ETV Bharat / opinion

Iran War: The Politics Of Pakistan Mediation

A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. ( AP )

The United States-Israel war on Iran, which began on February 28, has generated considerable stress in the global economy. As Iran successfully halted the flow of goods and oil through the Strait of Hormuz, many economies around the world experienced energy shocks. While there was considerable loss of life and property in Iran, many Gulf countries also experienced attacks on their civilian establishments and on energy and other economic infrastructure.

The ceasefire on April 07, 2026, and subsequent peace talks raised hopes for a durable peace in the Persian Gulf. In the global media and in India, there was considerable discussion of Pakistan’s emergence as a platform for negotiations between the US and Iran. It should be noted that the US and Iran chose Pakistan as a facilitator within a specific geopolitical context.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran (AP)

There were instances when European countries played a significant role in discussions about the Iranian nuclear programme (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – JCPOA – 2015) and in the dialogue between Israel and Palestine (Oslo Peace Accords 1993/1995). However, US-Europe relations have experienced considerable strain over the past year. The US leadership has persistently criticised Europe for not contributing its share of financial, material and human resources to collective security mechanisms such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

There is also considerable consternation in Europe that President Donald Trump is not sufficiently appreciative of European concerns regarding Russia. During the course of the Iran war, President Donald Trump has often expressed deep disappointment with European allies for not providing adequate support to American war efforts. On the other hand, European countries articulated their discomfort with the unilateral American decision to initiate a war with Iran. Furthermore, French President Macron also questioned the US objective of regime change in Iran. Given the prevalent distrust, the prospect of European countries acting as mediators between Iran and the US was very limited.

There were also instances when the Gulf countries acted as mediators to bridge the differences between the US and Iran. In 2022, Qatar hosted indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by the European Union. In 2023, Qatar mediated an agreement that facilitated a prisoner exchange between the US and Iran. In early February this year, there were reports that Qatar, along with Egypt and Turkey, sought to mediate between Iran and the US.

Members of the media work at a media center setup for the coverage of the US-Iran talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026 (AP)

However, Oman subsequently hosted talks between the Iranian and US delegations in Muscat. Even as these mediation efforts were apace, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Iran not only retaliated against US bases in the region and Israel, but it also targeted civilian infrastructure in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman. Consequently, none of these countries was in a position to act as a mediator to stop the war.

Since the US views China as a competitor, it would be reluctant to assign a formal mediation or facilitation role to Beijing. There is also considerable apprehension among US leadership that China may equip Iran with advanced weapons at the first available opportunity. There is also considerable strain in the US-Russia relationship because of the Ukraine conflict. Therefore, a formal mediation role for Moscow in the Iran war was not possible.