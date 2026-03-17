ETV Bharat / opinion

The Iran Gambit: A New Middle East Conflict Without Precedent

A woman displays a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as she waves her country's flag during a campaign in support of the government at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 14, 2026. ( AP )

By Vivek Mishra 4 Min Read

The US-Israel military campaign against Iran is starting to bear an eerie familiarity with wars in the past. Yet, there are differences that position the current war on an entirely different plank. On the similarity front, the Iran-Iraq war and America’s interventions in the Gulf wars have strong parallels. But this time, the scale of the military campaign against Iran is unprecedented. Last year, when the Donald Trump administration decided to use bunker-buster bombs, the intention was to go in and come out swiftly, attacking critical nodes, based on the impression that the nation did not want to be caught in a cleft stick with Iran or, for that matter, in a long regional war. After all, the administration came to office on the promise that no new war would be started under its aegis. The proposition has now fallen like a pack of cards, with the Trump administration deciding to militarily attack Iran and target its military facilities and nodal centres. People walk past a portrait of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a corridor of a subway station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP) The current war is definitely a moment that is likely to change the Middle East forever, as many Rubicons have now been crossed. First, the intensity of attacks on Iran is substantively different from the past, and the fact that this war is mostly seen as a war of choice would not allow either party to descend from their respective positions. Add to that Israel’s somewhat differing goals in the region from the US, which makes convergence on the idea of stopping the war that much more difficult. The other factor is that using military force against state proxies of Iran was one thing, but using it against Iran—one of the largest states in the region—is completely another. Volunteers clean debris from a residential building damaged when a nearby police station was hit Friday in a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP)