conflict, therefore, has implications that extend far beyond the immediate battlefield.
Implications for India
For India, developments in the Gulf region carry direct strategic significance. Nearly eight million Indians live and work across Gulf countries, sending substantial remittances back home each year.
India also depends heavily on crude oil imports from Gulf producers. Any disruption to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz would directly affect India's energy security and economic stability.
The widening conflict may also reshape geopolitical alignments across West Asia. Changes in regional dynamics involving Iran, Gulf states, Pakistan and major global powers will influence India’s strategic environment. For New Delhi, the challenge lies in maintaining balanced diplomatic engagement with all actors while safeguarding its economic and security interests.
Conclusion
The US–Iran confrontation illustrates how modern conflicts unfold across multiple interconnected domains. Military force, ideological narratives, geography and economic systems all interact to shape the trajectory of the crisis.
Iran's strategy seeks to widen the battlefield and raise the cost of war for its adversaries. The United States and Israel aim to contain Iranian capabilities while maintaining regional deterrence.
In game-theoretic terms, such dynamics rarely produce quick resolutions. Instead, they create prolonged strategic contests whose consequences will shape not only the future of the Middle East but also the wider global order.
