ETV Bharat / opinion

The Lesson Of The Empty Seats: How Faltering Engineering Colleges Can Reinvent Themselves

Engineering students stage a protest rally from Stanley Engineering College to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue demanding the release of pending scholarships in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. ( IANS )

For two decades, an engineering seat was the safest bet a Telugu family could make. This year’s admissions show how much that has changed. In Andhra Pradesh, after the final phase of counselling, 49,450 of the 1,52,100 convener-quota seats in 241 colleges stayed empty, almost one in three. In the 200 private colleges, more than 45,000 of about 1.27 lakh seats found no takers. In Telangana, 19,102 seats remained vacant after final counselling, and some managements offered agents "sell five seats, get two free" deals.

This is a crisis of oversupply that the system created for itself. When the national regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), lifted its moratorium on new colleges and courses in 2023, more than two lakh engineering seats were added across India in 2024-25. Telangana added 33,913 seats and Andhra Pradesh 31,482, the second and third largest increases in the country. Seats grew far faster than the number of students who wanted them or the jobs waiting for them.

Students from different colleges take part in the 'Bhavithaku Bharosa' rally in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, September 28, 2026. (IANS)

Everyone built the same course

The bigger problem is that almost every college has expanded in the same direction. Of the 81,620 convener seats in Telangana this year, 58,038, or 71%, are in computer science and its offshoots such as AI, machine learning, and data science. Civil, mechanical, and allied branches together have only 6,871 seats. Chemical, agricultural, food technology, and every other specialization share just 916.

Even this bet is no longer safe. After the second phase of counselling in Telangana, 3,035 seats in core computer science, 1,753 in AI and machine learning, and 1,329 in data science remained vacant. Colleges chased the 2015 job market just as that market began to change.

The job market has moved on

Hyderabad remains one of India’s strongest technology cities, with close to a tenth of the country’s AI-related job listings. But the kind of work is changing. According to World Bank data for June 2026, postings for AI and machine-learning roles in India rose 25% over the year, while overall IT hiring fell 3%. AI tools increasingly write the routine code that freshers were once hired to produce, and the openings for "pure coding" graduates are shrinking.

That's another fault: lack of quality. According to the India Skills Report 2026, 70% of the engineering graduates in the country are employable, meaning that 1 out of 10 is not. Many colleges have also structured their finances around filling seats and receiving fee reimbursements from the government. In September 2025, nearly 2,000 private colleges in Telangana announced indefinite closures, citing pending dues, and their association demanded that nearly ₹8,000 crore be paid. Headcount and public reimbursement are models that can't sustain empty classrooms.

FILE - Students jubilate during the 19th Graduation Day and Placement Day celebrations at Guru Nanak Institutions, Ibrahimpatnam in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Closing colleges is not the answer

The typical answer is "close". In 2025-26, AICTE identified 58 engineering and technical colleges for progressive closure in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and over 950 courses were withdrawn. Certain closures were due to a lack of faculty or infrastructure.

But closure results in the loss of land, buildings, laboratories, libraries, and trained teachers, often in district towns where that college is the only technical institution for miles. These are public assets in all but name, since a large part of their income came from public reimbursement. The better question is what else these campuses could do.

Other countries have done this

China faced the same problem a decade ago. In 2014, with high graduate unemployment and too many students holding similar degrees, the education ministry announced that about 600 local universities would be converted into institutions of applied learning, training engineers and senior technicians for industry rather than offering general academic programs.

The Netherlands shows what an applied institution can contribute. Its universities of applied sciences run practice-based research with companies and public bodies. In 2024, they had 789 "lectors", professors appointed to lead such research, up from 270 in 2007, and spent about €511 million on it.

Four new roles for old campuses