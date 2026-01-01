ETV Bharat / opinion

The Energy–Water–Food Nexus In India: Interdependencies, Challenges And Pathways To Sustainability

By Prof Metuku Devender Reddy

Introduction

In India and around the world, discussions on sustainability have focused heavily on the connection between energy, water, and food production, sometimes known as the water–energy–food (WEF) nexus. The reliance of Indian agriculture on groundwater, the supply of free or heavily discounted energy for irrigation, and the resulting effects on natural resources, food security, and economic systems are the most obvious examples of this relationship. Although the Green Revolution and India's food supply were made possible by this trinity, it has also resulted in structural issues including groundwater depletion, unsustainable energy use, and environmental damage. Innovative technologies, coordinated regulations, and behavioral shifts on the part of both farmers and legislators are needed to address these issues

Groundwater and Agriculture: Foundation of Food Security

Nearly 80–90% of India's water use is devoted to agriculture, with more than 60% of irrigated land depending on groundwater. As a result, the most important resource for guaranteeing food security is groundwater. Because groundwater irrigation offers flexibility, dependability, and on-demand watering—all of which are essential for water-intensive crops like wheat and paddy—farmers favor it over canal irrigation.

This reliance is best illustrated by states such as Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, where agricultural patterns are dominated by rice and sugarcane, despite their incompatibility with semi-arid environments. In fact, this dependence has protected national food supplies and increased productivity. But it has also made people more vulnerable: dwindling water levels, dwindling aquifers, and poor water quality pose a threat to long-term food security as well as farmer livelihoods.

Energy and Groundwater: The Role of Electricity Subsidies

The primary cause of groundwater expansion has been the electrification of agriculture and the availability of free or inexpensive power.Farmers were able to irrigate land that was previously reliant on rainfall thanks to pump sets that were driven by electricity and diesel.In the beginning, this helped to quickly raise national food sufficiency, farmer incomes, and crop yields.However, the unforeseen repercussions quickly became apparent: • Excessive groundwater exploitation in areas like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab is causing aquifer depletion. • Growing energy consumption since a disproportionate amount of rural electricity is used for agriculture. • Financial strain on utilities as a result of state electrical boards' revenue deficits brought on by free power policies. • Inefficient use of resources since farmers were no longer incentivized to implement energy-efficient irrigation systems due to flat-rate tariffs.

The Groundwater–Energy–Agriculture Feedback Loop

One way to describe the relationship between groundwater, energy, and agriculture is as a cyclical feedback system:

1. Pumping is made possible by energy, which establishes the level of groundwater extraction.

2. Agriculture is supported by groundwater, which guarantees increased yields and a steady supply of food.

3. Because expanding irrigated areas demands more power, agriculture promotes energy consumption.

Because of this interdependence, policy incentives in one sector have an impact on the others. Subsidized power, for instance, exacerbates the strain on natural resources by encouraging unsustainable groundwater extraction and solidifying water-intensive farming practices.

Challenges in the Nexus

The WEF nexus in India gives rise to a number of interconnected challenges: • Depletion of groundwater: India is the world's largest extractor of groundwater, with numerous states experiencing over-exploitation of critical aquifers.

• Energy inefficiency: Subsidized tariffs discourage the adoption of energy-saving technologies and place pressure on electricity utilities.

• Environmental degradation: Over-irrigation causes waterlogging, salinity, and soil fertility loss, reducing agricultural sustainability.