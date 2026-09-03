The Bhote Koshi Catastrophe: Why Himalayan Glaciers Are Collapsing?
The 2026 Rasuwa disaster highlights rising Himalayan glacier risks and the urgent need for cross-border early warning systems, writes Hari Krishna Nibanupudi.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
The 2026 Rasuwa disaster in Nepal caused hundreds of deaths, made thousands missing, and destroyed homes and infrastructure. A new upstream lake is at high risk of breaching, raising fears of a second flood. Scientific assessments suggest it was not a typical GLOF but started with a high- altitude ice-rock avalanche into the Lhende Khola, blocking the river before releasing a surge.
At Galchhi, water level rose nine metres in 30 minutes. The same corridor flooded in July 2025 after draining a supraglacial lake in Tibet. Climate change drives compound hazards in the Himalayas, involving glaciers, permafrost, unstable slopes, landslides, debris flows, and river surges.
This is similar to the 2014 Jure–Sun Koshi disaster, when a slope collapse stopped downstream flow for 12 hours and created a lake upstream. Though mechanisms differ, the lesson remains: mountain failure can quickly turn into a transboundary flood, challenging warning systems, infrastructure, and diplomacy.
Why the Koshi Is Naturally Prone to Catastrophic Flooding
The 720-km Koshi flows from the Tibetan Plateau through Nepal into Bihar, joining the Ganges near Kursela, and covers about 87,300–88,000 sq km, with roughly 45% in Nepal, 33% in China, and 22% in India. It varies from 60 meters above sea level to Everest's 8,848.86 meters, supporting 35–40 million people. Major upper systems—Sun Koshi, Arun, Tamor—converge before exiting Himalayan gorges into the Gangetic plain, making it unstable.
The Himalaya is fractured by fault lines, with 5,653 landslides in the basin—nearly 48% debris flows, 25.18% erosion, 18.98% blocked rivers—risking dam formation. The river transports 100–101 million tonnes of sediment annually, sometimes reaching 135 million, with yields near 2,500 tonnes/km²/year. Sediment buildup causes channel aggradation and migration, with the Koshi shifting over 100 km. Floods result from rainfall, monsoon extremes, tectonics, landslides, sedimentation, channel migration, floodplain development, infrastructure, and climate change.
More Than 25,000 Glacial Lakes—and Rising GLOF Risk
A 2026 ICIMOD review records 25,614 glacial lakes over 0.003 sq km across five Hindu Kush Himalayan basins, with a 2022 inventory finding 31,698 lakes covering 2,240 sq km. ICIMOD estimates over 25,000 lakes in HKH, around 200 of which are dangerous. Warming destabilizes glaciers and permafrost, creating and enlarging lakes, and weakening dams and slopes. In the Koshi basin, a 2020 assessment mapped 3,624 lakes, with 47 potentially dangerous (31 Rank I, 12 Rank II, 4 Rank III); most are in the basin (25 in China, 21 in Nepal, 1 in India).
Another inventory counted ~2,064–2,087 lakes there. GLOF events vary: 62 reviewed, 51 convincing, mostly in China (28), Bhutan (13), Nepal (8), and India (2). Nepal recorded 26 GLOFs since 1977, with 14 domestically, and the Everest–Dudh Koshi experienced 5 major GLOFs over 50 years. Risks are unpredictable, depending on lake volume, moraine stability, glacier proximity, and disasters.
Models suggest the highest GLOF risk in eastern Himalaya, nearly triple by 2100. Warnings have existed for decades; Khumbu glaciers retreated 30–60 m/year (1998–2004), and ten Everest glaciers worsened mass balance from 1970–2007.
When Water Diplomacy Stops at the Border
This is where a climate and geological problem becomes a diplomatic issue. The Koshi has a history of transboundary cooperation, starting with the 1954 India–Nepal Kosi Agreement, revised in 1966, covering barrage, embankments, surveys, and flood control.
Today, cooperation persists through multiple bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission, the Joint Committee on Water Resources, the Joint Standing Technical Committee, the Joint Flood Forecasting Team, and committees on the Kosi, Gandak, and inundation management. Some systems work effectively; during the monsoon, Nepalese hydrometeorological data updates hourly and feeds India’s forecasts.
Bihar’s Koshi system provides experimental forecasts at 17 sites up to 72 hours ahead. Since 2014, ICIMOD’s Koshi system combines sensors, radar, rainfall forecasts, and models to deliver up to 3-day flood outlooks.
Regional cooperation through the HKH-HYCOS project, launched in 2010 by ICIMOD and WMO with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, installed 38 real-time hydrometeorological stations. However, these arrangements never became a legally guaranteed, continuous system for automatic upstream hazard data flow, affected by political relations. During the July 2025 Rasuwa flood, Nepalese officials said China issued no warning.
In August 2026, critical information only reached Nepal after floodwaters crossed the border. A decade earlier, regional analysis warned that hydrological data sharing was hindered by political dynamics. Flood and glacier- risk information should be treated as politically neutral humanitarian infrastructure. A glacier does not wait for diplomacy; a landslide dam does not recognise borders.
From Diplomatic Goodwill to Automatic Alerts
Himalayan cooperation should shift from voluntary exchanges to automated warnings. China, Nepal, and India must agree on thresholds for water levels, seismic activity, glaciers, lakes, slope displacement, and landslides. Alerts should be sent simultaneously, regardless of politics or working hours. ICIMOD and WMO could host a regional data platform using satellite communication to prevent interruptions.
Alerts should address rainfall floods, GLOFs, avalanches, landslides, debris flows, and hazards, especially as infrastructure in fragile areas expands. Tibet/Xizang’s roads grew from 65,200 km in 2012 to 124,900 km in 2024. The 1,543 km Sichuan–Tibet Railway crosses seismic terrain. China began the US$168 billion Yarlung Zangbo hydropower project in 2025.
The Yarlung Zangbo is in the Brahmaputra basin, not the Koshi basin; no clear link exists between Chinese infrastructure and recent GLOFs. The main concern is the cumulative risk from roads, tunnels, reservoirs, and altered drainage affecting slopes and sediments, requiring independent assessments.
Engineering Can Reduce Risk—But Not Eliminate It
Engineering interventions can reduce GLOF risk but cannot guarantee safety across the Himalayan cryosphere. Nepal demonstrates success: Tsho Rolpa was lowered by three meters, and at Imja Lake, water levels dropped by 3.4 meters. Automated warning systems now protect over 90,000 people in six settlements along a 50-km risk corridor.
In 2025, the Green Climate Fund approved $36.1 million for a seven-year program to lower four high-risk lakes, enhance early warnings, and restore vegetation, benefiting 2.2–2.3 million people. Despite these efforts being costly, technical, and limited—requiring operations in harsh, high-altitude conditions often with helicopters—they do reduce pressure but can't prevent avalanches or slope failures.
With about 200 dangerous glacial lakes in the HKH, structural interventions are unfeasible everywhere. Science should focus on lakes where engineering is most effective, with monitoring, land management, and evacuation plans used elsewhere.
Build for the Hazards Ahead—and Make Warnings Reach the Last Mile
Himalayan infrastructure must become more resilient to extreme floods by relocating settlements, hotels, hospitals, and critical assets outside flood zones. Bridges need to withstand debris-rich floods with large boulders and sediment. Major dams, roads, and tunnels should undergo independent safety assessments for hazards such as earthquakes, landslides, and glacial collapses, focusing on climate change scenarios rather than past events.
Technological warnings are effective only if people receive them; Nepal's warning systems are weak despite numerous stations, with systems like the Tsho Rolpa siren often unused. On the Bhote Koshi, alarms offer minimal warning. Evacuation plans must include satellite, seismic, radar, AI monitoring, drills, volunteers, sirens, radio, mobile alerts, safe points, and accessible warnings, aiming to deliver alerts faster than floods.
International institutions can't replace governments but offer neutral platforms for cooperation. WMO, ICIMOD, UNDP, Green Climate Fund, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank should focus on sharing hazard data, cross-border alerts, environmental safeguards, and early warning systems for Himalayan infrastructure and finance.
Prevention saves money: WMO reports that early-warning investments can yield nearly 10 times the return, yet only 60% of countries have multi-hazard warning systems. Exposure is high: 240 million in the Hindu Kush Himalaya, 1.65 billion downstream. HKH glaciers are melting 65% faster (2011–2020) and could lose 80% of their volume by 2100 under high-emissions scenarios.
Lessons from Jure in 2014 and Rasuwa in 2025-2026 show that the Himalaya is changing faster than its political response can keep pace with. The necessary science and tech exist, but institutional commitment to cross-border cooperation is lacking. Future disasters—melting ice, collapsing rock, earthquakes, landslides, or floods—depend on sharing knowledge, aligning infrastructure with science, and timely warnings reaching communities before disasters strike.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
(The author extensively worked on GLOF risk reduction across the Hindu Kush Himalaya from 2009 to 2016.)
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