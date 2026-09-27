The Hidden Waste Challenge And Opportunity Behind India's Solar Growth
If India prepares before the waste curve rises sharply, a potential environmental burden can instead become a new circular economy industry.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 7:02 AM IST
India's solar energy expansion has become one of the defining features of its clean energy transition. Solar parks now stretch across large parts of the country; rooftop systems are becoming increasingly common and domestic manufacturing of photovoltaic modules is expanding rapidly. This growth is essential for reducing dependence on fossil fuels and meeting India's renewable energy ambitions.
Yet behind this success lies a challenge that has received considerably less attention: what happens to millions of solar panels when they reach the end of their useful life?
Solar photovoltaic modules are generally designed to operate for around 25 years, although some may be retired earlier because of degradation, physical damage, manufacturing defects, extreme weather or replacement with newer technology. The rapid expansion of solar installations during the past decade therefore represents not only an addition to India's clean electricity capacity but also the creation of a future waste stream. The issue is not an argument against expanding solar power, but a reminder that the life cycle of a solar panel does not end when electricity generation stops.
According to Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), India’s solar waste was estimated at 100 kilotons from the installed capacity existing up to FY2023. Waste from this existing capacity alone could increase to around 340 kilotons by 2030. When solar capacity added during the current decade is included, cumulative waste could reach approximately 600 kilotons by 2030. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are expected to account for a major share, with Rajasthan alone estimated to contribute around 24 per cent. This is particularly significant for Rajasthan, which has emerged as one of India's largest solar power centres and could also become an important centre for solar waste management.
The increase after 2030 could be much sharper. Estimates indicate that cumulative solar waste could reach approximately 4.98 million tonnes by 2040 and around 19 million tonnes by 2050 under the assumptions used in the projection. These are projections rather than fixed predictions, as the actual quantity will depend on future solar capacity additions, module lifetimes, replacement rates, technological changes and reuse.
Nevertheless, the trend is clear. The relatively modest quantities of solar waste being generated today could develop into a major industrial and environmental challenge as the large solar fleet installed during the early years of India's expansion begins to age.
The challenge is also a significant resource opportunity. Solar modules contain large quantities of glass and aluminium along with silicon, copper, silver and other materials. Recovering these resources can reduce dependence on virgin raw materials and strengthen domestic supply chains for clean energy technologies.
A recent assessment estimates that India could generate around 11.22 million tonnes of solar module waste by 2047 and may require nearly 299 recycling facilities, each with a processing capacity of about 3,600 tonnes per year. The estimated investment required for such infrastructure is around ₹4,274 crore. This suggests that solar waste management could itself become an important industrial sector.
NITI Aayog's work on the circular economy reinforces the need to prepare for this transition. Its recent assessment of critical minerals identifies end of life solar photovoltaic modules as an emerging source of recoverable materials, particularly silicon, and highlights the importance of dedicated collection channels, reverse logistics and specialised processing facilities. Its modelling considers processing around 70 per cent of solar panels under the current policy scenario, with the potential to increase this to 90 per cent under a reform scenario. NITI Aayog has also identified solar panels as a priority area requiring a circular economy strategy, with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy as the concerned ministry. The broader message is that future solar waste should be treated as a source of secondary resources rather than simply discarded material.
India has already brought solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and cells within the framework of the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022. However, effective implementation will require infrastructure on the ground. Solar projects are spread across large geographical areas, while retired modules are bulky and costly to transport. Collection and aggregation centres near major solar clusters could therefore improve the economics of recycling. States such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, with large concentrations of solar projects, could take the lead in developing dedicated solar waste management networks.
Another important requirement is traceability. India could establish a national digital system recording the manufacturer, module technology, installation date, location, capacity and eventual retirement of solar modules. Such information would help governments and recyclers estimate where and when waste will emerge and plan processing capacity in advance. It could also strengthen producer responsibility and reduce the possibility of valuable modules entering informal waste channels.
The design of solar modules should also gradually take recycling into account. Easier disassembly, greater standardisation and improved separation of glass, aluminium, polymers, silicon and metals could reduce recycling costs. Manufacturers and project developers should have a clearly defined role in managing the end of a module's life, while suitable economic incentives can help make recycling commercially viable.
Recycling should not always be the first option. Some modules that are no longer suitable for large utility scale projects may still be useful in less demanding applications after proper testing and certification. Reuse and refurbishment can extend their useful life, followed by material recovery when the module is no longer technically suitable. International experience offers useful lessons. The European Union has incorporated photovoltaic panels into its waste management framework, while countries such as China and the United States are developing dedicated recycling and material recovery systems as their solar fleets mature. Their experience shows that successful recycling requires regulation, producer responsibility, collection infrastructure, technology and markets for recovered materials to develop together.
For Rajasthan, the emerging challenge could become an economic opportunity. The state already has extensive solar generation, large solar parks and an industrial and technical ecosystem that could support module testing, refurbishment, collection and recycling. Developing such facilities could create employment, recover valuable materials and reduce the need to transport bulky waste over long distances.
India still has time to prepare. The largest wave of solar waste will emerge gradually, but the decisions taken today will determine how effectively the country manages it. Building recycling infrastructure only after waste volumes have become enormous would be costly and inefficient. Collection networks, traceability systems, recycling technologies and markets for recovered materials should be developed while the solar industry is still expanding.
India’s solar revolution has created an opportunity to build a cleaner energy system. The next step is to ensure that this transition remains sustainable throughout the entire life cycle of technology. Solar panels installed today should not simply be viewed as future waste, but as future sources of glass, aluminium, silicon, copper, silver and other valuable resources. If India prepares before the waste curve rises sharply, a potential environmental burden can instead become a new circular economy industry.
Khushboo Shah and Lalit Jyani also contributed to this story.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writers. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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