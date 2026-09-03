ETV Bharat / opinion

The Bhote Koshi Catastrophe: Why Himalayan Glaciers Are Collapsing?

A view of an area affected by flash floods in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 ( IANS )

The 2026 Rasuwa disaster in Nepal caused hundreds of deaths, made thousands missing, and destroyed homes and infrastructure. A new upstream lake is at high risk of breaching, raising fears of a second flood. Scientific assessments suggest it was not a typical GLOF but started with a high- altitude ice-rock avalanche into the Lhende Khola, blocking the river before releasing a surge.

At Galchhi, water level rose nine metres in 30 minutes. The same corridor flooded in July 2025 after draining a supraglacial lake in Tibet. Climate change drives compound hazards in the Himalayas, involving glaciers, permafrost, unstable slopes, landslides, debris flows, and river surges.

This is similar to the 2014 Jure–Sun Koshi disaster, when a slope collapse stopped downstream flow for 12 hours and created a lake upstream. Though mechanisms differ, the lesson remains: mountain failure can quickly turn into a transboundary flood, challenging warning systems, infrastructure, and diplomacy.

Why the Koshi Is Naturally Prone to Catastrophic Flooding

The 720-km Koshi flows from the Tibetan Plateau through Nepal into Bihar, joining the Ganges near Kursela, and covers about 87,300–88,000 sq km, with roughly 45% in Nepal, 33% in China, and 22% in India. It varies from 60 meters above sea level to Everest's 8,848.86 meters, supporting 35–40 million people. Major upper systems—Sun Koshi, Arun, Tamor—converge before exiting Himalayan gorges into the Gangetic plain, making it unstable.

A view of an area affected by flash floods in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 (IANS)

The Himalaya is fractured by fault lines, with 5,653 landslides in the basin—nearly 48% debris flows, 25.18% erosion, 18.98% blocked rivers—risking dam formation. The river transports 100–101 million tonnes of sediment annually, sometimes reaching 135 million, with yields near 2,500 tonnes/km²/year. Sediment buildup causes channel aggradation and migration, with the Koshi shifting over 100 km. Floods result from rainfall, monsoon extremes, tectonics, landslides, sedimentation, channel migration, floodplain development, infrastructure, and climate change.

More Than 25,000 Glacial Lakes—and Rising GLOF Risk

A 2026 ICIMOD review records 25,614 glacial lakes over 0.003 sq km across five Hindu Kush Himalayan basins, with a 2022 inventory finding 31,698 lakes covering 2,240 sq km. ICIMOD estimates over 25,000 lakes in HKH, around 200 of which are dangerous. Warming destabilizes glaciers and permafrost, creating and enlarging lakes, and weakening dams and slopes. In the Koshi basin, a 2020 assessment mapped 3,624 lakes, with 47 potentially dangerous (31 Rank I, 12 Rank II, 4 Rank III); most are in the basin (25 in China, 21 in Nepal, 1 in India).

Another inventory counted ~2,064–2,087 lakes there. GLOF events vary: 62 reviewed, 51 convincing, mostly in China (28), Bhutan (13), Nepal (8), and India (2). Nepal recorded 26 GLOFs since 1977, with 14 domestically, and the Everest–Dudh Koshi experienced 5 major GLOFs over 50 years. Risks are unpredictable, depending on lake volume, moraine stability, glacier proximity, and disasters.

Models suggest the highest GLOF risk in eastern Himalaya, nearly triple by 2100. Warnings have existed for decades; Khumbu glaciers retreated 30–60 m/year (1998–2004), and ten Everest glaciers worsened mass balance from 1970–2007.

When Water Diplomacy Stops at the Border

This is where a climate and geological problem becomes a diplomatic issue. The Koshi has a history of transboundary cooperation, starting with the 1954 India–Nepal Kosi Agreement, revised in 1966, covering barrage, embankments, surveys, and flood control.

A vehicle stuck in debris following flash floods along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Thursday, August 27, 2026 (IANS)

Today, cooperation persists through multiple bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission, the Joint Committee on Water Resources, the Joint Standing Technical Committee, the Joint Flood Forecasting Team, and committees on the Kosi, Gandak, and inundation management. Some systems work effectively; during the monsoon, Nepalese hydrometeorological data updates hourly and feeds India’s forecasts.

Bihar’s Koshi system provides experimental forecasts at 17 sites up to 72 hours ahead. Since 2014, ICIMOD’s Koshi system combines sensors, radar, rainfall forecasts, and models to deliver up to 3-day flood outlooks.

Regional cooperation through the HKH-HYCOS project, launched in 2010 by ICIMOD and WMO with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, installed 38 real-time hydrometeorological stations. However, these arrangements never became a legally guaranteed, continuous system for automatic upstream hazard data flow, affected by political relations. During the July 2025 Rasuwa flood, Nepalese officials said China issued no warning.