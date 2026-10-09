ETV Bharat / opinion

The Election Commission's Greatest Asset Is Public Trust

There can be no democracy without a clean electoral roll. Dead voters must be removed regularly, duplicate entries deleted, migrants updated, and persons not entitled to vote excluded. On this there can be no disagreement.

But electoral integrity has another equally important side: every eligible citizen must remain on the roll. A wrongful inclusion or exclusion damages the purity of the roll.

For nearly 75 years, successive Election Commissions have understood this responsibility.

Maintaining the purity of the electoral roll is not a new idea. It is a basic constitutional and legal obligation. Every Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner since the beginning of the Republic has worked under the same mandate.

This continuous process brought India remarkably close to universal electoral registration, around 99 per cent by commonly used measures of coverage. The rolls were never perfect. No database of nearly a billion people can be. But they were constantly being corrected.

Security personnel stand guard on Jantar Mantar Road amidst heavy security deployment ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (PTI)

That is why I have been asking, from the beginning of the present exercise: why suddenly abandon a system that has worked for decades?

The normal method is summary revision, together with continuous updating. This has been followed especially since electoral rolls were computerised. The existing roll remains the foundation. New voters are added. Deaths and duplicate entries are removed. Changes of residence are recorded. Claims and objections are invited. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) verify information on the ground. Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) take statutory decisions. Political parties receive the rolls and participate through their booth-level agents.

This is not a casual procedure. It is the system through which electoral rolls have been maintained for generations.

The law recognises different forms of revision, and there may certainly be circumstances requiring an intensive or special exercise. The Supreme Court has also upheld the Commission's power to undertake such an exercise.

But legality of the power is only the beginning of the discussion, not the end of it.

The larger question is one of necessity, scale and method. What happened to electoral rolls which had been revised only months earlier and on which elections had been conducted? If they were reliable enough to elect governments, how did they suddenly become so unreliable that millions of existing electors had to prove themselves again?

Congress leader Mona Tiwari and party workers hold a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls issue, in Lucknow, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (PTI)

The reasons given by the Commission include migration, urbanisation, duplicate enrolment and the need to ensure that only citizens are registered. All are legitimate concerns. But none is new. People have migrated since Independence. Citizens die, change houses and turn 18 every year. Duplicates arise. The electoral machinery was created precisely to deal with such problems continuously.

What generations of election officials patiently achieved over 30, 40 or 70 years cannot suddenly be reconstructed in three months unless someone has a magic wand.

And there are no magic wands in public administration.

If particular areas show suspicious enrolment, investigate them intensively. If technology identifies possible duplicates, verify them. If hundreds of voters appear at a doubtful address, check it. If there are allegations about foreign nationals entering the rolls, inquire into them.

Such information can provide leads for verification. But the ERO must verify the facts, issue notice and follow due process. Suspicion cannot become a verdict.

Telangana itself now offers a warning of what can go wrong. Reports of pre-filled Form 7 applications seeking deletion of genuine voters, mostly Muslims, have led the Chief Electoral Officer to order statewide scrutiny, and an ERO's complaint in Hyderabad has now resulted in an FIR after verification reportedly found all 30 voters targeted in one case were genuine residents.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, actor-activist Prakash Raj and others during the 'people's tribunal' protest, organised by various civil society groups against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (PTI)

Form 7 is meant for a citizen to object to a specific wrong entry, on a signed declaration. It was never meant to be an instrument of mass disenfranchisement. A system intended to remove ineligible names must contain equally strong safeguards against organised attempts to remove eligible ones. Every objection must be verified individually. The voter must receive notice and a hearing. And a false declaration in connection with the electoral roll is an offence under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Otherwise, the machinery meant to clean the roll becomes a tool to purge it.

Verifying specific leads is very different from putting the entire electorate on trial.

That is what has troubled me most about Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The normal relationship between citizen and electoral authority appears to have been reversed. A person may have been registered for 10 or 20 years, voted repeatedly and possessed an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission itself. Suddenly he is asked to reconnect himself to an old roll or establish an entitlement which the Commission's own rolls had recognised election after election.

Consider a young man who turned 18 in 2008. He has voted in every general election since 2009. He was never on the 2003 roll. He could not have been. Yet he must now trace himself through a parent's entry in it. If his parents were already dead, if their names were misspelt, or if the old roll of their village cannot be traced, the burden falls on him, not on the system that registered him.

The immediate previous roll must mean something.

The scale of the exclusions has made this concern more serious. Across successive phases of SIR, more than 13 crore names were left out of draft rolls. Not every omission from a draft roll becomes a final deletion, and many genuine voters may return through cumbersome claims and appeals. But figures of this order cannot be treated as routine clerical corrections.

The Commission itself has now directed its machinery to compare pre-SIR and post-SIR rolls and identify eligible voters who have disappeared so that they can be brought back.