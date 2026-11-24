The ISB Playbook For Farming: How Andhra Pradesh Can Build A World-Class Indian School Of Agriculture
ISA can also collaborate with global agribusiness corporations to combine world-class research with industry expertise, advanced technology, and market access.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
By Ramesh Kotnana
Having previously established the Indian School of Business (ISB) as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu is now replicating that model to turn the state into a global agricultural hub. On October 2, 2026, he laid the foundation stone for the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) in Rayalaseema, a premier institute being developed in partnership with Reliance Industries.
While ISB helped redefine management education, ISA can likewise help redefine agricultural education, research, and innovation in the context of Indian agriculture.
Why Agriculture Matters
The world population is projected to hit nine billion in 2030, about 9.8 billion in 2050, and 11.2 billion in 2100. India overtook China in April 2023 to become the most populous country. As the population grows, food demand will rise substantially, and agriculture and its associated sectors will play a major role in securing the food supply.
Agriculture remains important, as it employs around 46.1% of India's population and supports nearly 55% of the population. Its contribution to Gross Value Added (GVA) is one-fifth, showing its significant role in the economy. The sector has grown at an annual growth rate of 4.4% at constant prices and has thus contributed to economic growth over the last five years.
India has the second-largest agricultural land area and is the world's top producer of farm output. It is the second-largest producer of rice and wheat and comes first in the production of pulses, millets, dry onions, and coconuts. India also ranks second worldwide in sugarcane, cotton, and tea production.
India is the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables globally, with horticulture output reaching 377 million tonnes in 2025–26, food grain production rising to 376 million tonnes, and oilseed production rising to 43 million tonnes.
India is the world leader in milk production, and its dairy industry provides 25% of global milk consumption. Indian dairy sector accounts for 5% of India's economy and employs over 8 crore small or marginal farmers. India's agricultural exports have grown steadily, reaching USD 51.1 billion in fiscal year 2024–2025.
Agricultural Economy of Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh's agricultural economy is highly diversified and significant, spanning foodgrains, high-value horticulture, fisheries, and allied sectors. In 2025-26, the state's agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector was valued at Rs. 5.39 lakh crore, reflecting continued growth in agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and fisheries.
Andhra Pradesh ranks first in India in fruit, fish, inland fish, and egg production; second in tomato and tobacco; and third in black gram production. It has the highest jowar productivity, while rice and maize productivity is also high. In 2024-25, AP produced about 31.43 million tonnes of horticultural crops and 19.35 million tonnes of fruits, making it a major producer of high-value crops. In terms of fisheries, AP produced 51.58 tonnes of fish in 2023-24, of which 45.58 tonnes came from inland fisheries, making it a leading fish-producing state in the country.
These achievements indicate potential to increase vegetable, pulse, and groundnut productivity, along with dairy production, to scale up food grain production in the state. Thus, Andhra Pradesh has a distinct advantage in terms of production and productivity, crop and horticultural specialisation, and allied sectors to emerge as a major high-value agri-food and aquaculture economy.
In 2023, Andhra Pradesh's food industry was valued at Rs 4.04 Lakh crore. It plays an important role in India’s global food exports, accounting for 15% of India's overall food exports. Andhra Pradesh has over 5,500 food processing units, including 180 large enterprises and more than 150 medium-sized processing units. The state accounts for around 15% of the country's food processing industries. It is also India’s largest producer of mango, papaya, tomatoes, lemon, chilli, turmeric, rice, groundnut, cotton, fish, and shrimp.
Between 2014 and 2024, Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs 9,178 crore in investment across 428 processing units, supporting the development of food processing, storage, and value-chain infrastructure. These investments have enabled the establishment of two Mega Food Parks, three Integrated Food Parks, 14 Primary Processing Centres, 295 new food processing units, 13 cold chain facilities, seven food waste treatment units, five NABL-accredited food testing labs, and 32 cold chain units for processing shrimp and fish. The state now has nine food parks, including five Mega Food Parks, one Spice Park, and three state-supported Integrated Food Parks, all of which are operational.
Andhra Pradesh exports a diverse range of around 2,100 agricultural products to nearly 190 countries worldwide. The state also accounts for over 30% of India’s seafood exports. The state produced 41% of India's fish production in 2022-23 and contributed 7.4% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), while employing nearly 14.5 lakh people in its nine coastal districts.
Challenges Remain
But Indian agriculture faces multiple challenges, including small landholdings, erratic weather, droughts, El Niño, post-harvest infrastructure, credit access, agricultural productivity and livelihood security, labour shortages, population growth, declining cultivated land, shortage of researchers, low spending on agri research, gender disparity, rural-to-urban migration, limited adoption of technology, insufficient advisory services, and adherence to traditional farming practices. Indian small and marginal farmers continue to face huge challenges, and institutes and governments should work together to address these problems; ISA's goals should align as well.
ISA can become an ISB for agriculture
ISA can partner with CGIAR, a leading global agricultural research organisation with thousands of scientists worldwide, and other Indian institutions such as ICAR, ICRISAT, APEDA, NDDB, and the National Horticulture Board to strengthen research, coordination, and sector support. ISA can also collaborate with global agribusiness corporations such as Bayer CropScience and Corteva, Indian agribusiness corporations like ITC and UPL to combine world-class research with industry expertise, advanced technology, and market access.
ISA can create a top-quality, industry-focused curriculum by benchmarking it against the best agricultural management programs at IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, and IRMA, and by leveraging ISB’s experience in management education and research. To offer future-ready programs, ISA needs to work closely with ISB and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. Admission to these programs must meet global standards. ISA needs to design the curriculum to highlight global best practices as well as India’s success stories from different regions, such as the dairy transformation in Anand, Nashik's role in grape exports, the Chilli supply chain in Guntur, PepsiCo's contract farming practices, Araku Coffee's business model, Andhra's marine exports, and other inspiring stories. The programmes offered by the ISA needs to strongly focus on geopolitics, exports, marketing, branding, entrepreneurship, and the use of digital technologies and AI in agriculture.
To build world-class research, ISA may partner with premier global agricultural universities, as well as institutes such as ISB, ICAR, ICRISAT, IIMs, and IITs, and companies such as Amul, ITC e-Choupal, Sahyadri Farms, Cropin, and DeHaat to strengthen its research ecosystem. Like ISB, ISA needs to bring in policymakers and entrepreneurs for teaching and research engagements to strengthen the curriculum. ISA can plan to establish an agricultural incubation centre by partnering with industry and academia to promote startups.
ISB was fortunate to receive strong pro bono support from McKinsey in its early years. More than 30 McKinsey consultants worked for ISB at various times until ISB opened in 2001. ISB benefited greatly from its association with McKinsey, and the CM can consider bringing them in to build ISA as a world-class educational and research institute like ISB.
( Disclaimer: The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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