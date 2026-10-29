ETV Bharat / opinion

The Lula-Trump Tango, The Left-Right Political Theatre

Brazil’s newly re-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva does not hide his dislike and opposition to the capitalist United States and Washington’s tendency to dominate South America. That is why, in his post-election speech, Lula said Brazil is no one's backyard, an indirect reference to big brother United States.

US President Donald Trump does not merely dislike left politics, but he does not let go of an opportunity to demonise them. He asserted in his characteristic cavalier manner that the Brazil presidential election was ‘rigged’, and claimed that he did not take sides in the election when it was more than evident that he wanted Flavio Bolsonaro to win. And the man who loves to roll in contradictions also said that he likes Lula. But beyond the barbed exchanges of personal likes and dislikes, Lula and Trump will shake hands if they are to meet anywhere, surely at the G20 summit that Trump is going to host in Miami on December 15-16. Meanwhile, they will continue to spar with each other, Trump more than Lula.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses supporters during a victory rally after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP)

There is, however, the real political challenge that Brazil under Lula poses to the US more than to Trump. Lula is not just a leftist president of Brazil. He is going to outflank Trump's bullying on the trade front. Lula will strengthen Brazil’s trade relations with China much to the chagrin of Trump and the US.

Brazil has already done it on the soybean front. It has almost replaced the US as the biggest exporter of soybeans to China, even as China and the US are engaged in their high-value hot-cold war with each other at the high end of semiconductor chips, AI and critical metals. China has resumed importing soybeans and it is likely to import 25 million tonnes in 2026-27 from the US, and in January – September, it has already imported 11.06 million tonnes. But Brazil retains the top slot, exporting 65.84 million tonnes during the same period.

More than China and India, and the rest of the members of the group, Lula is the lone leader in BRICS who is open about countering the economic dominance of the US in global trade, and he is also too keen to replace the American dollar as the reserve currency. This is in stark contrast to the intent of Argentinian President Javier Milei, a loud right-winger like Trump and unsurprisingly a Trump admirer, who was keen to replace the Argentinian peso with the US dollar. Lula’s de-dollarisation plan will not go through because India is not in favour of it, China is not keen about it, and Russia, with its weak rouble, would prefer the dollar any day. Lula is the only leader who advocates it openly. The first step that BRICS has adopted is to use local currencies of the member countries to pay for their imports. But the Americans are rightly wary of Lula’s grand strategy in the battle for economic supremacy. Lula is unlikely to succeed in unseating the US from its place at the top of global hierarchy, and if it does happen, it will not be due to Lula’s efforts.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Shoemaker Center at Ohio University Chillicothe in Chillicothe, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (AP)

Lula, however, remains a left democrat, facing the turns of the wheel of fortune that an electoral system throws up. He is neither a Fidel Castro, a typical communist dictator, however popular, nor is he a radical populist like Hugo Chavez. After serving two terms as president from 2006 to 2014, he stepped down because of the constitutional restriction of two consecutive terms. He was sent to prison on charges of corruption in 2018. He came out in 2019, acquitted of the charges. He contested the 2022 presidential poll, defeating Jair Bolsonaro, the father of Flavio. With the victory over the son, he again hit the constitutional hurdle of two consecutive terms.