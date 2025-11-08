The Busan Truce: A Pause, Not Peace, In The US-China Economic War
The urgent motive behind the deal was America's dependence on China for rare-earths -- essential for chips, clean-energy systems, and defence technology
Published : November 8, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST
By Ajay Srivastava
When President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping met in Busan, South Korea, on October 30, 2025, the world expected fireworks. Instead, they produced a fragile truce.
Under the deal, Washington agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese goods by 10%, reducing the so-called 'fentanyl-related' duty from 20% to 10%. In exchange, China pledged to buy more US farm goods, especially soybeans and to keep rare-earth exports flowing for another year.
Behind the deal was a more urgent motive: America's dependence on China for rare-earths and semiconductor materials. These minerals are essential for chips, clean-energy systems, and defence technology—and China controls nearly 80% of global supply.
For Beijing, the concessions were painless: it gained time to strengthen its industrial base while appearing cooperative. For Trump, it offered political optics and a breather from inflationary pressure at home.
From Fentanyl Tariffs to Economic Shockwaves
The Busan accord followed months of escalating confrontation under Trump 2.0. Soon after returning to the White House, Trump revived the trade war by slapping a 10% fentanyl tariff on February 4, doubling it to 20% a month later, claiming China had failed to stop the export of precursor chemicals. That levy stacked on top of other "reciprocal" and country-specific duties, pushing total US tariffs on Chinese goods as high as 145%—the steepest in modern history.
Beijing struck back. It raised tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, targeting agricultural and energy exports—chicken, soybeans, wheat, pork, and corn among them—and added Micron and Boeing to its blacklist. China also expanded export controls on rare-earths and gallium, suspended licenses for US farm firms, and accused Washington of "economic bullying." The tit-for-tat escalation rattled supply chains and drove manufacturers from Apple to Siemens to shift production to India, Vietnam, and Mexico.
Yet the US tariff shock failed to dent China’s dominance. Chinese exports to the US climbed from $28.8 billion in May 2025 to $34.3 billion in September, proving that American consumers still rely on low-cost Chinese goods. India, meanwhile, became a collateral casualty: its exports to the US fell 37% over the same period, as lower-tariff suppliers seized its market share.
The Chip War That Backfired
Nowhere has the US–China rivalry been more intense—or more ironic—than in semiconductors. In 2022, President Joe Biden banned sales of Nvidia’s A100 and H100 AI chips to China. Nvidia responded by producing a lower-powered version—the H20—which Chinese firms eagerly adopted. By clustering H20s, they achieved performance nearly equal to high-end US chips.
Trump’s return closed that business. Declaring "no chips are going to China," he banned even H20 exports. But while Washington was blocking shipments, Huawei and other Chinese companies quietly caught up. When Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang lobbied for limited sales to recover lost revenue, Trump relented—but Beijing no longer needed them. Chinese regulators instructed local firms to stop buying Nvidia chips altogether. America’s sanctions, meant to contain China’s rise, instead spurred its self-reliance—and cut US firms off from their biggest market.
A Rivalry Beyond Trade
In 2024, total trade between the two giants reached $582 billion. US exports to China were $143 billion, led by electronics, petroleum, and soybeans, while imports stood at $439 billion, dominated by consumer electronics, machinery, and intermediate goods. Despite years of tariffs, these flows endured—proof of how deeply their economies remain intertwined.
But both sides are working to unwind that dependency: Washington through reshoring and alliances, and Beijing through import substitution and domestic innovation.
The Busan truce is only the latest chapter in a rivalry that long ago outgrew tariffs. The United States sees China’s state-subsidized capitalism, IP theft, and forced tech transfers as threats to fair competition. China views US export controls, investment bans, and Indo-Pacific alliances as an attempt to contain its ascent. The confrontation now spans trade, technology, finance, and digital sovereignty—the pillars of 21st-century power.
Busan: Breathing Space, Not Breakthrough
The Busan deal offers short-term relief but no long-term resolution. Cutting tariffs and reviving some farm trade may cool tempers, yet the real disputes—over technology transfer, subsidies, and state-owned enterprises—remain untouched. The world’s two largest economies have entered a phase of "managed rivalry": fewer public clashes, limited progress, and constant maneuvering for advantage.
For China, the truce provides a year to fortify its semiconductor and clean-energy sectors before the next round of US restrictions. For the US, it avoids an immediate crisis in rare-earths and chip supplies. But neither side is stepping back. The tariff war may pause, yet the tech war continues—chip by chip, algorithm by algorithm, factory by factory.
The Busan pact may calm markets, but it underscores a deeper truth: America can no longer isolate China without isolating itself. Three decades after globalization tied their fortunes together, Washington and Beijing are trying to untangle them -- with costs that the rest of the world, from India to Europe, will also pay.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
