India–China Diplomacy: The Unresolved Border And The Shadow of Washington
The biggest force behind India and China getting together is the Trump administration’s policies.
By Vivek Mishra
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
New Delhi: On the morning of 12 September, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's aircraft left Beijing for New Delhi for the 18th BRICS summit, the moment felt bittersweet and tinged with realpolitik.
On the one hand, there was the weight of expectations that India and China had of each other, while on the other, the larger complications around the border and past patterns cautioned against much optimism.
In the past, India has been a victim of China’s double-speak – on the exact day of Xi Jinping’s visit to India in September 2024, at least 200 Chinese PLA troops crossed the Chumar sector in eastern Ladakh.
The staggering infrastructure development on its side of the border by China since the Galwan crisis could itself comprise a casus belli.
Six years after Galwan, the freeze in India–China relations has thawed, but the border has not. Yet, it is heartening to see India and China taking steps to impart momentum to border talks.
Trump - the galvaniser
The India-China relationship has been burdened by the continuous shadow of conflict for the past six years, since the Galwan clash in June 2020.
The biggest force behind India and China getting together to think about burying the hatchet, even if partially, is the Trump administration’s policies from economic tariffs to policy reversals across the world.
That the Trump administration has accelerated cooperation between the world’s second and fifth largest economies is obvious, even though normalisation began in October 2024, before the second Trump term.
The scaffolding for the Modi-Xi meeting during the BRICS meeting in New Delhi was built at the SCO summit in Tianjin, not Bishkek.
It was at the SCO summit in August 2025 in Tianjin that Modi and Xi held their first formal bilateral after Kazan in October 2024. They endorsed the Special Representative mechanism's work and exchanged the invitation that brought Xi to India.
The tariff shock, the unpredictability of American commitments and the reversion of the US Indo-Pacific Command to US Pacific Command have raised the price of exclusive alignment with Washington.
In light of the upcoming US-China meeting in Washington, what Trump and Xi could determine for India is the ceiling of New Delhi’s bilateral relationship with each.
Xi arrives at the White House on 24 September for a state visit at which frontier AI models, chip controls, intellectual property and the new bilateral trade and investment boards will dominate.
If the Trump-Xi summit in September converts their May sentiment agreed during Trump’s Beijing understanding on “constructive strategic stability” into something structural, it will have its own repercussions for trade, supply chains and regional security – not just for India.
Three sectors, three problems
But beyond the diplomatic thaw and American unpredictability giving greater momentum to ties, can India and China use this new momentum to move forward on the boundary issue? So far, the three sectors present three problems.
The 3,488-kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC) runs through three sectors, and each is now moving on a different trajectory, despite the 2005 India-China agreement promising to “arrive at a package settlement to the boundary question.”
In the Western Sector, the October 2024 patrolling arrangement in Depsang and Demchok ended the standoff that had frozen political ties for four years.
The Middle Sector, covering stretches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is the quietest of the three and perhaps easier for an immediate solution.
It is not without reason that the Chinese want the resolution of the Middle Sector first – an area where India and China exchanged maps in 2000.
However, Chinese activities suggest that the gravity of China’s focus now seems to be concentrated in the Eastern Sector, which is the border running along Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
Early and substantial harvest
However, against this backdrop of the diplomatic let up, there seems to be a new momentum and political zeal to resolve the border question.
Especially, the 25th round of Special Representatives’ (SR) talks held in Beijing on 25 August, which produced an unexpectedly substantial eight-point outcome.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi agreed to pursue an “Early and Substantial Harvest” in boundary delimitation, establish two additional corps-commander hotlines and two new border personnel meeting points, one Eastern and one Central, and convene the trans-border rivers mechanism in September this year.
The idea has a longer history than the phrase suggests. China formally proposed an early-harvest agreement in August 2019, with the Sikkim sector at its centre, and India rejected it. New Delhi’s position was that the boundary must be resolved comprehensively, on the reasonable ground that conceding the easy sectors first would strip leverage from the hard ones.
That position began shifting at the 24th SR round in August 2025, when the two sides agreed to establish an Expert Group under the WMCC to explore early harvest “in appropriate sectors”, alongside new general-level mechanisms for the Eastern and Middle Sectors.
As such, the 2026 outcome institutionalises that promise.
How far the new agreement delivers remains to be seen. To some, the eight points in the agreement point to a shift from a package deal to sector-wise negotiation, and therefore the most consequential movement on delimitation in two decades.
Others note that the Indian readout speaks of a “political settlement” while the Chinese readout speaks of advancing delimitation towards a “fair and reasonable, mutually acceptable package settlement” under the 2005 Political Parameters, and argue that the incremental development should now be converted into a comprehensive one.
A deeper reading may point to the lack of absolute reconciliation between the two positions, possibly a deliberate ambiguity.
The India-China thaw is real and cautious. But what needs to be seen is if this moves the needle forward on the territorial disputes, the continuous source of tension between the two countries.