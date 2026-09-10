ETV Bharat / opinion

The Rise Of Far Right AfD in Germany Should Not Come As A Surprise

Co-leaders of Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, Alice Weidel, right, and Tino Chrupalla, left, and top candidate for the Saxony-Anhalt state elections Ulrich Siegmund, center, attend a press conference in Berlin, Germany, on Monday. ( AP )

New Delhi: The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is on the verge of becoming the ruling party in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, winning 43.8 per cent of the vote and 39 of the 83 seats – three short of a simple majority – following elections held on Sunday.

While AfD leaders in Saxony-Anhalt and in the country at large exulted, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), agonised, expressing deep shock.

Merz, whose party has been in power in Saxony-Anhalt for 24 years, said this is the most serious election defeat that the CDU has had for "years, for decades” and said the result shook the "party to the very foundation."

Speaking in the Bundestag, the lower house of Germany's parliament, Merz said the AfD could not go "anywhere in Germany" with its current policies.

The rise of right-wing politics in Europe

Germans have been wary of right-wing parties after the terrible defeat it faced at the end of the Second World War. Its leaders and people did not want the Nazis or Hitler ever to rise again.

Germany's centrist parties, the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats, have dominated the political space, and they were careful enough to keep right-wing parties at more than an arm’s length.

But more than 760 years after the end of the war, the two established parties are showing signs of wear and tear.

The rise of the far-right AfD in Germany should not come either as a shock or surprise.

Right-wing parties have moved centre stage in many European countries, including France, Belgium, Hungary and Italy.

In Germany, the AfD walked into the political vacuum that was forming at the centre of the polity.

Two factors enabled its emergence.

First was the refugee crisis that had developed since 2015, when the civil war in Syria forced more than a million Syrians and Kurds to seek refuge in Germany.

Second, Germany's strong economy had slowed, though not as sharply as in other EU countries.

Right-wing parties take advantage of social and economic distress. AfD did just that.

Its victory in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt is only proof that it has become part of Germany’s political landscape.

Merz is running a coalition government with the Christian Social Union with 202 seats in the German parliament, the Bundestag, after the 2025 election.

The AfD became the largest opposition group in the Bundestag with 152 seats in a house of 630.

Emboldened by its victory in Saxony-Anhalt, the smallest of the 16 states with a population of 2.1 million, the AfD is confident it will come to power at the federal level in 2029, when parliamentary elections are due.

The success of AfD has raised alarm bells in Germany and beyond. The German intelligence agency, Verfassungsschutz, which had been monitoring the AfD, had labelled the party as “far-right extremist”.

The AfD rejected the label. But it does display the characteristics of a far-right political party.

A Pew Research Centre survey of 2024 found that a majority of AfD supporters are male, they did not like the EU, and they were supporters of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Still, Germans have been anxious to keep out ultra-nationalist political groups because the country had paid a heavy price after the defeat and decimation at the end of the Second World War. Most Germans are still painfully aware and ashamed of the Holocaust, when six million Jews were killed in a brutally

systematic manner in the concentration camps during the Second World War under the self-proclaimed Third Reich.

AFD trying to project a softer side

As a result of this history, the AfD is trying to present a softer profile through its leaders.

For example, Alice Wiedel, 47, who is a member of the Bundestag, has the perfect neo-liberal credentials. She worked in China for six years, did her doctoral thesis on the pension system in China, and worked with the Bank of China. When she returned to Germany, she had worked with Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt.

The AfD leader in Saxony-Anhalt is Ulrich Seigmund, 35, who is seen as media-friendly and warm compared to the other hardliners in the party.