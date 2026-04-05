ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis: Lessons For India As Local Activism Challenges Data Centre Boom In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on 16 February 2026 in New Delhi. The expo served as the centrepiece of the five-day India AI Impact Summit 2026, held from 16 to 20 February, marking a significant moment in India's pursuit of leadership in artificial intelligence.

As India rapidly embraces artificial intelligence—positioning itself as a global leader in AI innovation and deployment—a growing body of research and expert opinion warns of a troubling blind spot. Sufficient thought has not yet been devoted to the environmental downsides of this technological transformation. Current policies, driven by the imperative of economic growth and digital transformation, have largely sidelined sustainability considerations, even as the infrastructure required for AI strains a nation already under acute water and energy stress.

File Photo: Meta's Stanton Springs Data Center in Newton County, East of Atlanta (AP)

Artificial intelligence is not an ethereal, weightless technology. It is built on a physical foundation of data centres, high-performance computing clusters, semiconductor manufacturing, and sprawling network infrastructure—all of which demand enormous quantities of energy, water, and land. This is India's AI paradox: the same technologies being deployed to combat climate change are themselves contributing to a resource crisis that threatens the very communities they aim to serve.

The United States of America is often described as the "global headquarters of frontier AI innovation". Parallelly, the local resistance to data centres in the USA has grown into a significant nationwide movement, with communities across the political spectrum pushing back against the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.

Over 40 states have passed nearly 150 laws attempting to regulate AI and data centres since 2019. This sort of local resistance could be one reason the American tech companies are on the lookout for new locales in other countries, such as India, to develop their Data Centres.

As India prepares to champion "Planet Sutra"—a global mandate for sustainable AI—at the 2026 AI Impact Summit, a fundamental paradox lies at the heart of its AI ambition. While the government articulates a vision of ethical, inclusive, and environmentally responsible artificial intelligence, the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is outpacing environmental governance at an accelerating rate.

File Photo: A data center owned by Amazon Web Services (AP)

The gap between aspiration and implementation is not merely a policy oversight; it is a structural contradiction that threatens to undermine the very principles India seeks to project on the global stage.

Stories Of Resistance In US

Loudoun County, Virginia—often called "Data Centre Alley"—hosts the world's largest concentration of data centres. For years, residents tolerated the low-slung, windowless buildings that multiplied across once-rural landscapes. But as the industry expanded, so did the impacts.

The constant hum of cooling fans and backup generators disrupts residential neighbourhoods. Emergency generators, tested regularly, spew particulate matter into communities already burdened by poor air quality. Farmland and historic sites have given way to industrial campuses, with little community input.

In 2023–2025, local opposition coalesced into organised movements. Groups successfully lobbied for stricter noise ordinances, moratoriums on new construction, and enhanced environmental review processes. Several proposed projects were delayed, scaled back, or abandoned entirely.

File Photo: SLB’s technology center in Louisiana (AP)

The communities have also grown sceptical about the ‘job myth.” In Virginia, a legislative audit found that data centres might employ 1,500 workers during construction but only 50 people to maintain operations afterwards. Residents contrast this with alternative land uses—farmland, mixed-use developments, or light manufacturing—that would generate broader economic activity and more sustainable employment.

In Arizona, the conflict centres on water—a resource already stretched thin by drought and climate change. Data centres in the Phoenix metro area consume millions of gallons annually for cooling, drawing from groundwater and municipal supplies. Residents, farmers, and Indigenous communities have raised an alarm: The state projects a significant water deficit in the coming decades; data centre growth compounds the crisis. Companies often refuse to disclose water usage, citing proprietary concerns, making accountability impossible.

In 2024, the Arizona Corporation Commission rejected a utility rate plan that would have subsidised data centre expansion, citing insufficient safeguards for residential ratepayers. Community activism, led in part by grassroots environmental justice organisations, played a decisive role.

File Photo: The Douglas County Google Data Center complex (AP)

In The Dalles, Oregon, residents of a small city that hosts several Google data centres have filed complaints over noise, light pollution, and the strain on local water resources. In Atlanta, Georgia, South Fulton residents successfully delayed a large data centre project after raising concerns about its location in a predominantly Black community already burdened by industrial pollution—highlighting the environmental justice dimensions of the data centre boom.

The resistance in the US to the unchecked growth of data centres reveals several recurring themes: 1) Water and energy consumption threaten local supplies and drive up utility costs for residents; 2) Facilities are disproportionately sited in low-income communities and communities of colour; 3) Noise, light, and vibrations degrade residential living conditions; 4) Companies often withhold data on environmental impact, citing confidentiality; 5) Zoning laws and environmental review processes are outdated, designed for factories, not data centres, and 6) Communities bear the burdens while tax benefits often flow to corporations.