ETV Bharat / opinion

The ISB Playbook For Farming: How Andhra Pradesh Can Build A World-Class Indian School Of Agriculture

File - Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Global Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) at Madanapalle, in Annamayya ( ANI )

Having previously established the Indian School of Business (ISB) as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu is now replicating that model to turn the state into a global agricultural hub. On October 2, 2026, he laid the foundation stone for the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) in Rayalaseema, a premier institute being developed in partnership with Reliance Industries.

While ISB helped redefine management education, ISA can likewise help redefine agricultural education, research, and innovation in the context of Indian agriculture.

Why Agriculture Matters

The world population is projected to hit nine billion in 2030, about 9.8 billion in 2050, and 11.2 billion in 2100. India overtook China in April 2023 to become the most populous country. As the population grows, food demand will rise substantially, and agriculture and its associated sectors will play a major role in securing the food supply.

Agriculture remains important, as it employs around 46.1% of India's population and supports nearly 55% of the population. Its contribution to Gross Value Added (GVA) is one-fifth, showing its significant role in the economy. The sector has grown at an annual growth rate of 4.4% at constant prices and has thus contributed to economic growth over the last five years.

FILE - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, State Minister Nara Lokesh, Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani water saplings during a plantation drive at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Global Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) at Madanapalle, in Annamayya (ANI)

India has the second-largest agricultural land area and is the world's top producer of farm output. It is the second-largest producer of rice and wheat and comes first in the production of pulses, millets, dry onions, and coconuts. India also ranks second worldwide in sugarcane, cotton, and tea production.

India is the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables globally, with horticulture output reaching 377 million tonnes in 2025–26, food grain production rising to 376 million tonnes, and oilseed production rising to 43 million tonnes.

India is the world leader in milk production, and its dairy industry provides 25% of global milk consumption. Indian dairy sector accounts for 5% of India's economy and employs over 8 crore small or marginal farmers. India's agricultural exports have grown steadily, reaching USD 51.1 billion in fiscal year 2024–2025.

Agricultural Economy of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's agricultural economy is highly diversified and significant, spanning foodgrains, high-value horticulture, fisheries, and allied sectors. In 2025-26, the state's agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector was valued at Rs. 5.39 lakh crore, reflecting continued growth in agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and fisheries.

Andhra Pradesh ranks first in India in fruit, fish, inland fish, and egg production; second in tomato and tobacco; and third in black gram production. It has the highest jowar productivity, while rice and maize productivity is also high. In 2024-25, AP produced about 31.43 million tonnes of horticultural crops and 19.35 million tonnes of fruits, making it a major producer of high-value crops. In terms of fisheries, AP produced 51.58 tonnes of fish in 2023-24, of which 45.58 tonnes came from inland fisheries, making it a leading fish-producing state in the country.

These achievements indicate potential to increase vegetable, pulse, and groundnut productivity, along with dairy production, to scale up food grain production in the state. Thus, Andhra Pradesh has a distinct advantage in terms of production and productivity, crop and horticultural specialisation, and allied sectors to emerge as a major high-value agri-food and aquaculture economy.