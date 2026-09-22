ETV Bharat / opinion

India–China Diplomacy: The Unresolved Border And The Shadow of Washington

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo during an official welcome ceremony of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12. ( AP )

New Delhi: On the morning of 12 September, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's aircraft left Beijing for New Delhi for the 18th BRICS summit, the moment felt bittersweet and tinged with realpolitik.

On the one hand, there was the weight of expectations that India and China had of each other, while on the other, the larger complications around the border and past patterns cautioned against much optimism.

In the past, India has been a victim of China’s double-speak – on the exact day of Xi Jinping’s visit to India in September 2024, at least 200 Chinese PLA troops crossed the Chumar sector in eastern Ladakh.

The staggering infrastructure development on its side of the border by China since the Galwan crisis could itself comprise a casus belli.

Six years after Galwan, the freeze in India–China relations has thawed, but the border has not. Yet, it is heartening to see India and China taking steps to impart momentum to border talks.

Trump - the galvaniser

The India-China relationship has been burdened by the continuous shadow of conflict for the past six years, since the Galwan clash in June 2020.

The biggest force behind India and China getting together to think about burying the hatchet, even if partially, is the Trump administration’s policies from economic tariffs to policy reversals across the world.

That the Trump administration has accelerated cooperation between the world’s second and fifth largest economies is obvious, even though normalisation began in October 2024, before the second Trump term.

The scaffolding for the Modi-Xi meeting during the BRICS meeting in New Delhi was built at the SCO summit in Tianjin, not Bishkek.

It was at the SCO summit in August 2025 in Tianjin that Modi and Xi held their first formal bilateral after Kazan in October 2024. They endorsed the Special Representative mechanism's work and exchanged the invitation that brought Xi to India.

The tariff shock, the unpredictability of American commitments and the reversion of the US Indo-Pacific Command to US Pacific Command have raised the price of exclusive alignment with Washington.

In light of the upcoming US-China meeting in Washington, what Trump and Xi could determine for India is the ceiling of New Delhi’s bilateral relationship with each.

Xi arrives at the White House on 24 September for a state visit at which frontier AI models, chip controls, intellectual property and the new bilateral trade and investment boards will dominate.

If the Trump-Xi summit in September converts their May sentiment agreed during Trump’s Beijing understanding on “constructive strategic stability” into something structural, it will have its own repercussions for trade, supply chains and regional security – not just for India.

Three sectors, three problems

But beyond the diplomatic thaw and American unpredictability giving greater momentum to ties, can India and China use this new momentum to move forward on the boundary issue? So far, the three sectors present three problems.