ETV Bharat / opinion

The Hidden Waste Challenge And Opportunity Behind India's Solar Growth

In this photo taken on October 7, 2021, an engineer walks next to solar panels made by Indian manufacturer Vikram Solar at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) site at Bhadla Solar Park in Bhadla, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. ( AFP )

India's solar energy expansion has become one of the defining features of its clean energy transition. Solar parks now stretch across large parts of the country; rooftop systems are becoming increasingly common and domestic manufacturing of photovoltaic modules is expanding rapidly. This growth is essential for reducing dependence on fossil fuels and meeting India's renewable energy ambitions.

Yet behind this success lies a challenge that has received considerably less attention: what happens to millions of solar panels when they reach the end of their useful life?

Solar photovoltaic modules are generally designed to operate for around 25 years, although some may be retired earlier because of degradation, physical damage, manufacturing defects, extreme weather or replacement with newer technology. The rapid expansion of solar installations during the past decade therefore represents not only an addition to India's clean electricity capacity but also the creation of a future waste stream. The issue is not an argument against expanding solar power, but a reminder that the life cycle of a solar panel does not end when electricity generation stops.

According to Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), India’s solar waste was estimated at 100 kilotons from the installed capacity existing up to FY2023. Waste from this existing capacity alone could increase to around 340 kilotons by 2030. When solar capacity added during the current decade is included, cumulative waste could reach approximately 600 kilotons by 2030. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are expected to account for a major share, with Rajasthan alone estimated to contribute around 24 per cent. This is particularly significant for Rajasthan, which has emerged as one of India's largest solar power centres and could also become an important centre for solar waste management.

The increase after 2030 could be much sharper. Estimates indicate that cumulative solar waste could reach approximately 4.98 million tonnes by 2040 and around 19 million tonnes by 2050 under the assumptions used in the projection. These are projections rather than fixed predictions, as the actual quantity will depend on future solar capacity additions, module lifetimes, replacement rates, technological changes and reuse.

Nevertheless, the trend is clear. The relatively modest quantities of solar waste being generated today could develop into a major industrial and environmental challenge as the large solar fleet installed during the early years of India's expansion begins to age.

The challenge is also a significant resource opportunity. Solar modules contain large quantities of glass and aluminium along with silicon, copper, silver and other materials. Recovering these resources can reduce dependence on virgin raw materials and strengthen domestic supply chains for clean energy technologies.

A recent assessment estimates that India could generate around 11.22 million tonnes of solar module waste by 2047 and may require nearly 299 recycling facilities, each with a processing capacity of about 3,600 tonnes per year. The estimated investment required for such infrastructure is around ₹4,274 crore. This suggests that solar waste management could itself become an important industrial sector.

NITI Aayog's work on the circular economy reinforces the need to prepare for this transition. Its recent assessment of critical minerals identifies end of life solar photovoltaic modules as an emerging source of recoverable materials, particularly silicon, and highlights the importance of dedicated collection channels, reverse logistics and specialised processing facilities. Its modelling considers processing around 70 per cent of solar panels under the current policy scenario, with the potential to increase this to 90 per cent under a reform scenario. NITI Aayog has also identified solar panels as a priority area requiring a circular economy strategy, with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy as the concerned ministry. The broader message is that future solar waste should be treated as a source of secondary resources rather than simply discarded material.