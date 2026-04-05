Analysis: Lessons For India As Local Activism Challenges Data Centre Boom In US
India's AI expansion risks environmental strain, as data centres consume massive water and energy. Weak regulation and transparency could worsen resource crises and social inequities.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on 16 February 2026 in New Delhi. The expo served as the centrepiece of the five-day India AI Impact Summit 2026, held from 16 to 20 February, marking a significant moment in India's pursuit of leadership in artificial intelligence.
As India rapidly embraces artificial intelligence—positioning itself as a global leader in AI innovation and deployment—a growing body of research and expert opinion warns of a troubling blind spot. Sufficient thought has not yet been devoted to the environmental downsides of this technological transformation. Current policies, driven by the imperative of economic growth and digital transformation, have largely sidelined sustainability considerations, even as the infrastructure required for AI strains a nation already under acute water and energy stress.
Artificial intelligence is not an ethereal, weightless technology. It is built on a physical foundation of data centres, high-performance computing clusters, semiconductor manufacturing, and sprawling network infrastructure—all of which demand enormous quantities of energy, water, and land. This is India's AI paradox: the same technologies being deployed to combat climate change are themselves contributing to a resource crisis that threatens the very communities they aim to serve.
The United States of America is often described as the "global headquarters of frontier AI innovation". Parallelly, the local resistance to data centres in the USA has grown into a significant nationwide movement, with communities across the political spectrum pushing back against the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.
Over 40 states have passed nearly 150 laws attempting to regulate AI and data centres since 2019. This sort of local resistance could be one reason the American tech companies are on the lookout for new locales in other countries, such as India, to develop their Data Centres.
As India prepares to champion "Planet Sutra"—a global mandate for sustainable AI—at the 2026 AI Impact Summit, a fundamental paradox lies at the heart of its AI ambition. While the government articulates a vision of ethical, inclusive, and environmentally responsible artificial intelligence, the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is outpacing environmental governance at an accelerating rate.
The gap between aspiration and implementation is not merely a policy oversight; it is a structural contradiction that threatens to undermine the very principles India seeks to project on the global stage.
Stories Of Resistance In US
Loudoun County, Virginia—often called "Data Centre Alley"—hosts the world's largest concentration of data centres. For years, residents tolerated the low-slung, windowless buildings that multiplied across once-rural landscapes. But as the industry expanded, so did the impacts.
The constant hum of cooling fans and backup generators disrupts residential neighbourhoods. Emergency generators, tested regularly, spew particulate matter into communities already burdened by poor air quality. Farmland and historic sites have given way to industrial campuses, with little community input.
In 2023–2025, local opposition coalesced into organised movements. Groups successfully lobbied for stricter noise ordinances, moratoriums on new construction, and enhanced environmental review processes. Several proposed projects were delayed, scaled back, or abandoned entirely.
The communities have also grown sceptical about the ‘job myth.” In Virginia, a legislative audit found that data centres might employ 1,500 workers during construction but only 50 people to maintain operations afterwards. Residents contrast this with alternative land uses—farmland, mixed-use developments, or light manufacturing—that would generate broader economic activity and more sustainable employment.
In Arizona, the conflict centres on water—a resource already stretched thin by drought and climate change. Data centres in the Phoenix metro area consume millions of gallons annually for cooling, drawing from groundwater and municipal supplies. Residents, farmers, and Indigenous communities have raised an alarm: The state projects a significant water deficit in the coming decades; data centre growth compounds the crisis. Companies often refuse to disclose water usage, citing proprietary concerns, making accountability impossible.
In 2024, the Arizona Corporation Commission rejected a utility rate plan that would have subsidised data centre expansion, citing insufficient safeguards for residential ratepayers. Community activism, led in part by grassroots environmental justice organisations, played a decisive role.
In The Dalles, Oregon, residents of a small city that hosts several Google data centres have filed complaints over noise, light pollution, and the strain on local water resources. In Atlanta, Georgia, South Fulton residents successfully delayed a large data centre project after raising concerns about its location in a predominantly Black community already burdened by industrial pollution—highlighting the environmental justice dimensions of the data centre boom.
The resistance in the US to the unchecked growth of data centres reveals several recurring themes: 1) Water and energy consumption threaten local supplies and drive up utility costs for residents; 2) Facilities are disproportionately sited in low-income communities and communities of colour; 3) Noise, light, and vibrations degrade residential living conditions; 4) Companies often withhold data on environmental impact, citing confidentiality; 5) Zoning laws and environmental review processes are outdated, designed for factories, not data centres, and 6) Communities bear the burdens while tax benefits often flow to corporations.
Lessons for India: Proactive Resource Planning
India stands at a critical juncture. The data centre industry is projected to grow exponentially, with major investments underway in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and the National Capital Region. The government has identified data centres as a key infrastructure sector under the National Data Policy and Digital India initiatives.
Yet the US experience offers a clear warning: without robust planning, transparency, and community engagement, India risks replicating—or even exceeding—the harms witnessed abroad. The following lessons are essential.
Data centres are notoriously water-intensive. Most rely on evaporative cooling systems—typically cooling towers—that consume millions of gallons of water annually. A single large facility can use between 3 million and 15 million gallons of water per year, equivalent to the daily water needs of thousands of households. India faces acute water stress in many of its data centre hubs. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have experienced recurring water crises; Mumbai and Delhi face similar pressures.
Take the case of Bengaluru (known as the Silicon Valley of India), where water scarcity is already a daily reality for many residents. The cumulative water footprint of 31 data centres—with more under construction or planned—raises urgent questions: Currently, no public disclosure mandate exists in India comparable to regulations emerging in the US or Europe. Are these facilities drawing from the Cauvery supply, groundwater, or tankers? Is groundwater usage contributing to the rapid depletion of aquifers? In a city where the domestic water supply is rationed, industrial water consumption for non-essential purposes requires justification and transparency.
Bengaluru is already a "tanker city" for many of its residents. The addition of water-intensive data centres—with minimal oversight and no public accountability—deepens an already unsustainable trajectory. The question is not whether data centres are needed; they are essential to modern infrastructure. The question is whether their growth will be managed with foresight, equity, and transparency—or whether it will accelerate a crisis that the city may not survive.
As artificial intelligence expands at an unprecedented pace, another new environmental phenomenon is emerging: the data heat island effect, according to new research. Much like the urban heat island effect, where cities absorb and retain heat, becoming significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas, concentrations of data centres are creating localised climate impacts that compound the challenges of a warming world. This phenomenon—defined as the localised and regional temperature elevation caused by the concentration of energy-intensive, heat-generating data centre infrastructure—demands urgent quantification and policy attention.
Absence of Regulatory Framework
No Indian regulatory framework currently addresses the cumulative thermal impacts of data centre clustering. The data heat island effect remains unmeasured, unmonitored, and unregulated—despite its clear implications for public health, energy equity and climate adaptation. The authorities must take steps to deploy satellite and ground-based temperature monitoring around existing data centre clusters and to develop predictive models of thermal impacts on public health under different growth scenarios.
The Union and States’ governments must also conduct cumulative impact assessments that account for data centre water and energy demands alongside agricultural, domestic, and industrial needs. The Government should mandate water-positive commitments from developers and enforce them through transparent monitoring.
Strengthening Environmental and Zoning Regulations
In India, data centres often fall into ambiguous regulatory categories—neither industrial nor commercial—allowing them to bypass rigorous environmental scrutiny. Clear classification and dedicated zoning frameworks are essential to prevent siting in ecologically sensitive or densely populated areas. The Government should revise the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) guidelines to include data centres, with mandatory public hearings and cumulative impact analysis.
US activism has shown that ignoring local communities leads to costly delays and reputational damage. Indian developers often engage with communities late—or not at all. Early, meaningful consultation is not just ethical; it is operationally prudent. We must establish Community Benefit Agreements (CBAs) that ensure residents receive tangible benefits—such as infrastructure upgrades, job training, or utility rate protections—in exchange for hosting data centres.
Transparency and Data Accountability
In the US and India, companies resist disclosing energy and water usage, citing confidentiality. This undermines public trust and regulatory oversight. Transparency is a prerequisite for accountability. The authorities should mandate public disclosure of annual energy use, water consumption, carbon emissions, and backup generator usage for all data centres above a specified capacity.
In India, marginalised communities already bear disproportionate environmental burdens. Data centre development must not exacerbate this inequity and must follow environmental justice as a guiding principle. The site selection must consider cumulative environmental burdens and prioritise the equitable distribution of benefits and risks.
As AI-driven demand surges, Indian power grids—already under strain—face new pressures. Without safeguards, residential and small commercial consumers may bear the cost. Utility regulators must protect electricity consumers from cost-shifting. Empower State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to scrutinise power purchase agreements and ensure that data centres pay the full cost of grid upgrades they necessitate.
Finally, an important question to be addressed is the impact of the Data Centre-driven AI revolution on the employment and employability of the new generation. According to a 2025 NITI Aayog report, the impact of automation on India's IT services and call centre sectors will be substantial: Up to 20% of jobs in IT services and call centres could be impacted by automation by 2031.
India's IT growth was built on labour arbitrage—lower-cost, highly skilled professionals performing work that clients in the US and Europe would otherwise do in-house. AI reduces the value of this arbitrage by automating work that once required large teams. This requires a policy opting for diversification of regional economies beyond Information Technology services.
A Path Forward for India
As India’s digital ambitions surge, data centres underpin financial systems, cloud infrastructure, and the delivery of public services. But growth should not come at the cost of environmental sustainability, jobs, social equity, and democratic accountability.
The US experience provides a cautionary tale: the industry expanded with minimal oversight, and communities are now fighting to reclaim their voices, resources, and quality of life. By embedding transparency, community consent, environmental justice, and strong regulation into the foundation of its data centre policy, India can follow a different path—one where digital infrastructure benefits the public without eroding trust and that acknowledges both risks and opportunities of AI for India's workforce.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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