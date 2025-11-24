ETV Bharat / opinion

The Hidden Imbalance Behind India's Economic Growth

By Prof. N.Siva Prasad

For three decades, India's economic narrative has been dominated by two towering success stories: its information technology services boom and the steady flow of remittances from its diaspora workforce. Together, these sectors have generated hundreds of billions in foreign exchange, created millions of jobs, and positioned India as a global economic player. Yet beneath this impressive facade lies a structural vulnerability that could define the country's economic future.

The Scale of Success—and Its Limits

The numbers tell a compelling story of growth. IT services exports reached $194 billion in Financial Year 2023-24, employing over 5.4 million professionals in gleaming office towers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Remittances, meanwhile, poured in at $135.46 billion in Financial Year 2024-25, representing more than 10% of India's current account inflows — a lifeline sent home by millions of Indian workers from the Gulf to Silicon Valley.

Representational image (IANS)

But here's the paradox: while these knowledge-economy victories capture headlines, India's largest export category remains something far more traditional—merchandise exports worth $437 billion in Financial Year 2023-24. The problem isn't the size of this sector, but its composition and the structural weaknesses it reveals.

Unpacking the Manufacturing Reality

India's merchandise exports tell a complex story when examined closely:

Engineering goods dominate the landscape, comprising 26.7% of exports at approximately $116.7 billion. This encompasses everything from auto components to heavy machinery—sectors that showcase India's industrial capabilities but often rely heavily on imported components.

Electronics, while smaller at 8.8% of exports ($38.6 billion), represents the future with impressive 32% year-on-year growth. The smartphone assembly boom has put India on the global electronics map, yet the sector remains heavily dependent on imported semiconductors and components.

Pharmaceuticals contribute roughly 7% ($30.5 billion), reflecting India's emergence as the world's pharmacy through generic drugs and vaccine production—one of the few sectors where India has achieved genuine value-addition leadership.

Textiles and apparel generate $36.6 billion in exports, including ready-made garments (44%), cotton textiles (33%), and synthetic fibres (13%). This labour-intensive sector should be India's manufacturing crown jewel, yet it has been losing global market share to competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Agriculture and allied products account for 11.9% of exports ($51.9 billion), with rice alone contributing $12.5 billion. This sector demonstrates India's agricultural strength but also highlights the economy's continued dependence on traditional commodities.

File photo of migrant workers rushing in trains (ETV Bharat)

The Employment Paradox—And What India Missed

The development trajectories of China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam offer valuable blueprints that highlight India's missed opportunities and potential paths forward.

China's Evolutionary Approach: China's 'Made in China 2025' initiative strives to secure China's position as a global powerhouse in high-tech industries, aiming to reduce China's reliance on foreign technology imports and invest heavily in its own innovations. But this high-tech focus came after decades of building manufacturing depth. China began with state-directed investment in heavy industries, then created export processing zones that attracted global supply chains, gradually moving up the value chain from assembly to innovation.

South Korea's Chaebol Model: South Korea applied a policy of export-oriented industrialisation, closing entry to foreign products except raw materials, while chaebols were guaranteed loans from the banking sector and played key roles in developing new industries, markets, and export production. This evolved through distinct phases: transition to export-oriented industrialisation in the 1960s, heavy and chemical industry drive in the 1970s, and information technology industry promotion in the 1980s and 1990s. The government-chaebol partnership created vertically integrated industrial giants that could compete globally while generating mass employment.

Taiwan's Flexible Networks: Taiwan's business groups are smaller and less vertically-integrated than Korean chaebols, allowing for greater adaptability in global supply chains. This flexibility enabled Taiwan to become a critical node in electronics manufacturing, from semiconductors to consumer devices.