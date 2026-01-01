The Energy–Water–Food Nexus In India: Interdependencies, Challenges And Pathways To Sustainability
While groundwater irrigation and subsidised electricity sparked green revolution, subsequent unsustainable feedback loops of resource overuse and inefficiency are a challenge.
By Prof Metuku Devender Reddy
Introduction
In India and around the world, discussions on sustainability have focused heavily on the connection between energy, water, and food production, sometimes known as the water–energy–food (WEF) nexus. The reliance of Indian agriculture on groundwater, the supply of free or heavily discounted energy for irrigation, and the resulting effects on natural resources, food security, and economic systems are the most obvious examples of this relationship. Although the Green Revolution and India's food supply were made possible by this trinity, it has also resulted in structural issues including groundwater depletion, unsustainable energy use, and environmental damage. Innovative technologies, coordinated regulations, and behavioral shifts on the part of both farmers and legislators are needed to address these issues
Groundwater and Agriculture: Foundation of Food Security
Nearly 80–90% of India's water use is devoted to agriculture, with more than 60% of irrigated land depending on groundwater. As a result, the most important resource for guaranteeing food security is groundwater. Because groundwater irrigation offers flexibility, dependability, and on-demand watering—all of which are essential for water-intensive crops like wheat and paddy—farmers favor it over canal irrigation.
This reliance is best illustrated by states such as Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, where agricultural patterns are dominated by rice and sugarcane, despite their incompatibility with semi-arid environments. In fact, this dependence has protected national food supplies and increased productivity. But it has also made people more vulnerable: dwindling water levels, dwindling aquifers, and poor water quality pose a threat to long-term food security as well as farmer livelihoods.
Energy and Groundwater: The Role of Electricity Subsidies
The primary cause of groundwater expansion has been the electrification of agriculture and the availability of free or inexpensive power.Farmers were able to irrigate land that was previously reliant on rainfall thanks to pump sets that were driven by electricity and diesel.In the beginning, this helped to quickly raise national food sufficiency, farmer incomes, and crop yields.However, the unforeseen repercussions quickly became apparent: • Excessive groundwater exploitation in areas like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab is causing aquifer depletion. • Growing energy consumption since a disproportionate amount of rural electricity is used for agriculture. • Financial strain on utilities as a result of state electrical boards' revenue deficits brought on by free power policies. • Inefficient use of resources since farmers were no longer incentivized to implement energy-efficient irrigation systems due to flat-rate tariffs.
The Groundwater–Energy–Agriculture Feedback Loop
One way to describe the relationship between groundwater, energy, and agriculture is as a cyclical feedback system:
1. Pumping is made possible by energy, which establishes the level of groundwater extraction.
2. Agriculture is supported by groundwater, which guarantees increased yields and a steady supply of food.
3. Because expanding irrigated areas demands more power, agriculture promotes energy consumption.
Because of this interdependence, policy incentives in one sector have an impact on the others. Subsidized power, for instance, exacerbates the strain on natural resources by encouraging unsustainable groundwater extraction and solidifying water-intensive farming practices.
Challenges in the Nexus
The WEF nexus in India gives rise to a number of interconnected challenges: • Depletion of groundwater: India is the world's largest extractor of groundwater, with numerous states experiencing over-exploitation of critical aquifers.
• Energy inefficiency: Subsidized tariffs discourage the adoption of energy-saving technologies and place pressure on electricity utilities.
• Environmental degradation: Over-irrigation causes waterlogging, salinity, and soil fertility loss, reducing agricultural sustainability.
• Economic burden: Free power schemes and high irrigation subsidies limit state governments’ ability to invest in alternative, long-term solutions.
•Climate variability: Irregular monsoons, rising temperatures, and droughts add volatility to already stressed water and energy systems.
Policy Responses and Innovative Practices
A number of technological and policy measures have been implemented in recognition of these difficulties:
- Metered Power Supply: Studies in states such as Punjab's Paani Bachao and Paisa Kamao have demonstrated that tying metered power to farmer incentives can reduce waste.
- Solar Irrigation Pumps: Programs such as the KUSUM initiative encourage solar-powered irrigation, which can lessen reliance on the electrical grid and give farmers extra cash by selling excess power to the grid.
- Crop Diversification: Promoting the switch from sugarcane and paddy to less water-demanding crops can significantly lessen the strain on energy and groundwater supplies.
- MicroIrrigation: Expanding the use of drip and sprinkler irrigation can reduce energy consumption and improve water efficiency.
- Integrated Water-Energy Pricing: Connecting water-saving measures with power subsidies
Opportunities and Risks of Renewable Energy
A viable option to separate irrigation from unsustainable electrical subsidies is through renewable energy, particularly solar power.However, in areas with limited water supplies, standalone solar pumps run the risk of promoting unregulated pumping. Grid connected solar pumps encourage water conservation rather than waste by allowing farmers to sell excess energy. One such example is the Solar Cooperatives (SPICE) in Gujarat. However, overcoming infrastructure and financial obstacles is necessary for large-scale solar integration.To guarantee that renewable energy adds to rather than exacerbates the nexus issue, state discoms must be reinforced, smart grids must be created, and regulatory coordination must be improved.
The Broader Water–Energy Nexus
The energy–water link extends beyond agriculture. Over 75 percent of India’s electricity is generated from thermal power plants, which are highly water-intensive. Producing one megawatt-hour of electricity in a coal-fired plant consumes 1,500–2,000 liters of water. At the same time, electricity is essential for water treatment, pumping, and distribution. Losses in either sector amplify inefficiencies in the other.
For example, transmission losses in electricity (15.4% in 2022–23) and non-revenue water (38% nationally, 50% in cities like Kolkata and Bengaluru) highlight infrastructure inefficiencies that worsen resource stress. Climate change, rapid urbanization, and industrialization will further intensify these pressures.
Towards Sustainable Solutions
Addressing the energy–water–food nexus requires a multi-pronged approach:
- Renewable energy integration: Expanding solar, wind, and other clean energy sources reduce water dependence of power generation.
- Efficient irrigation techniques: Adoption of micro-irrigation, water harvesting, and crop diversification can drastically cut groundwater and energy use.
- Recycling and reuse of water: Especially in industries and power plants, wastewater treatment and closed-loop systems reduce freshwater dependency.
- Strengthening infrastructure: Smart grids, IoT-based monitoring, and modern pipelines can minimize losses and enhance efficiency.
- Integrated policy frameworks: Water, energy, and agriculture policies must be harmonized, with joint regulatory bodies or cross-sectoral committees
Conclusion
The water–energy–food nexus in India is both a driver of growth and a source of vulnerability. Groundwater irrigation powered by subsidized electricity enabled the Green Revolution and ensured national food security, but it has now created unsustainable feedback loops of resource overuse and inefficiency. With climate change, urbanization, and rising population pressures, the stakes are higher than ever.
