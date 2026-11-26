The Lesson Of The Empty Seats: How Faltering Engineering Colleges Can Reinvent Themselves
Weak engineering colleges in the Telugu states need not be shut down. They can be remade as institutions that serve the local economy.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
By Prof. P. Srinivas Subbarao
For two decades, an engineering seat was the safest bet a Telugu family could make. This year’s admissions show how much that has changed. In Andhra Pradesh, after the final phase of counselling, 49,450 of the 1,52,100 convener-quota seats in 241 colleges stayed empty, almost one in three. In the 200 private colleges, more than 45,000 of about 1.27 lakh seats found no takers. In Telangana, 19,102 seats remained vacant after final counselling, and some managements offered agents "sell five seats, get two free" deals.
This is a crisis of oversupply that the system created for itself. When the national regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), lifted its moratorium on new colleges and courses in 2023, more than two lakh engineering seats were added across India in 2024-25. Telangana added 33,913 seats and Andhra Pradesh 31,482, the second and third largest increases in the country. Seats grew far faster than the number of students who wanted them or the jobs waiting for them.
Everyone built the same course
The bigger problem is that almost every college has expanded in the same direction. Of the 81,620 convener seats in Telangana this year, 58,038, or 71%, are in computer science and its offshoots such as AI, machine learning, and data science. Civil, mechanical, and allied branches together have only 6,871 seats. Chemical, agricultural, food technology, and every other specialization share just 916.
Even this bet is no longer safe. After the second phase of counselling in Telangana, 3,035 seats in core computer science, 1,753 in AI and machine learning, and 1,329 in data science remained vacant. Colleges chased the 2015 job market just as that market began to change.
The job market has moved on
Hyderabad remains one of India’s strongest technology cities, with close to a tenth of the country’s AI-related job listings. But the kind of work is changing. According to World Bank data for June 2026, postings for AI and machine-learning roles in India rose 25% over the year, while overall IT hiring fell 3%. AI tools increasingly write the routine code that freshers were once hired to produce, and the openings for "pure coding" graduates are shrinking.
That's another fault: lack of quality. According to the India Skills Report 2026, 70% of the engineering graduates in the country are employable, meaning that 1 out of 10 is not. Many colleges have also structured their finances around filling seats and receiving fee reimbursements from the government. In September 2025, nearly 2,000 private colleges in Telangana announced indefinite closures, citing pending dues, and their association demanded that nearly ₹8,000 crore be paid. Headcount and public reimbursement are models that can't sustain empty classrooms.
Closing colleges is not the answer
The typical answer is "close". In 2025-26, AICTE identified 58 engineering and technical colleges for progressive closure in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and over 950 courses were withdrawn. Certain closures were due to a lack of faculty or infrastructure.
But closure results in the loss of land, buildings, laboratories, libraries, and trained teachers, often in district towns where that college is the only technical institution for miles. These are public assets in all but name, since a large part of their income came from public reimbursement. The better question is what else these campuses could do.
Other countries have done this
China faced the same problem a decade ago. In 2014, with high graduate unemployment and too many students holding similar degrees, the education ministry announced that about 600 local universities would be converted into institutions of applied learning, training engineers and senior technicians for industry rather than offering general academic programs.
The Netherlands shows what an applied institution can contribute. Its universities of applied sciences run practice-based research with companies and public bodies. In 2024, they had 789 "lectors", professors appointed to lead such research, up from 270 in 2007, and spent about €511 million on it.
Four new roles for old campuses
First, a faltering college can become an applied research and service center for local industry. Small industries, food processors, and pharmaceutical industries in all district headquarters need to be tested for quality, certified for quality, tested for energy efficiency, and designed and improved for their products, which they cannot afford to build themselves. A college laboratory that provides such services makes money, stays in touch with practice, and gives students real assignments.
Second, colleges can specialize, and the strongest case is in the industries India is now building. The country added a record 29 GW of solar and wind capacity in the first half of 2026 and aims to reach 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030. According to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), by 2030, with the help of clean energy targets, there will be more than 44 lakh jobs, of which 13 lakh are likely to be in operations, maintenance, and manufacturing.
The semiconductor mission will create around one lakh more skilled engineers over six years, and the chip-packaging plant opened this year at Visakhapatnam is expected to provide more than 1,000 skilled jobs. The colleges can train the technicians and packaging engineers that chip factories need, but can't build the factories. This can be a college that becomes a special college in solar and wind systems, electric vehicle systems and batteries, semiconductor packaging and testing or agri-tech and food processing, with industry-shared laboratories. Such an institute attracts partners and faculty that are not usually available at a general college.
Third, colleges can become shared innovation centers for their region, with prototyping workshops, 3D printers, and testing equipment open to local manufacturers, ITI and polytechnic students, and inventors, on a pay-per-use basis.
Fourth, colleges can run short, practical courses designed and adopted by an industry, as a polytechnic does, but tied to real employers. India has done this before. HMT began making watches in Bangalore in 1961 in collaboration with Japan’s Citizen, and Titan, set up by the Tata group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation in 1984, trained young men and women from districts around Hosur for precision watch assembly. It could be an anchor institution in solar, EV, or packaging chips that designs and pays for six-month courses or one-year courses, and it could be a company in those very fields that pays to hire those who finish the program. The same laboratories are available for use by working engineers in the evenings. The India Skills Report 2026 shows that only about one-third of polytechnic students are employable, which is why industry linkage is important.
What governments and regulators must do
None of this will come if there are only two alternatives -- fill seats or shut down. AICTE and the two governments should provide a transition path for colleges to convert unfilled seats into specialized programs, research centers, or training courses without losing their approval or affiliation.
Weak colleges cannot build research capacity on their own. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation’s PAIR program already pairs strong "hub" institutions with weaker "spokes"; its first round selected seven hubs, including the University of Hyderabad, with 45 partner institutions. Each state could build its own version, with institutions such as IIT Hyderabad, NIT Warangal, the JNTUs, and Andhra University mentoring clusters of private colleges in their region.
Small colleges on neighbouring campuses could merge and share faculty and laboratories. Teachers trained only to deliver a fixed syllabus will need time and support to retrain for applied research and industry work. Part of the public money that now flows as fee reimbursement could be linked to outcomes such as jobs, industry projects, and research income, rather than to headcount alone.
Most would benefit from transparency. All colleges should announce, on a branch-wise basis and with university attestation, the placement rate, median salary of students, and the number of students opting for higher studies before counselling starts. Families with a choice should be provided with the same information that a buyer would want before purchasing a home.
A choice for families, too
Families should not be led by the name of the branch. Better prospects today may exist for a well-taught program in civil, mechanical, or electrical engineering at a college with a strong industry tie-in than for a computer science seat at a college with no placement.
The empty seats are a warning, but also an opportunity. The Telugu states have hundreds of campuses, thousands of trained teachers, and a strong engineering culture. Remade for the economy that is coming, rather than the one that is passing, these colleges can become engines of local growth instead of producers of unemployed graduates.
Prof. P. Srinivas Subbarao is the Head of the Department, Department of Management Studies, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.
(Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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