Iran War: The Politics Of Pakistan Mediation
The US has been consolidating its relationship with Pakistan for several months to prepare for contingencies arising from a possible conflict with Iran.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
The United States-Israel war on Iran, which began on February 28, has generated considerable stress in the global economy. As Iran successfully halted the flow of goods and oil through the Strait of Hormuz, many economies around the world experienced energy shocks. While there was considerable loss of life and property in Iran, many Gulf countries also experienced attacks on their civilian establishments and on energy and other economic infrastructure.
The ceasefire on April 07, 2026, and subsequent peace talks raised hopes for a durable peace in the Persian Gulf. In the global media and in India, there was considerable discussion of Pakistan’s emergence as a platform for negotiations between the US and Iran. It should be noted that the US and Iran chose Pakistan as a facilitator within a specific geopolitical context.
There were instances when European countries played a significant role in discussions about the Iranian nuclear programme (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – JCPOA – 2015) and in the dialogue between Israel and Palestine (Oslo Peace Accords 1993/1995). However, US-Europe relations have experienced considerable strain over the past year. The US leadership has persistently criticised Europe for not contributing its share of financial, material and human resources to collective security mechanisms such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).
There is also considerable consternation in Europe that President Donald Trump is not sufficiently appreciative of European concerns regarding Russia. During the course of the Iran war, President Donald Trump has often expressed deep disappointment with European allies for not providing adequate support to American war efforts. On the other hand, European countries articulated their discomfort with the unilateral American decision to initiate a war with Iran. Furthermore, French President Macron also questioned the US objective of regime change in Iran. Given the prevalent distrust, the prospect of European countries acting as mediators between Iran and the US was very limited.
There were also instances when the Gulf countries acted as mediators to bridge the differences between the US and Iran. In 2022, Qatar hosted indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by the European Union. In 2023, Qatar mediated an agreement that facilitated a prisoner exchange between the US and Iran. In early February this year, there were reports that Qatar, along with Egypt and Turkey, sought to mediate between Iran and the US.
However, Oman subsequently hosted talks between the Iranian and US delegations in Muscat. Even as these mediation efforts were apace, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Iran not only retaliated against US bases in the region and Israel, but it also targeted civilian infrastructure in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman. Consequently, none of these countries was in a position to act as a mediator to stop the war.
Since the US views China as a competitor, it would be reluctant to assign a formal mediation or facilitation role to Beijing. There is also considerable apprehension among US leadership that China may equip Iran with advanced weapons at the first available opportunity. There is also considerable strain in the US-Russia relationship because of the Ukraine conflict. Therefore, a formal mediation role for Moscow in the Iran war was not possible.
While India shares a good relationship with the US, there has also been considerable strain over trade and related issues. The harsh language used against India by some senior officials in the Trump administration over the past year has also left a bad taste in the relationship. Given the Strait of Hormuz’s critical importance to the Indian economy, even if India were to mediate, it would not be a docile mediator and would push for open sea lanes that would also benefit the economies of many developing countries. Therefore, it was unlikely that India would be a mediator of first choice in the current Iran war.
It now appears that the US has been consolidating its relationship with Pakistan for several months to prepare for contingencies arising from a possible conflict with Iran. Accordingly, US leadership made numerous statements that validated or sought to endorse Pakistan’s narrative on Operation Sindoor.
For instance, US President Trump initially stated that five fighter jets were shot down, and subsequently revised the figure, saying that “seven brand new beautiful planes” were shot down. While the US President did not specify whether the jets belonged to India’s or Pakistan’s defence forces, the reference to “brand new” was interpreted as an allusion to India’s newly acquired Rafale jets. Furthermore, President Trump referred to Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, as his “favourite field marshal.”
This is not the first time Pakistan has served as a facilitator for the United States. For decades during the Cold War, Pakistan advocated rapprochement between the US and China. In July 1971, Henry Kissinger made his secret visit to Beijing via Pakistan, which fundamentally altered the geopolitical landscape in Asia. After the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan proactively served as a frontline state in the US-led fight against communism. More recently, Pakistan played an important role in supporting the Doha Agreement between the US and the Taliban.
So, the tensions in the transatlantic relationship, the Gulf countries’ involvement in the conflict, and Pakistan’s long history of protecting and promoting American interests in the region made Islamabad a suitable candidate for negotiation. There is also considerable speculation that China may have nudged Iran to participate in the peace talks.
For Pakistan, hosting the Iran peace talks was a significant diplomatic event involving the US. George W Bush was the last US president to visit Pakistan in 2006. This is the first time a US Vice President (J.D. Vance) has visited Pakistan since Joe Biden's visit in 2011. It remains to be seen how Islamabad will leverage the recent diplomatic developments for the country’s economic benefit.
Some evaluations argue that Pakistan’s role in the peace process was more that of a facilitator than a mediator. A mediator often nudges the parties to the conflict towards finding common ground by providing a new lens or approaches to better understand and resolve their differences. A facilitator, on the other hand, acts as a messenger, exchanging information between the parties to the conflict. Of course, many in Pakistan would say that terming Pakistan a facilitator stems from the insecurities of the Indians with reference to Pakistan. Be that as it may, there is no denying that Pakistan has a very violent regional policy.
In addition to India, Pakistan also shares hostile relations with Afghanistan. In the recent past, scores of people died in Pakistan’s bombing of a hospital in Kabul. While the initial reports from the UN agencies put the death toll at 143, the Taliban claimed over 400 people died in the attack. Because of the ongoing war in Iran, Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan were not adequately scrutinised by the international community. There are concerns that the afterglow of the peace talks in Islamabad will overshadow violent Pakistani actions in the neighbourhood.
While the recent negotiations in Islamabad did not yield the anticipated results, there is a need to push the peace process forward. Perhaps other major and emerging powers should step in with alternative mediation tactics to ensure a sustainable and just peace in the Persian Gulf.
* Sanjay Pulipaka is the Chairperson of the Politeia Research Foundation. The views expressed here are personal.