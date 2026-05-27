ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | The Changing Grammar of India-US Relations

From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 ( PTI )

By Vivek Mishra 5 Min Read

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India is, at best, a mixed-picture story about the bilateral relationship between the US and India. For the past few years, what we have witnessed is a changed United States, especially from the time of the first Donald Trump administration, where its approach has been broadly transactional, irrespective of the proximity that the two countries have shared in the past. This has meant that the renewed approach from Washington is indicative of a larger shift, which may not be specific to India, but indeed to the world at large. However, as these developments have coincided with India's growth story, with it being the fastest-growing large economy - the repercussions of these changes in the United States' approach impact India across sectors that are key both for growth as well as for the relationship itself, such as immigration, which undergirds the people-to-people ties and impacts the Indian diaspora in the United States, besides impacting thee Indo-Pacific balance of power where the United States appears to be ceding space deliberately. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong and Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI) With that backdrop, the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Summit in New Delhi, coinciding with Marco Rubio’s visit to India, gained far more importance for what it reveals about the test of the relationship and the changing nature and character of the bilateral relationship than for the deliverables themselves. From what it appears, Rubio's visit to New Delhi kept the United States’ interests at the centre while keeping bilateral and minilateral concerns on the periphery. Rubio’s visit to Kolkata as his first pit stop in a multi-city visit to India signalled — especially through the visit to the Missionaries of Charity - a Christian pivoting that appeals to both the domestic audience in the United States, which banks heavily on an evangelical base, as well as underscores the blatantly solipsistic attitude of the US, where it is ultimately out to look after its own interests. The Missionaries of Charity had come under the scanner for its FCRA licence in 2021 by the Government of India, and therefore this visit subtly laid down the criticality of dropping key markers for the conservative vote bank in the United States ahead of the upcoming midterm elections later this year, while externally it is an assertion that draws the contours of faith in diplomacy and the importance of faith-based diplomacy for the United States under the Trump administration. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio upon his arrival for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (IANS)