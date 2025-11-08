ETV Bharat / opinion

The Busan Truce: A Pause, Not Peace, In The US-China Economic War

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands after their U.S.-China summit meeting at Gimhae International Airport Jinping in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. ( AP )

By Ajay Srivastava

When President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping met in Busan, South Korea, on October 30, 2025, the world expected fireworks. Instead, they produced a fragile truce.

Under the deal, Washington agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese goods by 10%, reducing the so-called 'fentanyl-related' duty from 20% to 10%. In exchange, China pledged to buy more US farm goods, especially soybeans and to keep rare-earth exports flowing for another year.

Behind the deal was a more urgent motive: America's dependence on China for rare-earths and semiconductor materials. These minerals are essential for chips, clean-energy systems, and defence technology—and China controls nearly 80% of global supply.

For Beijing, the concessions were painless: it gained time to strengthen its industrial base while appearing cooperative. For Trump, it offered political optics and a breather from inflationary pressure at home.

From Fentanyl Tariffs to Economic Shockwaves

President Donald Trump, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, third left, hold their summit talk at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 (AP)

The Busan accord followed months of escalating confrontation under Trump 2.0. Soon after returning to the White House, Trump revived the trade war by slapping a 10% fentanyl tariff on February 4, doubling it to 20% a month later, claiming China had failed to stop the export of precursor chemicals. That levy stacked on top of other "reciprocal" and country-specific duties, pushing total US tariffs on Chinese goods as high as 145%—the steepest in modern history.

Beijing struck back. It raised tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, targeting agricultural and energy exports—chicken, soybeans, wheat, pork, and corn among them—and added Micron and Boeing to its blacklist. China also expanded export controls on rare-earths and gallium, suspended licenses for US farm firms, and accused Washington of "economic bullying." The tit-for-tat escalation rattled supply chains and drove manufacturers from Apple to Siemens to shift production to India, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Yet the US tariff shock failed to dent China’s dominance. Chinese exports to the US climbed from $28.8 billion in May 2025 to $34.3 billion in September, proving that American consumers still rely on low-cost Chinese goods. India, meanwhile, became a collateral casualty: its exports to the US fell 37% over the same period, as lower-tariff suppliers seized its market share.